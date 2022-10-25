Read full article on original website
Men in ski masks attempt to rob McClatchy High Students, school district says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Within the past week, men in ski masks have attempted to rob students at C.K. McClatchy High School, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. The district said that two separate attempted robbery’s occurred in the surrounding neighborhood of the school and that no students were physically harmed. “We have […]
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three separate overnight shootings left a teenager hurt and at least four homes and three cars damaged, officials with the Stockton Police Department said. In all three incidents, police do not have information on a shooter or shooters. The first shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday...
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings between 6 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Friday night, into Saturday morning. The first reported shooting occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 600 block of West Worth Street when officers in the Seaport District heard gunshots and responded to the area, according to police. When […]
14-year-old killed after North Highlands shooting, Sacramento sheriff says
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A 14-year-old died Friday night after a shooting in the North Highlands area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Dispatchers got a call just after 9 p.m. from a resident in the 3700 block of Lenore Way who reported hearing shots nearby and that somebody might have been lying down in the grass, the sheriff's office said. Deputies arrived and found a male juvenile who was not responding.
Bodycam video released of suspect being shot by police in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE - The Sacramento Police Department has released bodycam videos showing the events that led up to an officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove.According to the Sacramento Police Department, on October 11 just after noon, detectives were at an apartment complex in the 6800 block of Di Lusso Drive in Elk Grove trying to locate Terry Sharp, who was wanted in connection with a June assault investigation related to a possible "bias incident."Police say that, around 12:10 p.m., detectives saw Sharp in the complex and attempted to arrest him. They told Sharp they were police and ordered Sharp to drop...
Sacramento vehicle-to-vehicle shooting leaves one dead
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one man is dead following a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting along Martin Luther King Boulevard on Thursday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. At 12:54 p.m. a two-round ShotSpotter Activation occurred in the 6400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office, and a few moments later […]
Placer County felon shoots self in leg, is arrested
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Auburn was arrested on Oct. 19 after shooting himself in the leg, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Michael Hewitt, 48, was found with a Glock 48 after deputies responded to his residence in the Auburn Mobile Home Park for reports […]
Arrest made in Colusa church vandalism
COLUSA, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the vandalism of the Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, according to the Colusa Police Department. Police said that James Stoltenberg, 67, of Colusa is believed to have vandalized the church on Tuesday. Stoltenberg is believed to be responsible for desecrating and destroying several […]
GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A Galt man was arrested on Monday at Estrallita High School after being found with a handgun and a concealed knife in the school’s parking lot. The campus’s school resource officer was investigating a ‘suspicious’ vehicle at around 1:24 p.m. in the school’s parking lot that had three occupants inside. Police […]
GALT, Calif. — A call for a suspicious car on the campus of Galt's Estrellita High School led to the arrest of a teen armed with a gun and a knife Monday, Galt Police Department officials said in a Facebook post. Administrators at Estrellita High School called officers with...
Fairfield police looking for suspect in fatal stabbing
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police Department officers are searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred around 2:45 p.m., Saturday. Police are looking for 40-year-old Milton “Porkchop” O’Neal as a person of interest in a stabbing that killed a man. Officials say they received...
Two female students offered ride by unknown man in El Dorado County: Officials search for him
EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who approached two female students at Cameron Park and El Dorado Hills bus stops and offered them rides. The man, described as an older white male with olive-colored skin, approached the two students on Thursday. The first female […]
Man convicted for killing grandfather
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County man was convicted on Friday for killing his grandfather in 2020, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. In March 2020, Frankie Swanson IV killed his grandfather Frank “Pete” Swanson II, 78, after striking the elderly man in the head with a baseball bat several times, […]
Stockton officer searching for citizen who helped arrest suspected armed gang member
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Officers Association is publicly thanking an unknown passerby who they say helped an officer detain a suspected gang member who was armed Wednesday, possibly preventing a deadly shooting. According to the union, a Stockton Police Department officer was on a traffic stop with...
San Joaquin County investigators ask for public's help in July homicide investigation
STOCKTON, Calif. — Detectives with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for help three months after a 25-year-old man from Stockton man was found shot dead in the agricultural outskirts of the city. Around 10 a.m. July 29, sheriff's deputies found Jaime Acevedo-Vega unresponsive in...
Sacramento Police Look for Driver Who Caused Pedestrian Fatality
Fatal Accident on Fruitridge Road Involves Hit-and-Run Driver. A pedestrian fatality was reported in Sacramento on October 27 after a man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver. Police are conducting an active search for the fleeing driver. The Sacramento Police Department reported that the collision occurred along Fruitridge Road close to Power Inn Road sometime before 6:18 a.m.
4 women allegedly steal $90,000 in goods from Arden-Arcade business
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — The owners of a Sacramento clothing and jewelry store are asking for the public's help in identifying four women who stole nearly $100,000 worth of items in a brazen act caught on camera. Surveillance footage shows a group of four women entering Liz Shoes Best &...
Man arrested for assault of victim in deadly shooting at Grant Union High School
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man was arrested on suspicion of assault, but not for killing a man in a shooting during a Grant Union High School football game, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Ronzell Belton , 18, was arrested on Sunday, Oct. 23. The Sacramento Police Department said...
Vehicle stolen in Yuba City while warming up
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle was stolen in Yuba City on Friday morning after the owner left the car running as it warmed up, according to the Yuba City Police Department. The car was reported stolen at 5:30 a.m., according to police, and around 7:30 a.m. another call came in that a relative […]
Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Northgate Drive in Manteca
On the evening of Saturday, October 22, 2022, officials in the Manteca area reported a fatal hit-and-run crash. The collision occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. at Tidewater Bike Path and Northgate Drive, Manteca PD reported. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in the Manteca Area. A preliminary report by the...
