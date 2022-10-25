ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rtands.com

Two key Indiana rail projects reaching completion milestones

A couple of railroad projects in Indiana are moving along smoothly. The South Shore Line’s Double Track project is past the one-third completion mark and the West Lake Corridor project is reaching 10% completion. The South Shore Line project involves constructing 16.9 miles of second track next to the...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Mayoral allies block CTA oversight ordinance, Lightfoot denies it was a power move

It was an interesting day for transportation issues at City Hall, to say the least. This morning in advance of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s 2023 budget address, a couple dozen people showed up for Chicago, Bike Grid Now’s City Council Bike Jam, blocking traffic in front of the municipal headquarters. The purpose was to call attention to the need for a citywide network of bike-priority streets, something several alders voiced support for during Monday’s Chicago Department of Transportation budget hearing. “Our city doesn’t need more car-centric infrastructure or piecemeal improvements,” the group tweeted prior to the blockade. “Our city needs elected official with the vision and will to give us a Bike Grid. We DEMAND it.”
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Early outlook for Halloween weather

Lingering clouds and perhaps some spotty showers are forecast to exit the Chicago area by Monday afternoon (Oct. 31) as a dampening upper-level disturbance heads toward the lower Great Lakes. Partial clearing is expected Monday afternoon. Chicago high temps are to reach the upper 50s while windy and warmer conditions sweep into Minnesota and Wisconsin. […]
CHICAGO, IL
Tom Handy

Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas Migrants

Chicago Mayor Lightfoot tries to house Texas migrantsScreenshot from Twitter. Though bussing migrants from El Paso, Texas have ended, Chicago is having a hard time with the past arrivals. Mayor Lori Lightfoot sent out a request for large facilities to house the migrants. Texas has bussed over 3,600 migrants to the city.
CHICAGO, IL
vfpress.news

Pace Proposes Pulling Plug On Suspended Suburban Routes

Pace buses greeted during an appreciation event at Hines in Maywood in 2020. | File. Tuesday, October 25, 2022 || By Igor Studenkov || @maywoodnews. Pace suburban bus agency is poised to finally pull the plug on 69 routes that have been indefinitely suspended since May 2020, including several routes that served the western suburbs.
MAYWOOD, IL
freightwaves.com

Chicago’s industrial net absorption rate down — for good reason

Is the Chicago industrial real estate market, the country’s largest and for the past couple of years the hottest, finally starting to slow?. On the surface, industry data would contend that to be the case. But appearances can be deceiving. Net absorption, a calculation of the amount of space...
CHICAGO, IL
wlsam.com

The Fate of “The Jewels” is in Federal Hands

John Howell is joined by Joe Cahill, Assistant Managing Editor & Columnist for Crain’s Chicago. There will be an antitrust review of the proposed “megamerger” between Jewel and Mariano’s. Cahill gives the details on the merger, what we could expect if it goes through, and the possible timeline.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

When will Chicago 'fall back' for the last time?

Chicago - We have lost about four and a half hours of daylight since the summer solstice back on June 21st. The sun started setting for the first time this fall before 6 PM this past weekend. In about two weeks it will start setting before 5 PM. That is when we "fall back" to end daylight saving time on November 6th.
CHICAGO, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Thornton Township plans to repave five unincorporated Lansing streets next year

LANSING, Ill. (October 24, 2022) – Thornton Township has released its plans for repaving local roads next year, including five streets in unincorporated Lansing. The list is included below:. Paxton Avenue. Repaved from 182nd Street north to 18100 Paxton Avenue. Clyde Avenue. Repaved from 182nd Street north to 17700...
LANSING, IL
97ZOK

Smash Burger Fans Say This is One of The Best in Illinois

These juicy, caramelized, beefy, asymmetrical burgers are some of the best you'll ever eat. Fans say this joint beats everybody, and with fries, it's only seven bucks. If you clicked on this story because the picture got you, I get it. That's why I'm sharing that very 'clickable' burger. I'm a new fan. Big and juicy is how a like a burger, so it never occurred to me that I would like a smash burger.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Reporter

Local Tow Truck Company Accused of Scams and Endangering Chicagoans

Cook County Towing in Humboldt Park has been publicly criticized by legal officials and citizens for illegally towing cars from accidents and patterns of reckless driving. The Chicago Police Department reports that ten Cook County Towing truck drivers have been arrested in the last three years. Only three of these arrests responded to vehicular violations like expired driver’s licenses and breaking traffic laws, while seven were connected to crimes like aggravated assault, drug possession, possession of police scanners, issuance of warrants, and tower solicitation.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy