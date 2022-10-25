‘The Happiest Day Of My Life’: Kanye West Glees About Being Dropped By Balenciaga Hours Before Adidas Follows Suit

Source: mega

Kanye West said he was happy after finding out that fashion house Balenciaga cut ties with him and his episode of Drink Champs was removed from platforms, RadarOnline.com has learned.

West, 45, sat down for an interview with Russian-American computer scientist, Lex Fridman. The sit-down is the latest in a series of media appearances where Ye attacks the Jewish community.

Source: mega

“We are still in the Holocaust. A Jewish friend of mine said, ‘Go visit the Holocaust Museum,’ and my response was, let’s visit our Holocaust Museum: Planned Parenthood,” he told Fridman.

Later, he said, “Fifty percent today of ... Black people’s deaths today is abortion.... It’s not racism; that’s too wide of a term. It’s genocide and population control that Black people are in today in America, that is promoted by the music and the media that Black people make, that Jewish record labels get paid off of.”

Fridman took on West’s antisemitic allegations that the Jewish community control the media. The host told West that, “I grew up in the Soviet Union. I’m Jewish, parts of my family perished in the Holocaust of Nazi Germany, I have to push back.... When you say ‘Jewish media,’ there’s an echo of a pain that people feel.”

Source: mega

“You’re saying it’s redundant, right,” West replied. “If Jewish people would accept that I’m a Jew, they’d hear it in a different way.”

“The right thing is not to say there’s Jewish control of the media,” the host responded.

“That’s incorrect though!” Ye yelled. “That’s a f------- lie. There is. And did they did come and bully me and proved the point.”

He also described the day he found out Balenciaga had cut him and his episode of Drink Champs was being removed from YouTube.

Kanye said, “There was a day when I was headed to Nashville … the same day Balenciaga was taking my imagery off their site. And Drink Champs was being taken down.

“And I said this is the happiest day of my life. I love cutting the grass low. People wasn’t really with you, they was part-time. People switch up when it’s wartime. I’d rather have people who are really with me and not people who are trying to use me.”

Source: mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, West has been feeling the backlash ever since he started attacking the Jewish community on social media and in press interviews.

The fashion house Balegencia cut ties with the rapper, Anna Wintour said Vogue will no longer work with him, he was dropped by Johnny Depp’s lawyer, his talent agent CAA won’t be working with him, and Adidas has since followed suit.