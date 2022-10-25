Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Biggby Coffee, a new location coming to Huber Heights, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Huber Heights, OH
Related
Sidney Daily News
Led Zeppelin ready to rock theatre
SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre has announced Lez Zeppelin is the next show in its fall concert series. The group will perform on Thursday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. This all-girl quartet, Lez Zeppelin, has gained unanimous critical acclaim as one of...
Sidney Daily News
UVCC to host fall community open house
PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center will host an open house at the Willowbrook Environmental Education Center on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1-4 p.m. The afternoon will include guided autumn nature walks through the Willowbrook land lab. Visitors can see first-hand the wide variety of experiences, subjects, and skills that Landscape and Natural Resources students are exposed to throughout the year in this lab.
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
——- East Sidney was the scene last evening of a large gathering of Democrats. During the early evening the evidence of enthusiasm was shown by the continued firing of a cannon. When one walked up the main street of the village this enthusiasm was still further evidenced by the decorations of flags and bunting and lights that appeared at most every window.
Sidney Daily News
Tree Board discusses tree list, lottery, sale, pruning, hazards, permit, and award
SIDNEY – The Sidney Tree Board discussed the tree lottery, the fall tree sale, the pruning class, the Tree City USA & Growth Award, the Sidney-Cincinnati street tree list, hazardous and dead trees and the Sidney Manufacturing Company tree permit during a meeting on Oct. 21. The tree lottery...
Sidney Daily News
Anna students to perform ‘Night of One Acts’
ANNA — The Anna High School Drama Club is presenting the 55th annual Night of One Acts on Thursday, Nov. 3, and Saturday, Nov. 5. Three one-act comedies will be presented at 7 p.m. in Milliette Auditorium. The first play is “You’re Driving Me Crazy!” and is directed by...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Municipal Court
SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of September 2022. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:. Antonio Sanots, 38, of Harrison Township, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $175 fine. Lilly Woo Quach, 28, of San Diego, California, was charged with...
Sidney Daily News
ScoresBroadcast, Hits 105.5 to spotlight Fort Loramie, St. Henry
The St. Henry Redskins (2-8) won’t have to look far for a great game plan in preparation for the Fort Loramie Redskins (8-2) Friday night, as Halloween weekend kicks off. Lima Central Catholic provided a blueprint that glowed in the dark one week ago, and frightened the Fort Loramie faithful. And it could be summed up on the cover page in three short words: Run. Run. Run.
Sidney Daily News
It’s time for trick or treat
Eliza, 13, Henry, 11, Greta, 5, and Molly Fullenkamp, 8, receive treats from Ernestine Daughtery during Thursday’s trick or treat in Fort Loramie. The siblings were dresses as Roman goddesses and gladiators. The trick or treaters are the children of Leah and the late John Fullenkamp, of Fort Loramie.
Sidney Daily News
Edison State to host open house in November
PIQUA — Edison State Community College will be hosting anopen house on Saturday, Nov. 19. The event will be held in the Robinson student career center at the Piqua Campus from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Guests can engage with faculty and staff; explore the College’s 100-plus programs; tour...
Sidney Daily News
All treats, no tricks in Fort Loramie
Kinlee Meyer, 7, left, adds to her stockpile of treats from Hailey Meyer, 13, and Bailey Gehret, 13. Kinlee is the daughter of Brad and Miranda Meyer of Fott Loramie. Camille Meyer, 2, examines her cache of treats as Dan Schmiesing offers her more. Camille is the daughter of Justen and Tori Meyer of Fort Loramie.
Sidney Daily News
Football: Sidney falls 55-14 to Kings in playoff opener
KINGS MILLS — Sidney couldn’t keep up with Kings in a Division II, Region 8 playoff opener on Friday and had its season end. The Knights scored touchdowns on their first seven drives and handed the Yellow Jackets a 55-14 loss. Sidney finishes the season 4-7. Kings (9-1)...
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County levies on November ballot
SIDNEY — Voters in Shelby County are being asked to consider the renewal, increase or addition of multiple levies throughout the county that will be present on the ballot for the Nov. 8 election. Fairlawn Local School District: The district is asking voters to renew a tax levy for...
Sidney Daily News
Trunk or Treat is a success
The Kiwanis Club of Sidney and Shelby County Libraries participated in the second annual Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities Wednesday evening. The two organizations combined their efforts and distributed books and coloring books to the trick or treaters. Firefighters with the Sidney Fire...
Sidney Daily News
Norcold plant closing
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Two local plants — one in Shelby County, the other in Darke County — will be closing their doors. Thetford LLC, a leader in RV and marine toilets and sanitation solutions, together with Norcold LLC, the premier brand in RV refrigerators (collectively, “Thetford North America”), announced to employees and customers Thursday they will be transferring all U.S. refrigerator manufacturing to other global company owned and operated manufacturing facilities, resulting in the closure of two Ohio-based Norcold locations over the coming months.
Sidney Daily News
Boys soccer notes: Botkins falls 4-0 to Yellow Springs in district final
TROTWOOD — Botkins couldn’t keep up with state-ranked Yellow Springs in a Division III district final on Thursday at Trotwood-Madison High School’s Miami Valley Hospital Sportsplex. But advancing to a district final after falling short of making one last year was a positive step for a young...
Sidney Daily News
Russia School seeks levy approval
RUSSIA — A need for the Russia Local School District and residents of the district can be achieved when registered voters go to the polls on Nov. 8. The board of education has placed a 6 mill bond issue on the ballot for school renovations and additions, which includes a classroom, community space career tech lab, stage, mulitpurpsoe gymnasium, new varsity gym, and locker rooms, along with associated equipment. The 30-year property tax levy would raise $6,200,000. For each $100 of tax valuation on the property, the owner will pay 60 cents. The tax will be first due in calendar year 2023 if it is approved by voters.
Sidney Daily News
Need a landslide
Nov. 8 is coming on rapidly. That date is of supreme importance for the future of the United States of America. To Conservatives, this election means a chance to finally begin to turn our country away from the horrendous WOKE path that the so-called Progressives have charted in the past two years.
Sidney Daily News
City record
-9:47 p.m.: summons. Shawn M. Dawson, 40, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for violating a protection order or consent agreement. -5:25 p.m.: theft. Police received a report of a past theft at the police department on West Court Street. -4:06 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs...
Sidney Daily News
Fire under investigation
Numerous fire departments from Shelby County were dispatched to Pemberton Thursday morning for a house fire. All occupants of the house were able to get out safely. No other information about the fire was available at presstime. Firefighters wait to ge their assignments to help put out the house fire...
Comments / 0