Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving hit new low NBA hasn’t seen in 39 years
“When you try your best but you don’t succeed.” Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are probably listening to Coldplay’s “Fix You” after yet another humongous effort from the Brooklyn Nets duo went to waste following a 125-129 overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks. The talented...
‘Where that s–t at?’ Nets star Kevin Durant reacts to Steve Nash ejection, going off at refs
Steve Nash got his first ejection as an NBA head coach on Wednesday night after going off at the referees, but Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant wasn’t surprised by his coach’s animated reaction. In fact, it seems he has been waiting for it. In his postgame presser following...
Brian Windhorst drops truth bomb on why Nets star Ben Simmons is ‘afraid’ of taking shots
There has been a lot of talk surrounding Ben Simmons’ aggressiveness on the offensive end, or rather, the apparent lack thereof. ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst believes that there is a compelling reason behind the Brooklyn Nets star’s unwillingness to take shots, and the renowned broadcaster has spilled the beans on Ben.
‘The love is real’: Patrick Beverley shouts out Minnesota ahead of must-win game vs. Timberwolves
Patrick Beverley spent only one season with the Minnesota Timberwolves but it appears as if he left a lasting impact. Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Timberwolves on Friday, Beverley took to Twitter to express the love he’s felt being back in Minnesota. Patrick Beverley...
Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder overtake Mavs for 117-111 OT win
DALLAS — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 38 points, and Oklahoma City erased an eight-point deficit in the final two minutes of regulation in a 117-111 overtime victory against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. The Mavericks turned a one-point deficit after three quarters into a 15-point lead without Luka Doncic,...
Mavs star Luka Doncic embarrasses Ben Simmons with insane no-look pass
The Dallas Mavericks are locked in a tight contest against the Brooklyn Nets at the time of writing, with the Mavs leading the game, 111-110 with less than two minutes left in the final period of regulation. The stars came to play, with Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving all posting insane offensive numbers in what has been such an entertaining contest. And of course, Doncic put his basketball wizardry on display yet again, this time at the expense of the struggling Ben Simmons.
Doc Rivers dishes harsh truth, silver lining on Sixers offense after win vs. Bulls
The Philadelphia 76ers have notched their first multi-game win of the season after taking down the Chicago Bulls 114-109. The Sixers looked like they were well on their way to a win in the first quarter but didn’t dominate as much after that. The Sixers scored 37 points in...
Steve Kerr drops bold Draymond Green claim after Warriors’ overtime loss to Hornets
The Golden State Warriors fell to the Charlotte Hornets in overtime 120-113 on Saturday, beginning both their first back-to-back and multi-game road trip of the season with a hard-fought yet ultimately frustrating defeat. Don’t blame Draymond Green for his team’s loss to an objectively inferior opponent, though. His...
Jazz edge short-handed Grizzlies 124-123
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Lauri Markkanen and Kelly Olynyk each scored 23 points, including a pair of late 3-pointers, to lift the Utah Jazz to a 124-123 win over the Memphis Grizzlies, who were playing without Ja Morant. On their final possession, the Jazz were leading 124-123 and nearly lost the ball twice but it bounced to Markkanen near the basket and he missed a contested layup. “When I missed that, I realized I should have just held onto it,” Markkanen said since the shot clock was off. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins was disappointed that it even came to that last-second play.
‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series
One could argue that it was the Memphis Grizzlies who gave the Golden State Warriors the biggest challenge during their majestic title run last season. Ja Morant definitely believes it. So much so, that the Grizzlies superstar is adamant that his team would have prevailed in their Western Conference Semifinals series had it not been […] The post ‘We had it’: Grizzlies star Ja Morant slaps Stephen Curry, Warriors with brutal truth about last season’s playoffs series appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The reason Klay Thompson’s brutal start with Warriors doesn’t worry Steve Kerr
While Klay Thompson continues to struggle with the Golden State Warriors, head coach Steve Kerr is not worried about him. After all, the veteran tactician knows what the sharpshooter is capable of and what he needs to recapture his old form. Thompson had another forgettable night on Saturday after he...
NBA Twitter reacts to the Thunder's 117-111 OT win over the Mavs
The Oklahoma City Thunder were the talk of NBA Twitter on Saturday after pulling the upset win over the Dallas Mavericks despite trailing by as many as 16 points late in the fourth quarter. A creative substitution from Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault that saw shooting specialist Isaiah Joe play...
Lakers’ puzzling roster construction around LeBron James, Anthony Davis draws brutally honest take from ex-sharpshooter
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a woeful 0-5 start and the entire fanbase is already worried about what this season could turn out to be. Anthony Davis is injured again, although it doesn’t appear to be serious, LeBron James has minimal help, and Russell Westbrook is now coming off the bench because he […] The post Lakers’ puzzling roster construction around LeBron James, Anthony Davis draws brutally honest take from ex-sharpshooter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers test Ewing Theory in big win vs. Raptors amid Joel Embiid’s absence
The Philadelphia 76ers notched their second win of the 2022-23 season without their key superstar. They won 112-90 versus the Toronto Raptors despite missing Joel Embiid, who was sidelined with knee soreness. Tyrese Maxey stepped up with a huge performance to lead the Sixers to victory. The Sixers looked truly...
Richard Jefferson eviscerates Kyrie Irving over Nets star’s promotion of antisemitic film
Richard Jefferson may have won a championship with Kyrie Irving, but he is not letting the Brooklyn Nets star off the hook over his promotion and support of an antisemitic film and book. Irving has been on the receiving end of a major backlash after he shared on social media...
NBA Odds: Heat vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 10/29/2022
The Miami Heat will travel to the state capitol of California as they face off with the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. It’s time to get clutch as we examine our NBA odds series with a Heat-Kings prediction and pick. The Heat lost 123-110 to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. Jimmy Butler scored 27 points […] The post NBA Odds: Heat vs. Kings prediction, odds and pick – 10/29/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Darvin Ham drops harsh reality Lakers are facing amid Anthony Davis’ injury
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham knows how hard it is to replace Anthony Davis. Just how difficult? Well, as Ham said, it “might take two or three guys” to fill the void the big man left on both ends of the floor. Ham made the rather painful confession on Friday ahead of their […] The post Darvin Ham drops harsh reality Lakers are facing amid Anthony Davis’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James, Russell Westbrook chime in on Anthony Davis’ early injury problems for Lakers
Anthony Davis has already dealt with injury problems for the Los Angeles Lakers to open the season. Davis has consistently been hampered by various ailments over the past few years as well. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook recently commented on Davis’ inability to stay healthy, per SB Nation’s Silver Screen and Roll.
Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard ruled out vs. Pelicans
If fans are hoping to see Kawhi Leonard play in the Los Angeles Clippers’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday afternoon, they shouldn’t hold their breath. The team confirmed in their injury report ahead of Sunday’s game that Leonard would not play due to right knee injury management. Head coach Tyronn Lue spoke […] The post Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard ruled out vs. Pelicans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Zion Williamson provides update on status for Sunday vs. Clippers
Zion Williamson has not played a game for the New Orleans Pelicans since Oct. 23 against the Utah Jazz. He sustained a hip and back injury during the game and did not return. He has been out of the lineup since. But he is making progress towards a return and according to Andrew Lopez of ESPN, Williamson could be back Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers.
