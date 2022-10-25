ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading higher by 5.19% to $222.21 as the stock rebounds after falling Monday on China price cuts. The stock may also be higher amid overall market strength as stocks gain on earnings momentum and hopes of future Federal Reserve policy softening. Tesla is also trading...
Benzinga

Preview: Standard Motor Products's Earnings

Standard Motor Products SMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Standard Motor Products will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97. Standard Motor Products bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Stock Is Surging After Hours

NVIDIA Corp NVDA shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after Meta Platforms Inc META raised its capital expenditures outlook, citing increased data center spending. Meta said it now expects 2022 capex to be in the range of $32 billion to $33 billion, updated from previous guidance of $30...
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 53 companies reached new 52-week lows. Canon CAJ was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Panbela Therapeutics PBLA was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Hoth Therapeutics HOTH was the biggest loser, trading down 2396.88% to...
Benzinga

Recap: Antero Resources Q3 Earnings

Antero Resources AR reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Antero Resources missed estimated earnings by 14.21%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.9. Revenue was up $1.53 billion from the same...
Benzinga

Bounce After The Bloodbath? Here's What's Going On With China Stocks

Tuesday saw a recovery in China stocks following the previous session's sell-off of Chinese assets by foreign investors who were concerned that President Xi Jinping's new leadership team would prioritize military might over economic growth. The Shanghai Composite benchmark, which is the major index for China, is currently just above...
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 300 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded up 1.02% to 32,160.81 while the NASDAQ fell 0.18% to 11,179.07. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.52% to 3,879.26. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2%...
Benzinga

Recap: Anywhere Real Estate Q3 Earnings

Anywhere Real Estate HOUS reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Anywhere Real Estate missed estimated earnings by 14.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.68. Revenue was down $378.00 million from...
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 5.68. PDC Energy saw an increase in earnings per share from 3.66 in Q1 to $5.11 now. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%. Ranger Oil has reported Q2 earnings per...
Benzinga

What's Going On With Nvidia Shares

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares are trading higher by 5.10% to $132.40 Tuesday afternoon. Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector at large are trading higher amid overall market strength as investors react to quarterly earnings reports from U.S. companies and assess the possibility of future Fed policy changes.
Benzinga

Recap: Altria Group Q3 Earnings

Altria Group MO reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Altria Group missed estimated earnings by 1.54%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.3. Revenue was up $351.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

CrowdStrike Holdings Unusual Options Activity For October 27

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps Over 400 Points

U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones climbing more than 400 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 1.52% to 32,323.58 while the NASDAQ fell 0.07% to 10,963.36. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.54% to 3,851.43. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Industrials shares climbed 2.1% on...
Benzinga

Recap: United States Steel Q3 Earnings

United States Steel X reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:17 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. United States Steel beat estimated earnings by 1.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.95 versus an estimate of $1.93. Revenue was down $761.00 million from...
Benzinga

Recap: Travere Therapeutics Q3 Earnings

Travere Therapeutics TVTX reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Travere Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 14.61%, reporting an EPS of $-0.76 versus an estimate of $-0.89. Revenue was down $14.72 million from the same...
Benzinga

Preview: Medical Properties Trust's Earnings

Medical Properties Trust MPW is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-27. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Medical Properties Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30. Medical Properties Trust bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Recap: First Solar Q3 Earnings

First Solar FSLR reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:10 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. First Solar missed estimated earnings by 70.37%, reporting an EPS of $-0.46 versus an estimate of $-0.27. Revenue was up $45.43 million from the same...
Benzinga

Charter Communications Earnings Preview

Charter Communications CHTR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-10-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Charter Communications will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $8.28. Charter Communications bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...

