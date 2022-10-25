Read full article on original website
Mercedes S-Class Turns 50 Years: The Benchmark Of Luxury Sedans
Regardless of the model, Mercedes has always been a staple for luxury. The ultimate expression of that is the Mercedes S-Class. The roots of this ultra-luxurious flagship can be traced back to the 1954 Mercedes W180 “Ponton”, but the first time the S-Class designation was actually used was in October 1972, with the introduction of the Mercedes W116. The S Class has always stayed at the forefront when it comes to safety, innovation, and luxury. At the time of writing this article, the full-size, luxury Benz is now in its seventh generation, which is also the last one to be electric. This month, the iconic flagship model turns half a century old, and we thought it would be a good idea to talk about the highlights of the S-Class over its 50 years of existence.
A Mansory Rolls-Royce Phantom Is One Dastardly Way To Blow Nearly $1 Million
Mansory is one of the few companies offering a comprehensive tuning package for the Rolls-Royce Phantom, but as with everything that is associated with the ultra-luxury sedan, the modifications don’t come cheap. A unique example of a Mansory-tuned Phantom popped up for sale in Germany for a cool €975,000 ($959,326), even though the striking looks are not for your typical Rolls-Royce owner.
Skip The 2023 BMW M2 And Go For The Original Instead
The BMW M2 G87 is the latest iteration of the compact, rear-wheel-drive, sports coupe from Bavaria. While the design of the 2023 BMW M2 is a divisive subject (this has been a continuous trend with BMWs of late), there’s no denying that the Bavarian entry-level coupe packs some serious performance in a small package. A few decades back, it was the now legendary, BMW E30 M3 that symbolized big performance in a small package. Years later, the M135i and M2 succeeded it as the M3 grew larger and heavier with each generation. With that said, the F87 generation, now more than ever, represents great value for money, and there are a few reasons why picking one over the new model is a great idea.
This 1966 Ferrari 330 GTC Sets A New Standard For Restoration
Unveiled at the 1966 Geneva Motor Show, the Ferrari 330 GTC was limited to 600 units. Designed by Pininfarina, the 330 GTC was built on a 275 GTB Berlinetta chassis and got its engine from the 330 2+2 Coupe. It is one of the most elegant Ferrari's of the era, and one of the most desired Ferraris today. But, after 56 years, it might be difficult to find one in perfect condition. Fortunately, companies like Bell Sport & Classic are able to bring cars back to life. This particular GTC, Chassis No. 9069, was restored to its original state and is a prime example of what’s possible. In fact, the car even won the 2022 Salon Privé Concours d’Elégance in September against world-class competition.
Manhart Adds More Power And Menacing Looks To The 2023 BMW M2
The 2023 BMW M2 was unveiled a couple of weeks ago, and though it is no doubt a driver's car, its squared-off, front-end styling has proven to be quite a controversial talking point - even if it doesn't look as shocking as the M3 and M4. If you're not a fan of its looks, there are two routes you can choose. Either head towards BMW themselves and opt for their M Performance Parts, or go aftermarket altogether with Manhart's package for the M2.
Shocking Rendering Exposes What the Plymouth GTX Would Look Like Today
It has been decades since the last Plymouth-branded vehicle rolled off the showroom floor, the brand fading into semi-anonymity among non-car enthusiasts. With Dodge coming into its own as a serious powerhouse after Plymouth’s demise, the Mopar brand built on their bad boy reputation and pushed some of the most insane production vehicles of any manufacturer. With cars like the Hellcat Charger and Challenger, Dodge has cemented a place in pop culture, even among people who know nothing about cars. But with the death of the Challenger looming overhead, it might be time for an icon of the '60s and '70s to return and reclaim its rightful place in the sports car world.
2024 BMW M5 Interior Spied For The First Time
Our spy photographers have finally been able to get up close and personal with the 2024 BMW M5. As you can see from the new gallery below, the exterior has carried over unchanged (and production ready) since the last time we saw it. The big news this time around, however, is the interior, and there's quite a surprise hidden away here. As expected, the 2024 M5 will have the curved twin displays found on the lesser models, and the flat-bottom M steering wheel was a given. What caught us off-guard, however, was the lack of a traditional gear shifter. BMW was expected to leave the traditional shifter stalk in place for the sportiest of the 5 Series lineup to give it that classic sports car feel, but instead, this M5 is rocking the switch-style shifter seen on the lesser 5 Series models.
The BMW M2 With M Performance Parts is Extreme In All The Right Ways
BMW unveiled the second generation M2 in early October, and while it is a much sportier-looking M2 compared to the earlier F87 generation, it does lack the flair of a proper sportscar. In order to make the M2 more aggressive and track-ready, the Bavarian auto giant has finally introduced its official M Performance Parts, which will be available in April 2023 when the new M2 hits dealerships.
This Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye Is The Perfect Blend Between Old And New
With the introduction of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Electric, the muscle car as we know it is coming to an end. But California custom shop ExoMod, which specializes in recreating classic American muscle cars on existing platforms, is helping to honor traditional muscle ahead of the switch to electrification. One of the custom shop’s greatest hits is the Challenger-based homage to the second-generation of the model. These unique MOPARs rarely come up for sale, but this 2022 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye Exomob C68 Carbon listed on Mecum is an exception. The custom-built product is number one in the series, making it even more special.
These Legendary Jaguar E-Types Cruise Into the Future With Tesla Power
A company based in the U.K. called E.C.D. is taking an approach to the classic and arguably already-over-done segment of restoring and modifying the Jaguar E-Type. However, their approach is a bit different from a company like Singer or Eagle. Have Whatever Drivetrain and Body Style You Like. The most...
Everything You Need To Know About The Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z
The 1980s was not a great time for muscle cars. Most became gas-efficient daily drivers or high-performance cars meant for long-distance tracks. That included the long line of Chevy Camaros that had been a threat on every street across the nation in the earlier decades. In 1984 one such Camaro was designed and built for the '85 model year. The Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z came out of the ashes to the adoration of Chevy fans. A unique style and look, with the highest performance 305 V-8 that the carmaker could get away with, and a style that was like no other. Let's jump in and discuss a few things that every car lover should know.
Top 10 Greatest British Motorcycles in History
For 70 years, the British motorcycle industry led the world in terms of innovation, design, and manufacture of motorcycles, with literally hundreds of manufacturers turning out millions of motorcycles that were ridden all over the world. Some companies lasted only a few years but others were in business from the beginning in the early 1900s to the sad end of the industry in the early 1970s. Many of the motorcycle models sold well, but hardly merit inclusion in this list. However, many others would become iconic, defining motorcycling in general and having an influence way beyond their production life. In reality, this list needs to be about 100 bikes long, but in the interests of brevity, we’ve singled out 10 designs that have stood the test of time.
2023 Genesis Electrified G80 Review: A Luxury Sedan That Happens To Be An EV
If you’re contemplating your first electric car, I wouldn’t blame you if you’re scared off by the recent flood of vehicle introductions, many from companies you’ve never heard of and lots of them with stratospheric price tags. Well, this car kind of fits the bill. It’s the Genesis Electrified G80.
The QJ Motor SRV550 ST Can End the Honda Rebel 500's Dominance
QJ Motor is slowly but steadily expanding its foothold in the European and British markets to take on leading motorcycle makers. The Chinese-owned company already launched the SRK700 naked to take on the Yamaha MT-07, and now, it’s all set to take on the Honda Rebel 500 with the new SRV550 ST cruiser motorcycle. Judging from the SRK700's credentials, we’d say the Rebel 500 should watch out.
This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang
The Volkswagen Golf R can hit 60 mph in just 3.9 seconds using 315 horsepower and AWD. In fact, the hot hatchback is faster than a Mustang GT. The post This Hot Hatchback Is Faster Than a V8 Ford Mustang appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Best Toyota Sports Cars Ever Made
Toyota is associated chiefly with boring hatchbacks like the Yaris and Corolla, or hybrids like the Prius. But, besides the mundane commuter car business that brings in the money, you will find a rich history of motorsports and performance-oriented Toyota race cars. So, let's take a look at the list of 10 of the Best Toyota Sports cars made to this day.
Acura Is Hell-Bent On Making The Integra A Tuner’s Paradise
After a long hiatus of over two decades, the Integra finally made it to the U.S. earlier in 2022. Though it carries a legendary nameplate, the 2023 Integra, which replaces the ILX, is less sporty than in pervious iterations. To make things more exciting, Acura introduced the Integra with some tuning enhancements from the house of Daijiro “Dai” Yoshihara, Sara Choi, and Coco Zurita. These tuners have improved Integra's performance and styling to an extreme level.
This Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Has More Power than Most Supercars
With 707 horsepower under the hood, the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is currently one of the most powerful SUVs in the world, so it is safe to say it's not missing out on power. But, in the world of tuners, there is always room for more, and even the most powerful models in the world can get even more quick. For example, the guys over Roadshow International unveiled this special Grand Cherokee Trackhawk finished in Nardo Gray with a staggering 1,150 horsepower under the hood.
2022 Toyota Supra 3.0L GR Review: A Terrific Sports Car With An Image Problem
The Toyota Supra of yesteryear has been romanticized by millions. Some even say it is one of the most legendary cars in the entire automotive world. But when the Mk4 Supra was suddenly killed off nearly 25 years ago, it left a big void with fans and enthusiasts alike. Now,...
The 10 Most Off-Road Worthy 4x4s in 2022
With the market for off-roaders currently on a rise, more and more manufacturers are coming up with factory off-road-ready vehicles. Some of those vehicles truly are off-road worthy; however, many of them aren’t. To the trained eye, a 4x4 that will promise but underdeliver is obvious. However, to those who are unfamiliar with this industry, the marketing pieces of companies can be enough to convince otherwise. Here is a list of the 10 most off-road-worthy 4x4s in the current market. The criteria for this list are off-road abilities from stock, and also aftermarket support. There are plenty of examples out there of cars that are very capable off the lot but cannot be modified effectively.
