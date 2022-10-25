Read full article on original website
rtands.com
Two key Indiana rail projects reaching completion milestones
A couple of railroad projects in Indiana are moving along smoothly. The South Shore Line’s Double Track project is past the one-third completion mark and the West Lake Corridor project is reaching 10% completion. The South Shore Line project involves constructing 16.9 miles of second track next to the...
Gov. Pritzker, Mayor Lightfoot attend Forest Hill Flyover groundbreaking
The project will construct a bridge over the CSX railroad.
Experts warn Chicago and other spots to brace for a harrowing winter
Chicagoans are used to winters filled with snow, ice and freezing temperatures, but this winter could be particularly rough, according to experts.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Mayoral allies block CTA oversight ordinance, Lightfoot denies it was a power move
It was an interesting day for transportation issues at City Hall, to say the least. This morning in advance of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget address, a couple dozen people showed up for Chicago, Bike Grid Now’s City Council Bike Jam, blocking traffic in front of the municipal headquarters. The purpose was to call attention to the need for a citywide network of bike-priority streets, something several alders voiced support for during Monday’s Chicago Department of Transportation budget hearing. “Our city doesn’t need more car-centric infrastructure or piecemeal improvements,” the group tweeted prior to the blockade. “Our city needs elected official with the vision and will to give us a Bike Grid. We DEMAND it.”
YouTuber Explains Why This Chicago Suburb Is The ‘Most Miserable City In America’
It took a long time for me to realize that Gary, Indiana didn't have the best of reputations. The first time I heard of Gary was from the mouth of a young Ron Howard in The Music Man. It really wasn't until I was in my 20s did I start...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago alderman pushing to force CTA president to testify on transit safety, service
CHICAGO - The embattled CTA president, Dorval Carter Jr., may soon be compelled to make quarterly appearances before the Chicago City Council — or risk losing city funding. Carter has repeatedly ignored summons by the city’s Transportation Committee to testify on safety and service issues on the CTA.
Early outlook for Halloween weather
Lingering clouds and perhaps some spotty showers are forecast to exit the Chicago area by Monday afternoon (Oct. 31) as a dampening upper-level disturbance heads toward the lower Great Lakes. Partial clearing is expected Monday afternoon. Chicago high temps are to reach the upper 50s while windy and warmer conditions sweep into Minnesota and Wisconsin. […]
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax Nightmare
Chicago area homeowners are facing a property tax refund nightmare as payments were delayed by months, and are now not due until December. Credit: Franck Reporter (Getty Images)
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas Migrants
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot tries to house Texas migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. Though bussing migrants from El Paso, Texas have ended, Chicago is having a hard time with the past arrivals. Mayor Lori Lightfoot sent out a request for large facilities to house the migrants. Texas has bussed over 3,600 migrants to the city.
Chicago traffic report: Kennedy Expressway crash closes some lanes for hours; 1 injured
A semi crash snarled inbound traffic Wednesday morning.
vfpress.news
Pace Proposes Pulling Plug On Suspended Suburban Routes
Pace buses greeted during an appreciation event at Hines in Maywood in 2020. | File. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 || By Igor Studenkov || @maywoodnews. Pace suburban bus agency is poised to finally pull the plug on 69 routes that have been indefinitely suspended since May 2020, including several routes that served the western suburbs.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police warn of high spike in these specific vehicles being stolen
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning motorists about a high spike in Kia and Hyundai vehicles being stolen throughout the city. The vehicles being targeted are between the years of 2010 and 2021. According to police, in each incident, the offenders broke a window to enter the vehicle. They then...
freightwaves.com
Chicago’s industrial net absorption rate down — for good reason
Is the Chicago industrial real estate market, the country’s largest and for the past couple of years the hottest, finally starting to slow?. On the surface, industry data would contend that to be the case. But appearances can be deceiving. Net absorption, a calculation of the amount of space...
wlsam.com
The Fate of “The Jewels” is in Federal Hands
John Howell is joined by Joe Cahill, Assistant Managing Editor & Columnist for Crain’s Chicago. There will be an antitrust review of the proposed “megamerger” between Jewel and Mariano’s. Cahill gives the details on the merger, what we could expect if it goes through, and the possible timeline.
fox32chicago.com
Survivors recall doomed United Flight 553 as anniversary of Chicago crash draws near: 'Like a bomb exploded'
CHICAGO - Early December will mark the 50th anniversary of the crash of United Airlines Flight 553, which slammed into a residential neighborhood just south of Midway Airport. A survivor of one of Chicago's worst aviation disasters is reliving the nightmare. Forty-five people died, including the wife of a key...
fox32chicago.com
When will Chicago 'fall back' for the last time?
Chicago - We have lost about four and a half hours of daylight since the summer solstice back on June 21st. The sun started setting for the first time this fall before 6 PM this past weekend. In about two weeks it will start setting before 5 PM. That is when we "fall back" to end daylight saving time on November 6th.
thelansingjournal.com
Thornton Township plans to repave five unincorporated Lansing streets next year
LANSING, Ill. (October 24, 2022) – Thornton Township has released its plans for repaving local roads next year, including five streets in unincorporated Lansing. The list is included below:. Paxton Avenue. Repaved from 182nd Street north to 18100 Paxton Avenue. Clyde Avenue. Repaved from 182nd Street north to 17700...
Smash Burger Fans Say This is One of The Best in Illinois
These juicy, caramelized, beefy, asymmetrical burgers are some of the best you'll ever eat. Fans say this joint beats everybody, and with fries, it's only seven bucks. If you clicked on this story because the picture got you, I get it. That's why I'm sharing that very 'clickable' burger. I'm a new fan. Big and juicy is how a like a burger, so it never occurred to me that I would like a smash burger.
Local Tow Truck Company Accused of Scams and Endangering Chicagoans
Cook County Towing in Humboldt Park has been publicly criticized by legal officials and citizens for illegally towing cars from accidents and patterns of reckless driving. The Chicago Police Department reports that ten Cook County Towing truck drivers have been arrested in the last three years. Only three of these arrests responded to vehicular violations like expired driver’s licenses and breaking traffic laws, while seven were connected to crimes like aggravated assault, drug possession, possession of police scanners, issuance of warrants, and tower solicitation.
Lao Sze Chuan Opening New Locations in Willis Tower and Schaumburg
The company already has ten sites throughout Chicagoland
