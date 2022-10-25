Read full article on original website
WSFA
3 vie for Alabama secretary of state seat
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama will have a new secretary of state after this midterm election. John Merrill is finishing up his second term in office, which makes him ineligible to run this year. So voters will have three candidates to choose from. The race will come down to either Libertarian candidate Matt Shelby, Democrat Pamela Laffitte, or Republican Wes Allen.
WSFA
Amendment will remove word ‘orphan’ from Alabama Constitution
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A “yes” vote on Amendment 5 will remove the term “orphans’ business” from the Alabama Constitution because the term “orphan” isn’t used anymore. “There’s nothing in Alabama law that deals with orphans, so there’s no orphans quarter, no...
wvtm13.com
Aniah's Law gets fresh support from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey
Gov. Kay Ivey released a new statement Thursday, reaffirming her support of the amendment called "Aniah's Law," which is up for a vote on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot. “Three years ago this week, the nation watched as Alabama learned the beginnings of an unjust tragedy that never should have taken place. While we prayed for a different outcome, Aniah Blanchard’s untimely death revealed flaws in the judicial system," said Ivey. "It is past time we fix those issues, but because of the unwavering dedication of Aniah’s family and the unanimous support by the Alabama Legislature, Amendment One, also known as Aniah’s Law, will be on the ballot this November. I encourage every Alabamian to join me in voting yes on Aniah’s Law to ensure no family would have to go through the pain of preventable tragedy. Public safety is a top priority, and Aniah’s Law won’t just bolster public safety, but also, honor and allow for Aniah to redefine Alabama’s judicial system to help save lives across the state.”
altoday.com
Amendment Four would ban changing Alabama election law within six months of an election
Voters will go to the polls on November 8 to elect their state, federal, and county leaders. Alabama voters will also decide what constitution they will live under for the next four years. There are a number of proposed amendments to the historic 1901 Constitution of Alabama for voters to consider. Amendment Four would forbid changes to election law within six months of any Alabama election.
wbrc.com
Attorney General Steve Marshall calls for ‘some wholesale changes’ at BWWB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Thursday he’s concerned about billing problems at the Birmingham Water Works Board and called for ‘some wholesale changes’ to the utility’s management structure. “Obviously we have concerns about what we’ve seen and what we’ve read, and...
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: Direct one-time payments worth up to $200 could be sent out in Alabama
Alabama residents might be able to expect some extra pocket change sometime next year, if approved by the state's legislation. The state's government collected over $13 billion in the 2022 fiscal year, giving the state a surplus of $2 billion more than the budgeted amount. Due to this extra cash, state lawmakers are now trying to figure out how best to put it to use, with some arguing that a return to the taxpayers would be the best use of it, according to WTVY.
Alabama judge who called Kay Ivey ‘Gov. MeMaw,’ mocked Asians and cursed to return from suspension
A suspended Mobile judge who called Kay Ivey “Gov. MeMaw,” mocked Asians and cursed is returning to the bench after agreeing to several requirements, including judicial ethics and cultural sensitivity training, according to a report. Mobile County Circuit Judge James Patterson, suspended since the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission...
Alabama State Parks dropping rule requiring written permission for firearms
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is dropping its rule requiring written permission to carry a firearm into state parks, with the change taking effect on January 1. The ADCNR announced the change in a statement and cited the Legislature’s repeal of Alabama’s requirement for a permit to...
altoday.com
Amendment three aims to change powers of clemency of Alabama governors
Under current law, the Governor of Alabama may grant a reprieve or clemency to a prisoner who has been sentenced to death. It is common to see convicted murderers ask the Governor to commute their sentence of death to life in prison. This seldom happens, but it has happened in the past.
Alabama State Parks will drop rule requiring concealed carry permits next year
You will be able to carry a firearm in any Alabama state park without a permit next year, according to a statement from the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
rocketcitynow.com
Alabama Election 2022: Statewide Amendment 3
Why is Amendment 3 on the Alabama 2022 election ballot? Keneisha Deas spoke to the family of Lisa Ann Millican about the amendment and that it means to them.
Trunk or Trick? How Halloween traditions are changing in Alabama
Jackie Baston cannot recall attending a trunk or treat until her organization first assembled one four years ago. It has since become Calera Main Street’s biggest annual event, and Thursday’s gathering underscored its continuing popularity: More than 2,500 people showed up in a city of around 17,000 residents, to participate in a one-night trunk or treat. Sixty decorated vehicles were part of the tailgate with owners handing out candy and other goodies within the city’s downtown courtyard.
WSFA
Alabama hospital officials weigh in on ‘tripledemic’ concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Health experts across the country are warning of a possible “tripledemic,” a combination of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. They are all respiratory viruses. The concern is very much real in Alabama. “I think it’s certainly a possibility,” said Dr. Don Williamson with the...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
Village Living
Barlow named Alabama’s Superintendent of the Year
Mountain Brook Schools Superintendent Dicky Barlow was recently named the 2023 Alabama Superintendent of the Year. Barlow was named one of nine finalists for the award in September. The School Superintendents of Alabama (SSA) and Schneider Electric made the announcement on Oct. 12 where he was recognized at the School...
What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree
Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
wbrc.com
Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
Alabama faces ‘tripledemic’ of RSV, flu, and COVID, UAB says
Doctors are warning of a potential ‘tripledemic’ as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases surge alongside the continuing COVID pandemic. Hospitals across the state are seeing more patients and longer wait times - some up to 9 or 10 hours - due mostly to RSV and flu cases.
WSFA
Drought expanding quickly across Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Despite the year being wetter than normal for many across Alabama, drought conditions have expanded and worsened of late. Remember the 10 inches of rain Montgomery received in August? Yeah, that’s history. Drought conditions can develop even if it was really wet earlier in the...
The Daily South
Does It Snow In Alabama?
Let it snow, let it snow—wait, is there even any chance that it might snow? If you're from Alabama, you might have spent many years wishing for a white Christmas. And while snow on Christmas day may seem like a long shot, not all hope is lost. Though many Southern states boast warmer climates—picture Charleston with its ocean breeze and palmettos, or Florida's coast with its perpetual sunshine—some areas chill off quite drastically in the wintertime, and some even get snowfall.
