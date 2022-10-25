Read full article on original website
fortmillprepsports.com
Catawba Ridge finishes fifth at 4A state golf tourney; Tennis teams fall in second round
The Catawba Ridge Copperheads finished fifth in the 4A state golf tournament at the Golf Club at Hilton Head Lakes in Hardeeville. Catawba Ridge shot 714 (364-350) in the two-day tournament as Pickens won the state title with a 656 overall. May River, the host school on their home course, shot a 679; followed by a 696 from AC Flora, which was third. Hilton Head was fourth with a 699. South Aiken came in sixth with a 719.
fortmillprepsports.com
Dorman sweeps Nation Ford to end their season
ROEBUCK – Nation Ford head volleyball coach Craig Brown talked about legacy a lot this season and making sure this year’s team left one. While they came up short Thursday in round three of the 5A playoffs, Brown said the team left their mark. “The legacy they left...
coladaily.com
Three Midlands Players make 'Mr. South Carolina Football' finalist field
The Midlands are not only well-represented in the season-ending high school football All-Star Games, Wednesday, three local players were among seven selected as finalists for the Mr. South Carolina Football Award. The honorees are running backs Jarvis Green of Dutch Fork and Jonah Norris of Lexington and defensive lineman Xzavier...
Aiken, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice
WIS-TV
Benedict College celebrates historic win streak, first season ever nationally ranked
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College is celebrating a historic win streak as Homecoming week is underway. Thursday night six alumni athletes are being inducted into the Benedict College Hall of Fame during a banquet at the Doubletree by Hilton on Bush River Road. Organizers said this year’s Homecoming game against the Clark Atlanta Panthers is expected to attract thousands of supporters.
Blue Devil heavy hitters visit elite 2024 recruit
Despite his admitted Duke basketball fandom and standing as the highest-ranked 2024 prep in South Carolina, Lexington High School shooting guard Cam Scott has not yet reported an offer from the Blue Devils. But Duke's interest in Scott, a lengthy playmaker who ranks No. 26 overall on the 247Sports ...
viatravelers.com
20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Rock Hill, South Carolina
Located in York County, the South Carolina city of Rock Hill lies along the beautiful Catawba River and is just 75 miles from the Blue Ridge Mountains. Though the city was founded in 1852 after a major railroad company decided to build a line through the area, it was not incorporated until long after the Civil War in 1892.
WYFF4.com
Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
FOX Carolina
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
abccolumbia.com
USC students react to new ‘USC’ logo change
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina is dropping its “UofSC” logo, a mark first adopted in 2019. The iconic tree-and-gates image will be reinstated as its official academic logo, say officials. The university says the brand update will take effect on Jan. 4, 2023. In...
Pete Lembo Lauds Shane Beamer's Work
South Carolina special teams coordinator Pete Lembo applauded head coach Shane Beamer, using his experience as a former head coach to put everything into context.
thenewirmonews.com
District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina
Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
Residents react to coyote and fox sightings
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as we approach colder weather in South Carolina. This has some residents in Blythewood worried about their pets. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in...
WYFF4.com
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
wach.com
Car crash in Columbia results in injuries, roadway blocked
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Irmo Fire District and Lexington EMS are on the scene of a car accident with injuries in the 3700 block of Fernandina Road. Officials say the roadway is currently completely blocked. Drivers should expect delays in the area and use alternate routes.
USC vs. Arizona schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming
USC vs. Arizona schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streamingHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 29 Time: 4 p.m. PT, 5 p.m. MT TV: Pac-12 Network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) More college football on SI: College football scores | College football rankings | College football ...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Transfer numbers rise as Wingate caters to nontraditional students
WINGATE – In summer 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic scuppered Tyshawn Wright’s plans to enroll in Wingate University. At the time, Wright’s aunt was hospitalized because of COVID, and he needed to stay near his home in Albany, Georgia. “It was the uncertainty,” Wright said. “I’m my mom’s...
wspa.com
The Mattress Factory Furniture and Mattress Galleries In Greenwood
“The following is sponsored content from The Mattress Factory Furniture and Mattress Galleries”. Megan is at The Mattress Factory Furniture and Mattress Galleries to show you what they have to offer. The Mattress Factory Furniture and Mattress Galleries. 864-229-4012.
coladaily.com
Major road in Irmo blocked due to car crash, injuries reported
Anyone driving near Fernandina Road in Irmo should expect delays. Irmo Fire District and Lexington County EMS are on the scene of a vehicle accident with injuries, and the roadway is currently completely blocked. This is a developing situation, and details are limited. Officials are encouraging drivers to use alternate...
cn2.com
New Report Claims Dangerous Pollution is Entering Catawba River From New Indy Mill
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 News learned about new allegations against the New Indy Paper Mill in Catawba. A report is claiming cancer causing pollution, Dioxin and others are being released into the Catawba River from the plant and residents are demanding the mill to clean it up, threatening a lawsuit. Officials with New Indy say the claims are not true.
