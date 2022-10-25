ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Mavs star Luka Doncic embarrasses Ben Simmons with insane no-look pass

The Dallas Mavericks are locked in a tight contest against the Brooklyn Nets at the time of writing, with the Mavs leading the game, 111-110 with less than two minutes left in the final period of regulation. The stars came to play, with Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving all posting insane offensive numbers in what has been such an entertaining contest. And of course, Doncic put his basketball wizardry on display yet again, this time at the expense of the struggling Ben Simmons.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Jazz edge short-handed Grizzlies 124-123

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk each scored 23 points, including a pair of late 3-pointers, to lift the Utah Jazz to a 124-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, who were playing without Ja Morant. On their final possession, the Jazz were leading 124-123 and nearly lost the ball twice but it bounced to Markkanen near the basket and he missed a contested layup. “When I missed that, I realized I should have just held onto it,” Markkanen said since the shot clock was off. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins was disappointed that it even came to that last-second play.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ClutchPoints

‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series

One could argue that it was the Memphis Grizzlies who gave the Golden State Warriors the biggest challenge during their majestic title run last season. Ja Morant definitely believes it. So much so, that the Grizzlies superstar is adamant that his team would have prevailed in their Western Conference Semifinals series had it not been […] The post ‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Lakers’ puzzling roster construction around LeBron James, Anthony Davis draws brutally honest take from ex-sharpshooter

The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a woeful 0-5 start and the entire fanbase is already worried about what this season could turn out to be. Anthony Davis is injured again, although it doesn’t appear to be serious, LeBron James has minimal help, and Russell Westbrook is now coming off the bench because he […] The post Lakers’ puzzling roster construction around LeBron James, Anthony Davis draws brutally honest take from ex-sharpshooter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Heat vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 10/29/2022

The Miami Heat will travel to the state capitol of California as they face off with the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. It’s time to get clutch as we examine our NBA odds series with a Heat-Kings prediction and pick. The Heat lost 123-110 to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Jimmy Butler scored 27 points […] The post NBA Odds: Heat vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 10/29/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ClutchPoints

Darvin Ham drops harsh reality Lakers are facing amid Anthony Davis’ injury

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham knows how hard it is to replace Anthony Davis. Just how difficult? Well, as Ham said, it “might take two or three guys” to fill the void the big man left on both ends of the floor. Ham made the rather painful confession on Friday ahead of their […] The post Darvin Ham drops harsh reality Lakers are facing amid Anthony Davis’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard ruled out vs. Pelicans

If fans are hoping to see Kawhi Leonard play in the Los Angeles Clippers’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday afternoon, they shouldn’t hold their breath. The team confirmed in their injury report ahead of Sunday’s game that Leonard would not play due to right knee injury management. Head coach Tyronn Lue spoke […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard ruled out vs. Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Zion Williamson provides update on status for Sunday vs. Clippers

Zion Williamson has not played a game for the New Orleans Pelicans since Oct. 23 against the Utah Jazz. He sustained a hip and back injury during the game and did not return. He has been out of the lineup since. But he is making progress towards a return and according to Andrew Lopez of ESPN, Williamson could be back Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

