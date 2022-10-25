RUSSIA — A need for the Russia Local School District and residents of the district can be achieved when registered voters go to the polls on Nov. 8. The board of education has placed a 6 mill bond issue on the ballot for school renovations and additions, which includes a classroom, community space career tech lab, stage, mulitpurpsoe gymnasium, new varsity gym, and locker rooms, along with associated equipment. The 30-year property tax levy would raise $6,200,000. For each $100 of tax valuation on the property, the owner will pay 60 cents. The tax will be first due in calendar year 2023 if it is approved by voters.

