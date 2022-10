The Division of Inclusion and Equity is inviting students to take part in the University’s first comprehensive interpersonal violence campus climate survey, which will launch on November 1. Students who complete the survey will automatically be signed up for a chance to win a range of prizes including parking passes, $250 in Paw Points, $25 Amazon gift cards, football tickets, and premium seating for an ACC baseball game.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO