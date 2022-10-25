The Catawba Ridge Copperheads finished fifth in the 4A state golf tournament at the Golf Club at Hilton Head Lakes in Hardeeville. Catawba Ridge shot 714 (364-350) in the two-day tournament as Pickens won the state title with a 656 overall. May River, the host school on their home course, shot a 679; followed by a 696 from AC Flora, which was third. Hilton Head was fourth with a 699. South Aiken came in sixth with a 719.

FORT MILL, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO