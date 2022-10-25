MIAMI, Okla. (KY3) - Grammy award-winning country group Diamond Rio will perform at Buffalo Run Casino. The group will play at the casino on December 22. Diamond Rio, in 1991, made history with “Meet in the Middle,” becoming the first country music group to reach No. 1 with a debut single. The band is also known for their hit singles “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” “Beautiful Mess,” “Unbelievable,” “In a Week or Two,” and more.

MIAMI, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO