News4Jax.com
Florida faith leaders discuss concern over voter intimidation tactics, call for safety at polls
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Faith leaders from across Florida held a virtual press conference Friday to discuss concerns about voter intimidation tactics and violence as voters make their way to the polls. “We will not be deterred. We will not be moved. Come with all that you have, and we’re...
News4Jax.com
Biden to travel to New Mexico days before midterm election
WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden is set to travel to New Mexico next week, days before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The White House in a statement said Biden will take part in events with Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is trying to win a second term in next month's election, and other state and local officials.
News4Jax.com
I-TEAM: Closer look at recent facility closures in Florida following St. Johns Youth Academy’s sudden shutdown
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM is taking a closer look at other facilities that have closed in the past couple of years following the abrupt closure of St. Johns Youth Academy on Avenue D in the St. Augustine area. Days after a riot broke out when a...
News4Jax.com
Amendment 3 would increase home tax exemption, save teachers, police $550 a year but cost Duval $38M in tax revenue
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has been breaking down each of the amendment proposals on this year’s ballot as early voting begins in Florida this week. Now News4JAX is looking at Amendment 3, which if approved, would increase the homestead exemption for teachers, law enforcement officers and active-duty military.
News4Jax.com
Free community college? How this solution is working for in-demand industries
The price tag of college can often be daunting. Thousands of dollars spent on tuition, books and boarding can lead to mounting student debt. But what if we told you it’s possible to go for free? We’re working for you to explain why a focus on most in-demand industries could be the answer.
News4Jax.com
Coast Guard members urge Georgia, Florida fans tailgating by boat to stay safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As more and more people head downtown for the Georgia-Florida game festivities, the city docks in the St. Johns River near TIAA Bank Field are filling up as boaters secure their spots. So many diehard Bulldogs and Gators tailgate on the water, and Coast Guard members...
News4Jax.com
Ex-St. Marys soldier accused in murder plot against serviceman who turned him in for using marijuana
A 29-year-old former U.S. Army sergeant has admitted he stabbed a soldier to death in Georiga in a murder plot that also involved a 21-year-old ex-soldier from St. Marys. The body of Specialist Austin J. Hawk, 21, was found in his Fort Stewart barracks room in June 2020. Hawk had...
News4Jax.com
Housing fallout leading to better deals for some future homeowners
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A local real estate agent says new home prices are dropping and it’s because of the ripple effect from COVID-19 and supply chain issues. During the pandemic, home prices increased, mortgage rates were around 3% and more homes were built. But a backlog of construction supplies slowed down completion and move-in dates.
News4Jax.com
Inmate, 18, at St. Johns Youth Academy accused of assaulting staffer; he says he was defending himself
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – An 18-year-old inmate is accused of attacking a staffer, who the inmate claimed was having sex with other inmates, this week at St. Johns Youth Academy, according to reports from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. A disturbance described as a “riot situation” led...
News4Jax.com
St. Johns sushi restaurant owners plead guilty to charges of harboring people in US illegally
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A man and woman, who were arrested in May, have pleaded guilty to federal charges of harboring people in the United States illegally who worked at their sushi restaurants in St. Johns County, court records show. A criminal complaint shows Ge Tang and Yanshen...
News4Jax.com
Drug Take Back events play ‘huge role’ in keeping potentially harmful drugs off streets
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Countless potentially harmful drugs are now out of cabinets -- and off the streets-- thanks to the DEA’s Drug Take Back Day on Saturday. People across the region safely dropped off unused medications at multiple locations, including HCA Memorial Hospital and HCA Orange Park Hospital, which hosted Crush the Crisis events.
News4Jax.com
Arrest warrant issued for 2nd teacher of Chappell Schools, sheriff’s office says
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – An arrest warrant has been issued for a second staff member of Chappell Schools in St. Johns County, who is now a former employee, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Previously, News4JAX reported on Anthony Guadalupe, 18, a teacher’s assistant who is facing 12 counts...
News4Jax.com
Coastal rain spreads north
Cloudy skies with a swath of rain across eastern Putnam, Flagler and southern St. Johns counties. These will continue to slowly lift north toward World Golf Village, St. Augustine and southern Clay counties through noon. Cloudy skies with showers overnight. Scattered showers continue Saturday with most along our coastal counties and south of I-10. Slightly below normal temperatures today and Saturday with warmer temperatures Sunday.
News4Jax.com
Late night storms for Putnam and Flagler counties phase out
Now that the Georgia/Florida game is over, there will be overcast and temperatures into the mid 60s overnight. Storms in Putnam and Flagler counties phase out into the early morning. Sunday afternoon the temperature will peak near the high 70s or low 80s. There is a low chance for rain...
News4Jax.com
‘I hate myself every day’: Man sentenced to 41 years for DUI crash that killed unborn twins, their uncle
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A St. Augustine man who was sentenced Friday to 41 years in prison for a deadly wrong-way DUI crash nearly two years ago apologized during his sentencing hearing, saying he will never forget what happened that night. Troopers say 33-year-old Michael Rhein was drunk when...
News4Jax.com
‘He doesn’t know how much he did’: Woman who lost unborn twins, brother in DUI crash awaits sentencing for driver
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – A St. Augustine man officials say is responsible for a deadly wrong-way DUI crash nearly two years ago is scheduled to be sentenced Friday. Troopers say 33-year-old Michael Rhein was drunk when he crashed into a truck the day after Christmas in 2020. Three members...
