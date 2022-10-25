ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
RadarOnline

‘The Happiest Day Of My Life’: Kanye West Glees About Being Dropped By Balenciaga Hours Before Adidas Follows Suit

By Ryan Naumann
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LoVwD_0ilzdQ5U00
Source: mega

Kanye West said he was happy after finding out that fashion house Balenciaga cut ties with him and his episode of Drink Champs was removed from platforms, RadarOnline.com has learned.

West, 45, sat down for an interview with Russian-American computer scientist, Lex Fridman. The sit-down is the latest in a series of media appearances where Ye attacks the Jewish community.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nptFc_0ilzdQ5U00
Source: mega

“We are still in the Holocaust. A Jewish friend of mine said, ‘Go visit the Holocaust Museum,’ and my response was, let’s visit our Holocaust Museum: Planned Parenthood,” he told Fridman.

Later, he said, “Fifty percent today of ... Black people’s deaths today is abortion.... It’s not racism; that’s too wide of a term. It’s genocide and population control that Black people are in today in America, that is promoted by the music and the media that Black people make, that Jewish record labels get paid off of.”

Article continues below advertisement

Fridman took on West’s antisemitic allegations that the Jewish community control the media. The host told West that, “I grew up in the Soviet Union. I’m Jewish, parts of my family perished in the Holocaust of Nazi Germany, I have to push back.... When you say ‘Jewish media,’ there’s an echo of a pain that people feel.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QnYl8_0ilzdQ5U00
Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

“You’re saying it’s redundant, right,” West replied. “If Jewish people would accept that I’m a Jew, they’d hear it in a different way.”

“The right thing is not to say there’s Jewish control of the media,” the host responded.

“That’s incorrect though!” Ye yelled. “That’s a f------- lie. There is. And did they did come and bully me and proved the point.”

He also described the day he found out Balenciaga had cut him and his episode of Drink Champs was being removed from YouTube.

Article continues below advertisement

Kanye said, “There was a day when I was headed to Nashville … the same day Balenciaga was taking my imagery off their site. And Drink Champs was being taken down.

“And I said this is the happiest day of my life. I love cutting the grass low. People wasn’t really with you, they was part-time. People switch up when it’s wartime. I’d rather have people who are really with me and not people who are trying to use me.”

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S9DHN_0ilzdQ5U00
Source: mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, West has been feeling the backlash ever since he started attacking the Jewish community on social media and in press interviews.

The fashion house Balegencia cut ties with the rapper, Anna Wintour said Vogue will no longer work with him, he was dropped by Johnny Depp’s lawyer, his talent agent CAA won’t be working with him, and Adidas has since followed suit.

Comments / 188

zabdiel rosario
3d ago

I don't care much for the guy but I think he planned this. Now that he has no contractual obligations, I am willing to bet he's going to venture his brand on his own.

Reply(21)
37
Kimberly Brookshire
3d ago

He's not sinking as long as God has his arms around him. Many people are blind to what is really going on. The Bible said it would happen. It's a much bigger picture that people are not paying attention to. God has him. Those deals was leafs from the tree, and leafs always fall but as long as he has the root he can continue to grow. God bless 🙌 🙏

Reply(14)
26
90807
3d ago

billionaire to millionaire over a week's time. he's full on maga. he wants them to catapult him to the presidency like they did 45. ye is the wrong color. cult hates people of color. 45 allows them to be openly racist. sorry kanye. you're done.

Reply(4)
18
Related
Us Weekly

Kanye West Says He Is Only Divorced From Ex Kim Kardashian ‘On Paper’: ‘I Will Love Her for Life’

Not over her? Kanye West weighed in on his split from Kim Kardashian — and admitted he doesn’t consider them to be officially done. “I may be divorced on paper, but I’m not divorced of the idea of being the protector,” West, 45, shared during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Friday, October 21. “Her name is no longer West. And my name is now only Ye. If we were ever to be together again, what would our name be? Kimye?”
Complex

50 Cent Speaks on Kanye West’s Antisemitic Remarks: ‘I Think He’s in a Dangerous Area’

During an appearance on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning on Tuesday, 50 Cent ​​​​​shared his thoughts on Kanye West’s recent series of antisemitic remarks. “When you watch the whole Kanye thing play out, what are your thoughts on sort of the monolith, the way he sort of has been describing Jews as this big agenda?” co-host Peter Rosenberg asked. “’Cause I know you have relationships with all different kinds of Jewish people.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Adidas Will Continue To Sell Yeezys, But There’s A Twist

Adidas says they own every single Yeezy design. Yesterday morning, Adidas dropped some bombshell news as they decided to officially end their partnership with Kanye West. This is a move that many were expecting, although there was this sense that Adidas would not pull the trigger. In the end, however, they have removed Yeezy from their umbrella, and they are making sure all Yeezys are pulled from stores.
realitytitbit.com

North West hailed a 'forever mood' as she poses for paparazzi with mom

North West and Kim Kardashian definitely know how to strike a pose and the pair proved it once again as they stepped out together. Kim and North have the best relationship and their social media posts are living proof of that. The pair have been spotted together on different occasions and were pictured again in Milan.
TMZ.com

Kanye West Living Like a Transient, Blowing Through Money

Kanye West is a billionaire, yet he's living like a transient ... with no place to call home. Sources close to Ye tell us as of late, he'll rarely stay in the same place for more than a few days -- living out of fancy hotels and various rental homes. We're also told he spends money like it's nothing, recently fronting a ton of cash for his Yeezy show in Paris and of course -- the alleged purchase of Parler.
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Fires Back At Howard Stern For Comparing Him To Hitler: You’re A ‘Sad Old Man’

Kanye West, 45, targeted Howard Stern, 68, after the radio show host compared the rapper to Hitler for his anti-semitic behavior that has outraged fellow celebrities and huge corporate companies. “What is the version of the apology short of kissing Howard Stern’s d**k?” Ye said on the Lex Friedman Podcast on Tuesday, October 25. “That’s the whole point, Howard Stern, nobody wants to kiss your d**k so shut the f**k up!” Kanye added.
msn.com

Candace Owens posts letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank, saying that Kanye West is no longer allowed to have an account with them

Kanye West reportedly kicked out of JPMorgan Chase Bank. Kanye West has definitely been in hot water, over the past week and a half. He wore a “white lives matter” shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, and even had Candace Owens and Lauryn Hill’s daughter wear them. Then, Kanye went on Fox News, to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson. There, Ye claimed that he was threatened for wearing the white lives matter shirt, as well as the Donald Trump MAGA hat.
XXL Mag

Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example

Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Reacts After Losing $2B From Adidas Deal: “The Money Is Not Who I Am”

Ye sends a message to Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel after Adidas cuts ties with him. Kanye West is no longer a billionaire after dismantling his fashion empire in weeks. The Chicago artist lost his deal with Adidas this week after the brand put the partnership under review, as companies like Balenciaga and Gap further distanced themselves from Ye.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”

Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

112K+
Followers
3K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy