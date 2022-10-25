A former girlfriend of Danny Masterson, known as Christina B and Jane Doe 3, was in tears during her second day of testimony in Week Two of Danny Masterson’s rape trial. She recounted the severe consequences of being declared a “suppressive person” by the Church of Scientology, Variety reports. She told the court that after she reported to the Church that Masterson allegedly raped her while she was unconscious in December 2001, a church official said that it was not possible to rape one’s girlfriend. During that period, Christina B. was a practicing Scientologist and said Miranda Scoggins, a church ethics...

4 DAYS AGO