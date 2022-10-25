ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX40

Men in ski masks attempt to rob McClatchy High Students, school district says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Within the past week, men in ski masks have attempted to rob students at C.K. McClatchy High School, according to the Sacramento City Unified School District. The district said that two separate attempted robbery’s occurred in the surrounding neighborhood of the school and that no students were physically harmed. “We have […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Three shootings reported in Stockton on Friday night, early Saturday morning

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) The Stockton Police Department reported three shootings between 6 p.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Friday night, into Saturday morning. The first reported shooting occurred around 6:07 p.m. in the 600 block of West Worth Street when officers in the Seaport District heard gunshots and responded to the area, according to police. When […]
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

14-year-old killed after North Highlands shooting, Sacramento sheriff says

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — A 14-year-old died Friday night after a shooting in the North Highlands area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. Dispatchers got a call just after 9 p.m. from a resident in the 3700 block of Lenore Way who reported hearing shots nearby and that somebody might have been lying down in the grass, the sheriff's office said. Deputies arrived and found a male juvenile who was not responding.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Bodycam video released of suspect being shot by police in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE - The Sacramento Police Department has released bodycam videos showing the events that led up to an officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove.According to the Sacramento Police Department, on October 11 just after noon, detectives were at an apartment complex in the 6800 block of Di Lusso Drive in Elk Grove trying to locate Terry Sharp, who was wanted in connection with a June assault investigation related to a possible "bias incident."Police say that, around 12:10 p.m., detectives saw Sharp in the complex and attempted to arrest him. They told Sharp they were police and ordered Sharp to drop...
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Sacramento vehicle-to-vehicle shooting leaves one dead

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one man is dead following a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting along Martin Luther King Boulevard on Thursday, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. At 12:54 p.m. a two-round ShotSpotter Activation occurred in the 6400 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office, and a few moments later […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Placer County felon shoots self in leg, is arrested

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man in Auburn was arrested on Oct. 19 after shooting himself in the leg, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that Michael Hewitt, 48, was found with a Glock 48 after deputies responded to his residence in the Auburn Mobile Home Park for reports […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Arrest made in Colusa church vandalism

COLUSA, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to the vandalism of the Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, according to the Colusa Police Department. Police said that James Stoltenberg, 67, of Colusa is believed to have vandalized the church on Tuesday. Stoltenberg is believed to be responsible for desecrating and destroying several […]
COLUSA, CA
FOX40

Galt man with firearm arrested outside high school

GALT, Calif. (KTXL) — A Galt man was arrested on Monday at Estrallita High School after being found with a handgun and a concealed knife in the school’s parking lot. The campus’s school resource officer was investigating a ‘suspicious’ vehicle at around 1:24 p.m. in the school’s parking lot that had three occupants inside. Police […]
GALT, CA
ABC10

Fairfield police looking for suspect in fatal stabbing

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — Fairfield Police Department officers are searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred around 2:45 p.m., Saturday. Police are looking for 40-year-old Milton “Porkchop” O’Neal as a person of interest in a stabbing that killed a man. Officials say they received...
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Man convicted for killing grandfather

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County man was convicted on Friday for killing his grandfather in 2020, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. In March 2020, Frankie Swanson IV killed his grandfather Frank “Pete” Swanson II, 78, after striking the elderly man in the head with a baseball bat several times, […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Police Look for Driver Who Caused Pedestrian Fatality

Fatal Accident on Fruitridge Road Involves Hit-and-Run Driver. A pedestrian fatality was reported in Sacramento on October 27 after a man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver. Police are conducting an active search for the fleeing driver. The Sacramento Police Department reported that the collision occurred along Fruitridge Road close to Power Inn Road sometime before 6:18 a.m.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Vehicle stolen in Yuba City while warming up

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A vehicle was stolen in Yuba City on Friday morning after the owner left the car running as it warmed up, according to the Yuba City Police Department. The car was reported stolen at 5:30 a.m., according to police, and around 7:30 a.m. another call came in that a relative […]
YUBA CITY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Northgate Drive in Manteca

On the evening of Saturday, October 22, 2022, officials in the Manteca area reported a fatal hit-and-run crash. The collision occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. at Tidewater Bike Path and Northgate Drive, Manteca PD reported. Details on the Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash in the Manteca Area. A preliminary report by the...
MANTECA, CA
