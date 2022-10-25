ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piqua, OH

Led Zeppelin ready to rock theatre

SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre has announced Lez Zeppelin is the next show in its fall concert series. The group will perform on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. This all-girl quartet, Lez Zeppelin, has gained unanimous critical acclaim as one of...
SIDNEY, OH
UVCC to host fall community open house

PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center will host an open house at the Willowbrook Environmental Education Center on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1-4 p.m. The afternoon will include guided autumn nature walks through the Willowbrook land lab. Visitors can see first-hand the wide variety of experiences, subjects, and skills that Landscape and Natural Resources students are exposed to throughout the year in this lab.
PIQUA, OH
Out of the past

——- East Sidney was the scene last evening of a large gathering of Democrats. During the early evening the evidence of enthusiasm was shown by the continued firing of a cannon. When one walked up the main street of the village this enthusiasm was still further evidenced by the decorations of flags and bunting and lights that appeared at most every window.
SIDNEY, OH
Anna students to perform ‘Night of One Acts’

ANNA — The Anna High School Drama Club is presenting the 55th annual Night of One Acts on Thursday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Nov. 5. Three one-act comedies will be presented at 7 p.m. in Milliette Auditorium. The first play is “You’re Driving Me Crazy!” and is directed by...
ANNA, OH
Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Antonio Sanots, 38, of Harrison Township, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine. Lilly Woo Quach, 28, of San Diego, California, was charged with...
SIDNEY, OH
ScoresBroadcast, Hits 105.5 to spotlight Fort Loramie, St. Henry

The St. Henry Redskins (2-8) won’t have to look far for a great game plan in preparation for the Fort Loramie Redskins (8-2) Friday night, as Halloween weekend kicks off. Lima Central Catholic provided a blueprint that glowed in the dark one week ago, and frightened the Fort Loramie faithful. And it could be summed up on the cover page in three short words: Run. Run. Run.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
It’s time for trick or treat

Eliza, 13, Henry, 11, Greta, 5, and Molly Fullenkamp, 8, receive treats from Ernestine Daughtery during Thursday’s trick or treat in Fort Loramie. The siblings were dresses as Roman goddesses and gladiators. The trick or treaters are the children of Leah and the late John Fullenkamp, of Fort Loramie.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Edison State to host open house in November

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will be hosting anopen house on Saturday, Nov. 19. The event will be held in the Robinson student career center at the Piqua Campus from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Guests can engage with faculty and staff; explore the College’s 100-plus programs; tour...
PIQUA, OH
All treats, no tricks in Fort Loramie

Kinlee Meyer, 7, left, adds to her stockpile of treats from Hailey Meyer, 13, and Bailey Gehret, 13. Kinlee is the daughter of Brad and Miranda Meyer of Fott Loramie. Camille Meyer, 2, examines her cache of treats as Dan Schmiesing offers her more. Camille is the daughter of Justen and Tori Meyer of Fort Loramie.
FORT LORAMIE, OH
Football: Sidney falls 55-14 to Kings in playoff opener

KINGS MILLS — Sidney couldn’t keep up with Kings in a Division II, Region 8 playoff opener on Friday and had its season end. The Knights scored touchdowns on their first seven drives and handed the Yellow Jackets a 55-14 loss. Sidney finishes the season 4-7. Kings (9-1)...
SIDNEY, OH
Shelby County levies on November ballot

SIDNEY — Voters in Shelby County are being asked to consider the renewal, increase or addition of multiple levies throughout the county that will be present on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election. Fairlawn Local School District: The district is asking voters to renew a tax levy for...
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
Trunk or Treat is a success

The Kiwanis Club of Sidney and Shelby County Libraries participated in the second annual Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities Wednesday evening. The two organizations combined their efforts and distributed books and coloring books to the trick or treaters. Firefighters with the Sidney Fire...
SIDNEY, OH
Norcold plant closing

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Two local plants — one in Shelby County, the other in Darke County — will be closing their doors. Thetford LLC, a leader in RV and marine toilets and sanitation solutions, together with Norcold LLC, the premier brand in RV refrigerators (collectively, “Thetford North America”), announced to employees and customers Thursday they will be transferring all U.S. refrigerator manufacturing to other global company owned and operated manufacturing facilities, resulting in the closure of two Ohio-based Norcold locations over the coming months.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
Russia School seeks levy approval

RUSSIA — A need for the Russia Local School District and residents of the district can be achieved when registered voters go to the polls on Nov. 8. The board of education has placed a 6 mill bond issue on the ballot for school renovations and additions, which includes a classroom, community space career tech lab, stage, mulitpurpsoe gymnasium, new varsity gym, and locker rooms, along with associated equipment. The 30-year property tax levy would raise $6,200,000. For each $100 of tax valuation on the property, the owner will pay 60 cents. The tax will be first due in calendar year 2023 if it is approved by voters.
RUSSIA, OH
Need a landslide

Nov. 8 is coming on rapidly. That date is of supreme importance for the future of the United States of America. To Conservatives, this election means a chance to finally begin to turn our country away from the horrendous WOKE path that the so-called Progressives have charted in the past two years.
OHIO STATE
City record

-9:47 p.m.: summons. Shawn M. Dawson, 40, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for violating a protection order or consent agreement. -5:25 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of a past theft at the police department on West Court Street. -4:06 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs...
SIDNEY, OH
Fire under investigation

Numerous fire departments from Shelby County were dispatched to Pemberton Thursday morning for a house fire. All occupants of the house were able to get out safely. No other information about the fire was available at presstime. Firefighters wait to ge their assignments to help put out the house fire...
PEMBERTON, OH

