Watch: Governor Abbott in Lubbock for GOTV event

LUBBOCK, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott scheduled “get out the vote” stops in Lubbock and San Angelo Tuesday. Additionally, the governor scheduled a 10:00 a.m. press conference on the campus of Texas Tech University at the Center for Advancing Sustainable and Distributed Fertilizer Production.

The “get out the vote” event in Lubbock will be Table 82, 4210 82nd Street at 11:30 a.m. EverythingLubbock.com plans to carry the event live. Use the video player above. If the event starts late, then the livestream will also be pushed back. Check back later for a replay.

