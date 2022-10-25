ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fortmillprepsports.com

Catawba Ridge finishes fifth at 4A state golf tourney; Tennis teams fall in second round

The Catawba Ridge Copperheads finished fifth in the 4A state golf tournament at the Golf Club at Hilton Head Lakes in Hardeeville. Catawba Ridge shot 714 (364-350) in the two-day tournament as Pickens won the state title with a 656 overall. May River, the host school on their home course, shot a 679; followed by a 696 from AC Flora, which was third. Hilton Head was fourth with a 699. South Aiken came in sixth with a 719.
FORT MILL, SC
fortmillprepsports.com

Dorman sweeps Nation Ford to end their season

ROEBUCK – Nation Ford head volleyball coach Craig Brown talked about legacy a lot this season and making sure this year’s team left one. While they came up short Thursday in round three of the 5A playoffs, Brown said the team left their mark. “The legacy they left...
FORT MILL, SC
coladaily.com

Three Midlands Players make 'Mr. South Carolina Football' finalist field

The Midlands are not only well-represented in the season-ending high school football All-Star Games, Wednesday, three local players were among seven selected as finalists for the Mr. South Carolina Football Award. The honorees are running backs Jarvis Green of Dutch Fork and Jonah Norris of Lexington and defensive lineman Xzavier...
COLUMBIA, SC
High School Football PRO

Aiken, October 28 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The South Aiken High School football team will have a game with Aiken High School on October 28, 2022, 16:30:00.
AIKEN, SC
WIS-TV

Benedict College celebrates historic win streak, first season ever nationally ranked

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Benedict College is celebrating a historic win streak as Homecoming week is underway. Thursday night six alumni athletes are being inducted into the Benedict College Hall of Fame during a banquet at the Doubletree by Hilton on Bush River Road. Organizers said this year’s Homecoming game against the Clark Atlanta Panthers is expected to attract thousands of supporters.
COLUMBIA, SC
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devil heavy hitters visit elite 2024 recruit

Despite his admitted Duke basketball fandom and standing as the highest-ranked 2024 prep in South Carolina, Lexington High School shooting guard Cam Scott has not yet reported an offer from the Blue Devils. But Duke's interest in Scott, a lengthy playmaker who ranks No. 26 overall on the 247Sports ...
DURHAM, NC
viatravelers.com

20 Fun & Best Things to Do in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Located in York County, the South Carolina city of Rock Hill lies along the beautiful Catawba River and is just 75 miles from the Blue Ridge Mountains. Though the city was founded in 1852 after a major railroad company decided to build a line through the area, it was not incorporated until long after the Civil War in 1892.
ROCK HILL, SC
WYFF4.com

Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
GREENVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

USC students react to new ‘USC’ logo change

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The University of South Carolina is dropping its “UofSC” logo, a mark first adopted in 2019. The iconic tree-and-gates image will be reinstated as its official academic logo, say officials. The university says the brand update will take effect on Jan. 4, 2023. In...
COLUMBIA, SC
thenewirmonews.com

District Five ranked as a top school district in South Carolina

Niche.com has released its 2023 Best Schools in America rankings, and Lexington-Richland School District Five was again named as a top school district in South Carolina and the number one school district in the Midlands. The district earned an “A” rating by Niche and was ranked as the number one...
LEXINGTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Residents react to coyote and fox sightings

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The sightings of coyotes and foxes are increasing as we approach colder weather in South Carolina. This has some residents in Blythewood worried about their pets. According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, coyotes were first introduced to South Carolina illegally by hunters in...
BLYTHEWOOD, SC
WYFF4.com

Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wach.com

Car crash in Columbia results in injuries, roadway blocked

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Irmo Fire District and Lexington EMS are on the scene of a car accident with injuries in the 3700 block of Fernandina Road. Officials say the roadway is currently completely blocked. Drivers should expect delays in the area and use alternate routes.
COLUMBIA, SC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Transfer numbers rise as Wingate caters to nontraditional students

WINGATE – In summer 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic scuppered Tyshawn Wright’s plans to enroll in Wingate University. At the time, Wright’s aunt was hospitalized because of COVID, and he needed to stay near his home in Albany, Georgia. “It was the uncertainty,” Wright said. “I’m my mom’s...
WINGATE, NC
coladaily.com

Major road in Irmo blocked due to car crash, injuries reported

Anyone driving near Fernandina Road in Irmo should expect delays. Irmo Fire District and Lexington County EMS are on the scene of a vehicle accident with injuries, and the roadway is currently completely blocked. This is a developing situation, and details are limited. Officials are encouraging drivers to use alternate...
IRMO, SC
cn2.com

New Report Claims Dangerous Pollution is Entering Catawba River From New Indy Mill

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – CN2 News learned about new allegations against the New Indy Paper Mill in Catawba. A report is claiming cancer causing pollution, Dioxin and others are being released into the Catawba River from the plant and residents are demanding the mill to clean it up, threatening a lawsuit. Officials with New Indy say the claims are not true.
CATAWBA, SC

