ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 1

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Click10.com

Police investigating after father fatally stabbed by son in Lauderhill

Lauderhill, Fla. – Police are investigating after a 31-year-old man was arrested on Saturday morning after fatally stabbing his father in Lauderhill, authorities said. According to Lauderhill Police Major and Public Information Officer Michael Santiago, the incident occurred just before 5:00 a.m. near the 5000 block of Northwest 12th Street.
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Man Shot, Killed at Park in Allapattah: Police

A man was found shot to death Friday evening at a park in Allapattah, police said. Miami Police responded at around 6 p.m. at Moore Park on the corner of Northwest 36th Street and 7th Avenue. The shooting happened just a few feet from a Miami Fire station and medics...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Son Stabs Father to Death in Lauderhill: Police

A 31-year-old man was arrested after fatally stabbing his father in Lauderhill early Saturday, police said. Lauderhill Police officials said officers responded to a stabbing call a little after 5 a.m. in the 5400 block of Northwest 12th Street in Lauderhill. Upon arrival, deputies found an injured man who was...
LAUDERHILL, FL
NBC Miami

Large Police Presence Clears From Outside of Area in Northwest Miami

A large police presence, including SWAT units and officers from Miami Beach and the city of Miami, were outside an area in northwest Miami early Friday morning. Officers arrived at the area near a gas station located near Northwest 55th Street and 17th Avenue located in the city of Miami.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man Arrested After Stealing Scooter in Miami, Leading Cops on Pursuit: Police

A man was arrested after he stole a scooter in Miami and led police on a pursuit Wednesday, officials said. Roberto Duggans, 30, is facing charges including robbery/carjacking, fleeing and eluding police, no valid driver's license, and leaving the scene of a crash causing property damage, according to an arrest report.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Suspect in Custody After Armed Bank Robbery in Margate: Police

A suspect was taken into custody after an armed robbery at a Margate bank Friday, police said. The robbery happened at the Wells Fargo bank at 400 N. State Road 7. Margate Police officials said the suspect fled before police arrived. But a short time later, authorities spotted the suspect's...
MARGATE, FL
WSVN-TV

Robbery suspect in custody after police pursuit in North Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have a person they suspect is connected to a robbery after a highway chase. On Wednesday, police followed a man who was riding a red scooter. The man went from Interstate 95 northbound at the Golden Glades, westbound on the Palmetto, eastbound on the Palmetto access road and then northbound in the southbound lanes of I-95 at Miami Gardens Drive.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
NBC Miami

3 in Custody After Stealing Catalytic Converters, Leading Police on Chase Into Miami Beach

Three people were in custody after leading police on a chase through North Bay Village and into Miami Beach after allegedly stealing catalytic converters off vehicles. Carlos Segarra, 19, Kerven Rodriguez, 21, and Demetrius Saunders, 24, were arrested Tuesday on a charge of burglary of an occupied structure. Saunders also faces charges of grand theft and fleeing police.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Hialeah man named ‘Danger’ ran unlicensed post-op recovery house, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police arrested a Hialeah man Wednesday after investigators accused him of operating an unlicensed post-operative surgical recovery house in southwest Miami-Dade. Danger Del Campo-Riera, 39, faces 70 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license, one for each night each patient would have...
HIALEAH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy