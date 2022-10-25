ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

News4Jax.com

Biden to travel to New Mexico days before midterm election

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is set to travel to New Mexico next week, days before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The White House in a statement said Biden will take part in events with Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is trying to win a second term in next month's election, and other state and local officials.
WASHINGTON STATE
News4Jax.com

Housing fallout leading to better deals for some future homeowners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local real estate agent says new home prices are dropping and it’s because of the ripple effect from COVID-19 and supply chain issues. During the pandemic, home prices increased, mortgage rates were around 3% and more homes were built. But a backlog of construction supplies slowed down completion and move-in dates.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Coastal rain spreads north

Cloudy skies with a swath of rain across eastern Putnam, Flagler and southern St. Johns counties. These will continue to slowly lift north toward World Golf Village, St. Augustine and southern Clay counties through noon. Cloudy skies with showers overnight. Scattered showers continue Saturday with most along our coastal counties and south of I-10. Slightly below normal temperatures today and Saturday with warmer temperatures Sunday.
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Late night storms for Putnam and Flagler counties phase out

Now that the Georgia/Florida game is over, there will be overcast and temperatures into the mid 60s overnight. Storms in Putnam and Flagler counties phase out into the early morning. Sunday afternoon the temperature will peak near the high 70s or low 80s. There is a low chance for rain...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

