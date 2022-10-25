RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Thursday afternoon, the community joined the Washoe County School District for a “topping out” ceremony at JWood Raw Elementary School. At the gathering, attendees signed their names on the final beam before it is raised onto the building. WCSD’s newest elementary school is scheduled to open in August 2023. The elementary school will help relieve overcrowding at existing schools and accommodate the growing population in south Reno.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO