Airway Commerce Center to Provide 350+ New Jobs at Reno-Tahoe International AirportAnthony J LynchReno, NV
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
KOLO TV Reno
Reno nonprofit offers health insurance benefits to artists
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For many independent gig-workers like Tracy Kimmons, securing health insurance can be difficult and expensive. “We sometimes don’t know if we’re going to sell a painting or whatever or medium is,” she said. “I haven’t felt like I’ve had good healthcare in about five years, here in nevada.”
KOLO TV Reno
Red Cross of Northern Nevada seeks donations and volunteers after recent house fires
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - While the Red Cross is known for its work during large-scale disasters like wildfires, smaller ones are just as important. Every two to three days, the Northern Nevada chapter responds to a home fire. Just recently, the nonprofit assisted five people in a fire on 9th Street in Sparks.
KOLO TV Reno
DUI crash in North Valleys kills passenger
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A passenger is dead and the driver was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence after a crash closed northbound U.S. 395 for about seven hours early Saturday. The crash happened about 2:43 a.m. near Lemmon Valley Drive, the Nevada State Police said. The vehicle was...
KOLO TV Reno
Spread the Word Nevada Adopts Sparks School
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A big moment this week for students at Kate Smith Elementary School in Sparks. Spread the Word Nevada announced it was adopting the school and on Wednesday. the cafeteria was turned into “book heaven.” Hundreds of books were spread out among the tables, just waiting for the kids to choose them.
KCRA.com
19-year-old from Lodi hospitalized after Reno fraternity party
RENO, Nev. — A 19-year-old from Lodi is in the hospital after a fraternity party at the University of Nevada, Reno. Sources told KCRA 3 on Thursday the teen was hospitalized after a binge drinking event for prospective members of a fraternity not recognized by the university. It's unclear...
KOLO TV Reno
Local dentists and hygienists to provide free dental care to kids
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Local dentists, hygienists, and dental office staff members will be giving out free dental care to kids on Nov. 5. From 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the TMCC Dental Clinic, dental screenings, treatment, fluoride varnish, emergency care, and oral health education will be provided to at-risk and uninsured children under the age of 18.
KOLO TV Reno
4 Reno residents arrested on fraud charges
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Four Reno residents part of the Northern Nevada Repeat Offender Program have been arrested on fraud related crimes in a joint investigation with the FBI. 32-year-old Tehki Bill: Bill was arrested on four counts of possession of a forged instrument, four counts of attempted utter fictitious bill, four counts of attempting to obtain money under false pretenses, identity theft, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a forgery lab.
KOLO TV Reno
WCSD Celebrates ‘Topping Out’ Ceremony at JWood Raw Elementary School
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - On Thursday afternoon, the community joined the Washoe County School District for a “topping out” ceremony at JWood Raw Elementary School. At the gathering, attendees signed their names on the final beam before it is raised onto the building. WCSD’s newest elementary school is scheduled to open in August 2023. The elementary school will help relieve overcrowding at existing schools and accommodate the growing population in south Reno.
2news.com
List of Nevada Day Closures
- Most Washoe County offices will be closed Friday, Oct. 28, in observance of Nevada Day. * Administrative offices at the Washoe County Complex: 1001 E. Ninth Street, Reno. * All Washoe County Libraries. Book drops and online services will remain available. The Sierra View Library and book drop will remain closed for renovations. Access library hours and online services at www.washoecountylibrary.us. Vote centers located in libraries will be open.
KOLO TV Reno
No injuries reported in Reno house fire
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A late morning house fire in Reno resulted in no injuries, the Reno Fire Department says. Around 11:30 a.m., crews with RFD responded to a house fire on Heatheridge Lane. When they arrived, they discovered a two-story house with fire coming out of the back. Crews...
KOLO TV Reno
Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada collecting Thanksgiving donations
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Catholic Charities of Northern Nevada (CCNN) and the Boys & Girls Club of Truckee Meadows (BGCTM) are teaming up for a Thanksgiving food basket drive for families in need. The Dolan Auto Group bought all of the turkeys for the baskets. The organizations are asking for...
KOLO TV Reno
Pedestrian hit and killed in Silver Springs
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian died Thursday after being struck on U.S. 95 Alternate in Silver Springs, the Nevada State Police said. The Silver Springs man was walking on U.S. 95 Alternate at Indigo Avenue about 7 p.m. when a vehicle hit him. He was not in a crosswalk or on a sidewalk, the NSP said.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno Fire rules Kuenzli fire caused by plumbing work
RENO, Nev. (AP) - The Reno Fire Department has determined a Thursday morning fire on Kuenzli Street was caused by open flame hot work being performed on bathroom plumbing. The blaze that broke out shut down Kuenzli Street west of Wells. RFD says the fire started in the bathroom of...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno City Council Ward 2: Duerr vs Kenny
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Early voting continues and who will represent Reno City Council Ward 2 is in question. In her bid for a third term, Naomi Duerr faces first-time candidate Jay Kenny. In what would be her final term on the council, Duerr wants to finish projects such as...
KOLO TV Reno
Sierra Arts Foundation to host Nevada Day Art Sale
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Sierra Arts Foundation is hosting a Nevada Day Art Sale to support local artists. It’s happening on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Pioneer Center Plaza from 12 pm to 4 pm. The outdoor event is free to attend and will feature dozens of local artists.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man sentenced to maximum of 20 years in DUI crash
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man has been sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison for causing substantial bodily harm by driving under the influence. 28-year-old Austin Burkett will be parole eligible after a minimum of eight years served. He plead guilty to the charge and will also face a fine $5,000.
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Builders Alliance invites community to 23rd annual Nevada Day Pancake Breakfast Buffet
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Before you enjoy the Nevada Day parade in Carson City, the Nevada Builders Alliance wants you to stop by Red’s Old 395 Grill for a delicious breakfast of pancakes, bacon, hot chocolate and more!. Natalie Molleson, Nevada Builders Foundation Chair, and Tiandra Rushing, Foundation Chair...
Unsafe levels of arsenic, heavy metals found in 22% of rural Nevada wells, new study shows
A study of private water wells in rural Nevada found that nearly a quarter of the wells had arsenic that exceeded safe levels.
luxury-houses.net
This $12.95 Million Award Winning Property in Carson City, Nevada Situated on A Spectacular Homesite with Stunning Views
273 Swifts Station Drive Home in Carson City, Nevada for Sale. 273 Swifts Station Drive, Carson City, Nevada is a magnificent estate set on a spectacular homesite behind private gates in Clear Creek Tahoe boasting an open-concept, free-flowing form throughout, complete with walls of glass offering stunning views in all directions. This Home in Carson City offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,700 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 273 Swifts Station Drive, please contact Georgia R Chase (Phone: 775-636-3085) & Jill L Kaufman (Phone: 775-588-6130) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
Tahoe candidate blames 'bear' for arrest, felony charge
"If this is indeed true, this would be the first time, in 30 years of investigating bears entering homes, that I've ever heard of anything like this."
