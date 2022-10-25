Read full article on original website
BULLETIN BOARD-OCTOBER 29, 2022
Rydell National Wildlife Refuge will host a special Mentored Youth Deer Hunt for kids ages 12-15 in cooperation with the Minnesota DNR and the Friends of Rydell and Glacial Ridge Refuges Association today and tomorrow, Sunday, October 30. The Crookston Eagles will have Bar BINGO with a $400 must-go final...
Peggy Elaine Bullis – Obit
Peggy Elaine Bullis, 81, of Halstad, MN passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, at her residence in Halstad. Peggy was born on October 21, 1941, to Robert and Adeline Bennett in Harvey, ND. She attended school in West Fargo. On November 1, 1956, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Jerry, in Webster, SD. They made their home in West Fargo, ND and had four children, Randy, Laurie, Bobby and Shelley. Peggy was a full-time homemaker until they moved to Halstad in 1969, where she worked a few different jobs to help support the family. One of the jobs she did most frequently was to drive beet and grain truck which she did for nearly 10 years. She then changed careers and became a full-time Nurse’s Aide at Halstad Living Center. She was there for more than 30 years, working her way up to Dietary Manager before retiring in 2013. She thoroughly enjoyed retirement, much more than she thought she would!
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 27, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Theodore Frederick Earl Tollefson, 19, of Red Lake Falls, for Criminal Sex Conduct – 3rd Degree Sexual Penetration. Keric Willaim Carpenter, 21, of Thief River Falls, for Predatory Offender- Knowingly Violates Registration Requirements or Intentionally Provides False Information.
CROOKSTON SAILS INTO THE SECTION 8AA FOOTBALL FINALS WITH WIN OVER PELICAN RAPIDS
The Crookston Pirate Football team bounced back from trailing early to overcome the Pelican Rapids Vikings to win the semifinal round of the 8AA football playoffs 27-12 to advance to the final round of the playoffs. The trip to the Section Championship is the first for Crookston since 2004, and it was the first semi-final game in five years.
GRAND FORKS MAN DEAD AND WOMAN INJURED AFTER GUNSHOTS HEARD ON WREN DRIVE
Earlier today, on October 26, 2022, at approximately 10:40 a.m., Grand Forks Police Department officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Wren Dr. for a report of shots fired. The initial arriving officers located a deceased adult male subject lying in a driveway. Officers immediately conducted a sweep of the adjacent house and located a second adult female subject with an obvious gunshot wound. The female was transported to Altru ER for medical treatment, and her current status is unknown.
PIRATE FOOTBALL TAKES ON PELICAN RAPIDS IN SEMI-FINALS – ON KROX
The #3 seed Crookston Pirate Football is coming off a 43-8 victory over the Warroad Warriors in the first round of the Section 8AA football playoffs and take on the #2 seed Pelican Rapids Vikings at 2:00 p.m. in Pelican Rapids. Crookston is 4-5 on the year and has outscored...
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS APPROVES ESTABLISHMENT OF COUNTY OPIOID SETTLEMENT ADVISORY COUNCIL
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met inside the Polk County Government Center on Tuesday morning. The board began the meeting first hearing from Polk County Sheriff James Tadman, who began with the Monthly Sheriff Report for September. He reported that for the Document Service Statistics for September, the department had 102 paid services for $3,794,34 and $1,819.34 for no-charge services. He then reported that they had traveled 6,042 miles for their transport log, which was a significant decrease from their September miles in 2021 and gave them a total of 65,735 miles transported for the year. He also reported that they had received 2,690 calls, with 690 for emergencies and 2,000 for non-emergencies. He also reported that they had made 223 calls for service for Civil Process, 66 for School Patrol, and 209 for Traffic Stops, for a total of 823 calls for the month.
JOIN THE POLK COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IN THANKING FIRST REPSONDERS FOR NATIONAL FIRST RESPONDERS DAY
In honor of National First Responders Day, please join the Polk County Sheriff’s Department in thanking the 4.6 million career and volunteer first responders who are committed to the safety and well-being of our communities. These brave men and women provide life-saving emergency assistance at a moment’s notice, answering...
GRAND FORKS CLOSES EASTBOUND TRAFFIC ON GATEWAY DRIVE AFTER WATER MAIN BREAK
Due to a water main break in the area, eastbound traffic on Gateway Dr. (Hwy. 2) will be down to one lane of traffic at the intersection of N. Washington St. immediately. Road crews will be repairing the water main break over the weekend and will pour concrete over the repaired section next week.
WARREN-ALVARADO-OSLO SHUTOUT BY GOODRIDGE-GRYGLA IN SECTION SEMI-FINAL 20-0
The Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Ponies battled the Goodridge/Grygla Chargers on Saturday night in the Section 8 9-Man Semifinals. The Ponies offense stalled out, and Goodridge-Grygla took advantage, as the Chargers shoutout the Ponies. It was the first time all season the Ponies were kept off the scoreboard, and it came at the worst possible time, to end their season with a 20-0 loss in a game played in Warren.
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPOND TO APARTMENT FIRE ON S. 25TH STREET
At approximately 2:19 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 2700 S. 25th St for a report of smoke coming from the basement of an apartment building. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they found the fire coming from under the ground-level apartment....
