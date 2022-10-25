Read full article on original website
The Island Connection
Steeplechase Of Charleston Returns As Signature Fall Event
On the heels of last year’s stunning event, The Post and Courier is returning to host Steeplechase of Charleston presented by Hendrick Lexus Charleston, the annual world-class horse race. Five high-stake races will run at the Stono Ferry Racetrack on Sunday, November 13, 2022, in hopes of winning a portion of the $100,000 purse. In 1792, when the first steeplechase horse race took place, its owners could never have imagined the grip this event would have on the Lowcountry, and how important it is to its culture. As the last sanctioned event of the National Steeplechase Association’s season, several coveted titles are on the line. Race Director, Toby Edwards said, “Steeplechase of Charleston is a fantastic way to share the sport of horse racing with the citizens of the Lowcountry. This year Steeplechase has a much bigger purse, which is attracting several new horses and jockeys and making the race more well known beyond Charleston.” While the horse races are not taking place, guests can take advantage of the curated Merchant Market filled with the best of local artisans selling their unique products. Guests can also enjoy stage entertainment including live music and more. There will be several family-friendly activities taking place in the Family Fun Zone, as tickets for children 12 and under are free. Tailgate spots are open for purchase so you can bring a picnic to enjoy an afternoon of fun with your friends or family. Chris Zoeller, Executive Director said “Steeplechase of Charleston presents a great opportunity for The Post and Courier to share the storied history of steeplechase races while offering the community a thrilling experience. I love how the community comes together and discovers the phenomenal power of the thoroughbred horse.” Gates open for Steeplechase of Charleston at 8 a.m., with the opening ceremonies beginning at 12:30 p.m., followed shortly by the races starting at 1 p.m. Tickets for this event can be found at steeplechaseofcharleston.com with General Admission, Tailgating spots and Hospitality tents available for purchase. For guests looking for an elevated experience, Hendrick Lexus Charleston returns as the presenting sponsor and will welcome guests into the Lexus VIP Lounge. For more information about the event, please visit the website and any questions about the event can be emailed to info@steeplechaseofcharleston.com.
counton2.com
Righteous Gemstones needs extras to play primitive tribe members, military cadets
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The casting company behind the hit HBO series The Righteous Gemstones is looking to fill some very specific roles. The show, which stars Danny McBride, John Goodman, and Walton Coggins films in Charleston and surrounding areas. Extras are needed to portray primitive tribe members and...
Charleston City Paper
What to do for the week of Oct. 26
It’s time for the annual Revelry Brewing Block Party, which means elaborate costumes, family-friendly festivities and delicious eats from Lowcountry chefs. The downtown brewery is celebrating eight years and once again teaming up with local nonprofit The Green Heart Project. All ticket sales will go towards funding Green Heart’s community garden and food education programs that partner with 18 area schools. In addition to live music and beverages galore, Shuai Wang of Jackrabbit Filly and King BBQ pop-up and Marvin Ross of Peculiar Pig Farm will be serving culinary delights along with other local chefs to bring fresh takes on crowd favorites.
Charleston City Paper
MYSTERY PHOTO, 10/24: Side shot
This week’s mystery by City Paper photographer Ruta Smith shows a brick-red side shot of a building in a setting that might look familiar. What is this building and where is this location? To enter, send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com. SWAG BONUS: Win...
Charleston makes National Geographic’s ‘Best of the World’ list for 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – National Geographic unveiled Wednesday its annual list of the Best of the World 25 “must-see destinations,” which includes the Holy City. The list is themed around travel destinations and experiences which the magazine said: “leverages the benefits of tourism to strengthen their local communities, natural and built environments, and sense of […]
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In South Carolina
Cheapism found the best, most affordable restaurant in each state, including this eatery in South Carolina.
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in […]
charlestondaily.net
Video Recap: Spring Spin-Off Car Show in Charleston South Carolina
In case you missed the Spring Spin-Off Car Show, here is a great HD video showcasing the beautiful cars and people at this year’s event. Charleston Daily is a concept in community. Its mission is to promote, assist, and celebrate in everything Charleston, South Carolina. By partnering with businesses, community leaders, volunteers and events, we are spreading the love that is Charleston. As this city continues to grow and prosper, we want to help spread the message to all about how wonderful this community is. Charleston is about the people, community, water, land, history, heritage and the true southern warmth it brings with each and every day.
kiss951.com
Over 100-Year-Old, Largest Circus Coming to South Carolina
Looking for some fun in South Carolina this weekend? If you don’t plan to do much for Halloween then why not head to Charleston to check out the largest circus on Earth? This circus has been serving families plenty of fun for over 100 years now. Garden Bros Circus will be in West Ashley, right outside of Charleston, for a few days of Halloween weekend.
Coastal Carolina Fair returns Thursday featuring new layout
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coastal Carolina Fair is returning to the Lowcountry. Gates will open to the public at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 27th. Fairgoers can look forward to a brand-new layout and a unique experience. “It was time for a change,” said Gasper Marino, a member of the fair’s safety committee. “We […]
5 must-try foods at the Coastal Carolina Fair
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Coastal Carolina Fair opens on Thursday afternoon and it’s so close we can practically taste it. For many eager fairgoers, the biggest reason to attend is to taste the delicious, sometimes strange concoctions that food vendors serve up throughout the 11-day event. Of course, all the classic fare such as foot-long […]
hiltonheadmonthly.com
Hilton Head Hires: NOVEMBER 2022
2. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT COORDINATOR JOINS TOWN OF HILTON HEAD. Yazmin Winston Black has joined the town of Hilton Head as community development coordinator. She will be responsible for technical, financial, and administrative duties. She joins the town from the Lowcountry Regional Transportation Authority, where she worked for nine years as an operations manager and most recently as their chief safety officer.
wpde.com
Bittersweet: Loyal customers flock to Philly's for last day of business in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Skipping work, driving hours, and waiting in long lines are all things loyal customers of Philly's did Monday to get one last order before the business closes for good. On Saturday, Philly's owners announced they would be closing down shop on Monday after decades of...
charlestondaily.net
Harvest Festival at Johns Island County Park – November 5, 2022
Come on out to Johns Island County Park for foot-stompin’ live music from local bluegrass bands, pumpkin decorating, archery, and more. Feast on Southern delights like finger-lickin’ Carolina barbeque, kettle corn, and all of your favorite festival foods! Once you’ve eaten your fill, head on over to the crafter’s market for some great holiday shopping! Charleston County Public Library will also be here with games, books, and more!
Charleston lottery players hope to win Powerball’s $700M jackpot
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you feeling lucky? $700,000,000 is up for grabs in one of the biggest Powerball jackpots of the year and the fifth-largest Powerball in history. Lottery players are flocking to gas stations across the Lowcountry to purchase tickets in hopes of making their dreams come true. South Carolina has been […]
Charleston City Paper
13 West Ashley restaurants you can’t miss
While downtown Charleston is known for its fine dining restaurants, fast casual spots, late night dive bars and craft cocktail joints, it isn’t the only area in Charleston with standout menu items. Just over the Ashley River in West Ashley, you’ll discover many locally-owned restaurants that serve quality food for a fraction of the downtown price.
Charleston City Paper
Blotter: Free Snoop Dogg
Blotter of the week: Charleston police responded Oct. 17 to a West Ashley convenience store after the manager reported that a 3-foot-tall plastic Snoop Dogg bobblehead advertising Corona beer was missing. The theft was filmed by a surveillance camera, but no one was arrested as of the filing of the report. More importantly, there’s no word yet on whether Snoop was located.
Local roofing company searching for two Lowcountry teachers in need of a new roof
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A local roofing company is asking for the public’s help finding two Lowcountry teachers in need of a home improvement. Roofing USA hopes to identify teachers who need new roofs in the Charleston and Bluffton areas as part of their “Covering Our Community” initiative. “Roofs protect and shelter us through the […]
The Island Connection
Successful Shorebird Nesting Season On A Newly Restored Crab Bank
South Carolina Department of Natural Resources biologists are celebrating the close of a successful shorebird and seabird nesting season on the newly restored Crab Bank Seabird Sanctuary. Biologists documented over 500 nests over the season, marking the first time coastal birds nested on the small island in Charleston Harbor since its disappearance to erosion. “This year was a unique opportunity to study how birds respond to newly available habitat after a four-year absence. The last year birds attempted nesting on Crab Bank, before it completely eroded, was in 2017,” said SCDNR biologist Janet Thibault. Shorebirds and seabirds are declining worldwide, and the 2017 loss of the crucial nesting site in Charleston Harbor – one of just a handful in South Carolina – inspired a pioneering solution: In late 2021, the island was rebuilt with material dredged from the deepening of Charleston Harbor through a partnership with the Army Corps of Engineers, a project that garnered widespread support from community members, conservation groups and elected officials. Hopes were high that South Carolina’s shorebirds and seabirds would quickly find and make use of the new habitat – and the birds did not disappoint. Biologists discovered the first nest of the 2022 season, belonging to a pair of American oystercatchers, on April 1. Eight pairs of oystercatchers eventually nested on the island over the season, including a four-year-old bird that was originally banded as a chick on Cumberland Island, Georgia. Least terns, small, State Threatened seabirds, colonized the island in late April. Over 100 pairs nested on the island, and their fledglings gathered along the waterline in late May and June. “Least terns are quick to find suitable habitat,” said SCDNR biologist Mary Catherine Martin. “These birds suffered nesting loss at other sites this spring because of extreme high tides, but Crab Bank was the perfect site for a successful season.” In the second week of May, a strong storm put Crab Bank to the test during the heart of nesting season.
live5news.com
Summerville restaurant to close Monday after 32 years
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A third-generation Summerville restaurant will serve its last sandwich on Monday after more than three decades in business. Philly’s owner Stefan Castellucci posted the news on the restaurant’s Facebook page Saturday night. “Except for my father’s Obituary, this is probably the hardest thing...
