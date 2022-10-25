Read full article on original website
columbusnews-report.com
Galena B slips past Columbus
The Galena combined seventh and eighth grade girls basketball team edged the Columbus Junior High combined team, 16-14, in season opening action, Tuesday, at the high school gymnasium. The Lady Bulldogs doubled their score in the fourth quarter to slip past their hosts. Alli Sargent put the first points of the game on the scoreboard in the first period for a 2-0, Lady Titan lead. Addilyn…
columbusnews-report.com
Baseball Major Leaguer opposes Columbus
Editors note: A recent item in the 100 Years Ago column of the News-Report concerning the baseball rivalry between Columbus and Oswego inspired sports historian and Columbus native, Doug Eaton to research the Oswego Major League pitcher. From the October 18, 2022 issue of the Columbus News-Report 100 Years Ago column. “A record crowd of 785 people saw the most exciting game Sunday afternoon at…
columbusnews-report.com
Cathy Gurnee
Cathy Lynn (Coble) Gurnee, age 62, of Columbus died at 2:56 p.m. Wednesday, October 19, 2022 in St. Louis Missouri following a stay in Freeman West Hospital, in Joplin Mo. before being transferred to St Louis. Her death was unexpected. Born March 11, 1960 , Cathy was the daughter of Robert “Bob” Coble and Margaret “Peggy” (Hamilton) Coble. She grew up in Columbus. She was a graduate of Columbus Unified High School with the class of 1978.
columbusnews-report.com
Cynthia Forkner
Cynthia J. Forkner, 65, of Joplin, Mo., died following a brief illness at 9:24 p.m. Sunday, October 16, 2022 at Via Christi Hospital in Pittsburg. Born June 22, 1957 in Columbus, Cynthia was the daughter of James and Marilyn Morris. Her father preceded her in death. She spent most of her life in Columbus. She graduated from Columbus Unified High School with the class of 1975.
columbusnews-report.com
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear
Columbus residents Bryon and Traci Spear and their grand-daughter Paislee, were aboard this Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train in Silver Dollar City when several cars derailed injuring seven people at the Branson, Missouri theme park. They were not injured.
kggfradio.com
Community Elementary Lockdown Has Been Lifted
The lockdown at Community Elementary has been lifted according to Halie O’Connor, Public Relations/Administrative Assistant at Community Elementary. KGGF News received a confirmed report of a lockdown at Coffeyville’s Community Elementary earlier this morning. Although Coffeyville Police Department was on the scene, the situation was apparently resolved as just before noon the word came from O'Connor with Community Elementary via email that the lockdown had been lifted.
Joplin area Trunk-or-Treat List and Kids Events
JOPLIN, Mo. — Here is our growing list of Trunk-or-Treat and kids events for the 2022 season! These are in order. You can find the flyers below the list in order. 🎃 👉🏽 Click here for our Halloween Light List 🧟♀️ 👉🏼 Click here for our Spookhouse List OCT 27, THUR – Joplin High School – Family trick or treating...
carthagenewsonline.com
Carthage Chamber, City of Carthage Announce groundbreaking for G3 Family Entertainment
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Local business owners and long-time Carthage residents Tom and Cindy Garrison will be breaking ground this Friday October 28th at 4:30 pm to introduce their G3 Family Entertainment Center to the Carthage community. This state-of-the-art building will be housed at Myers Park, formally known as the Myers Park Airport, located behind Lowe’s Home Improvement, Garrison Ave. & Airport Drive.
columbusnews-report.com
Mercy Columbus decorates pumpkins for Halloween
First place in the Mercy Columbus Pumpkin decorating contest was a momma pig and her babies. Morgan Lero and Jerrica Conrad were the creators of this farm themed entry.
columbusnews-report.com
Margaret Paradee
Margaret Alice Paradee, 84 of Columbus, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at her home. Born June 18, 1938 in Corona, Margaret was the daughter of of Tony Begando and Ruth (Lanning) Begando. Margaret and John Paradee were united in marriage May 6, 1958 in Miami, Okla. He preceded her in...
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin Christian-based, low-cost auto repair service has expanded
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Christian-based, low-cost, automotive repair service has gotten bigger. Higher Power Garage in Joplin has undergone a remodel. Thanks to several grants from area organizations, the business has been able to expand its community classroom area — and add new repair equipment to a part of the building that had only been used for storage.
fourstateshomepage.com
Students are helping Joplin residents stay warm, through “Chase the Chill”
JOPLIN, Mo. — Students in the Missouri Southern social work program are asking fellow classmates for some help. It’s all for this year’s “Chase the Chill.”. Boxes are set up in four different locations on campus, encouraging students to drop off handmade, new, or gently used scarves, mittens, and other cold weather accessories.
KYTV
Country music group Diamond Rio announces tour date at Buffalo Run Casino
MIAMI, Okla. (KY3) - Grammy award-winning country group Diamond Rio will perform at Buffalo Run Casino. The group will play at the casino on December 22. Diamond Rio, in 1991, made history with “Meet in the Middle,” becoming the first country music group to reach No. 1 with a debut single. The band is also known for their hit singles “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” “One More Day,” “Beautiful Mess,” “Unbelievable,” “In a Week or Two,” and more.
columbusnews-report.com
Hatfield receives car dealer award
The nomination of Jay Hatfield, dealer principal at Jay Hatfield Chevrolet Buick Inc. in Columbus, for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced today by TIME. Hatfield is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 106th annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Dallas, Texas, on January 27, 2023. The TIME Dealer…
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin Avenue closed between 5th and 6th Street
JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin released a statement stating that Wednesday, October 26th, Joplin Avenue will be closed between 5th and 6th Streets to allow Missouri American Water to repair the street following a major water leak. The road is expected to be closed for three days.
columbusnews-report.com
Area Accident Report
A Cherokee County man died as a result of an accident Saturday morning. At approximately 11 a.m. a driverless Allis Chalmers 190 tractor struck a 2006 Chevrolet 1500 truck and pedestrian Joseph M. Carlson, 73, of Cherokee. Carlson was taken to Via Christi hospital where he was pronounced dead. The accident occurred at 2715 NW Liberty Road. Kansas Highway Patrol troopers investigated. Answer…
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: fallen hero, Halloween safety
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has charged a suspect they say is responsible for the hit-and-run death of an Aurora, Missouri man. The crash occurred on July 15, 2022, on Farm Road 1180. Authorities say they have probable cause to believe Derek Christopher Coburn, 19, is responsible for the collision. A warrant has been issued and police are requesting the following charges:
fourstateshomepage.com
“CID” proposal in Pittsburg aimed at improving shopping area
PITTSBURG, Kans. — A number of improvements could be coming to an area of Pittsburg, if a new proposal is given the go-ahead. It’s for a new “CID”, or “Community Improvement District”, for the shopping area in and around where the “Home Depot” sits off North Broadway.
fourstateshomepage.com
Joplin woman fell out window of SDC derailed train
BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks...
fourstateshomepage.com
Halloween compliance for registered offenders in Newton County
NEOSHO, Mo. — Area law enforcement officials are keeping a watchful eye on sex offenders as Halloween draws closer. The “Newton County Sheriff’s Office” has a full time officer who checks on registered sex offenders throughout the year. But Sheriff Chris Jennings says the officer gets...
