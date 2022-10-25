Read full article on original website
Melodie Adams
2d ago
Pandemic, no relief unless federal. How come so many states can give state assistance, and you as a govenor won’t. The bill for sales tax u shot down, now you need votes so you want. Work for SD and not your image.
Reply
8
SD Girl
2d ago
She is a trump clone, she is fascist and she is an election denier. That’s all you need to know. Vote blue.
Reply
8
AMERICAN INDIAN MOVEMENT GRASSROOTS
2d ago
VOTE JAMIE SMITH FOR SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR we need strong leadership that will focus on the future of South Dakotans..
Reply
6
Related
truedakotan.com
With a campaign focused on character, Jamie Smith sees ‘genuine’ shot at upsetting Gov. Kristi Noem
On debate night in South Dakota, Karen Marso parked her car and quickly scooted across a road in Rapid City to join a group of three dozen backers of gubernatorial candidate Jamie Smith. The gaggle of Smith supporters was there to await the arrival of the Democratic nominee just before...
KELOLAND TV
The plan to put abortion on the 2024 South Dakota ballot begins Nov. 5
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota may once again vote on abortion if a group can gather enough signatures to place it on the ballot. Dakotans for Health has put forward a ballot measure that would enshrine abortion as a constitutional right in South Dakota. In order to...
South Dakota prosecutor: No charges for Noem's airplane use
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of state government aircraft announced Tuesday that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie said in a short statement that there was “no basis to pursue” any actions on the allegations that the Republican governor had misused the state plane or that the plane’s flight records had been altered. She called an allegation that flight records had been tampered with “frivolous.” Noem, a potential 2024 White House contender, had used the plane to attend events hosted by political organizations in 2019. Former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg, a Republican, had filed a complaint on the plane’s use to the state’s Government Accountability Board. And the board in August requested the state’s Division of Criminal Investigation to probe Noem’s use of the plane. State law bars the aircraft from being used for anything other than state business.
farmforum.net
South Dakota 4-H recognizes volunteers during the 2022 State Fair
South Dakota 4-H inducted nine individuals into to the 4-H Volunteer Hall of Fame and 4-H Shooting Sports Volunteer Hall of Fame on Sunday, Sept. 4, at the 2022 South Dakota State Fair in Huron, South Dakota. “Our incredible volunteers make the South Dakota 4-H vision a reality,” said Tim...
KELOLAND TV
Federal changes possible as SD voters weigh legal marijuana
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The debate over marijuana continues at federal, state and local levels. On Wednesday, the South Dakota debate regarding Initiated Measure 27 filled the downtown Sioux Falls public library. IM 27, which all registered South Dakota voters will weigh in, would legalize small amounts of marijuana for people age 21 or older.
Washington Examiner
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues South Dakota voters care about the most
As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
cowboystatedaily.com
State Rep. Says House Freedom Caucus Plans Wyoming Political Takeover
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. State Rep. Bill Fortner, R-Gillette, suspects he was one piece of a much larger plan orchestrated by the House Freedom Caucus and its chairman, Rep. John Bear, R-Gillette, when he lost his primary election. Fortner suspects a scheme that involves filling...
gowatertown.net
South Dakota medical pot cards rise with ‘pop-up clinics’ (Audio)
PIERRE, S.D.–South Dakota’s Medical Marijuana Oversight Committee held it’s second meeting Tuesday at the State Capitol in Pierre. One area that brought discussion was the use of so-called pop-up clinics to help patients get cards that will permit someone to use marijuana for medical treatments. Pierre Police...
sdpb.org
Mayors, law enforcement concerned about marijuana legalization
A group of mayors and law enforcement across the state are raising concerns about a ballot question to legalize marijuana possession. They say it will compromise public safety and public health. Rapid City mayor Steve Allender said the ballot measure comes at the worst possible time. “This is a measure...
dakotanewsnow.com
Voters on South Dakota Reservations report problems, despite recent lawsuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Imagine arriving to register to vote, but you see a gate closed in front of the building. Or you are driving 30 minutes to a voter registration center only to find out the staff closed it early. Unfortunately, these are claims of what still is happening on South Dakota reservations.
KELOLAND TV
3 local companies victims of national meat theft ring
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A multimillion-dollar theft ring crossing state lines targeting meat packaging plants has been stopped. The ring included businesses in Sioux Falls, Worthington and Pipestone. According to court documents, investigators used cell phone data and GPS tracking devices to follow three Florida men, who all...
willmarradio.com
Polls indicate a possible red wave in Minnesota in November
(St. Paul MN-) Analysts say chances are increasing for Democrats to take a beating in Minnesota's November elections, now under two weeks away. National polls indicate an average 1.2-percent "red" shift in the past month, with two of the best pollsters putting it at a fast four points. A recent poll gives Republicans a lead in the race for attorney general between Keith Ellison and challenger Jim Schultz. And surveys show either a small lead for Governor Tim Walz or a dead heat with Republican challenger Scott Jensen. Analysts say there's a possibility Republicans could pick up a U-S House seat in Minnesota's 2nd Congressional District, and many pundits predict Republicans could grab a majority in the Minnesota House while retaining control of the state Senate.
Investigation uncovers theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota, other Midwestern states
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota and five other Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery […]
KELOLAND TV
Rounds, Michels end their state campaign accounts
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — U.S. Senator Mike Rounds and former Lieutenant Governor Matt Michels have zeroed out and closed down their state campaign accounts. They sent termination reports to the secretary of state in recent days. Rounds, a Republican, was a South Dakota legislator for 10 years before serving...
wnax.com
Three South Dakota FFA Members Are National Proficiency Finalists
South Dakota has three FFA members who have qualified and are competing for the National FFA Proficiency Awards. Nationally, there are 45 award areas ranging from Fruit Production to Beef and Swine Entrepreneurship. State Proficiency winners submit their applications to the national level and four members in each category are then selected to advance and interview at the national level. The winners will be announced during a ceremony at the National FFA Convention at Indianapolis this week. The three South Dakota FFA National Proficiency Finalists are: Landon Roling and Grace DiGiovanni, both from McCook Central, and Carson Weber from Bridgewater-Emery FFA chapter. Roling is a finalist for Grain Production Placement and DiGiovanni is with Service Learning. Weber talks about what he did to become a national proficiency finalist for Diversified Crop Production. Weber says he became interested in farming at a very young age. Weber now attends Mitchell Tech and is taking agronomy classes to further expand his farming knowledge. Weber has never attended the national FFA convention and says he will be a bit nervous knowing he will be standing on the stage at the national FFA convention.
KELOLAND TV
Yes and no on Medicaid, recreational pot, poll says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters are split on two ballot measures in this year’s election, according to a new poll from KELOLAND News, Emerson College and The Hill. The poll was conducted from Oct. 19-21 with a sample of 1,500 voters who were very likely...
KEVN
Tourism brings in billions of dollars to South Dakota
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tourism is one of the largest industries in South Dakota, bringing in millions of people to the Black Hills and surrounding areas. Wednesday, the Black Hills and Badlands Tourism Association’s held their annual meeting to see the impact this year’s tourist season had on the region.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota sales-tax revenues keep running hot
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — State law says the governor shall deliver budget recommendations to the South Dakota Legislature in early December. On Monday, members of the state Council of Economic Advisors met telephonically with key staff from the governor’s budget office to talk about what’s been happening lately in South Dakota, discuss national conditions and to look at the months ahead.
Respectful South Dakota Law Says NO To Picketing Funeral Service
In South Dakota and any state in the country, you would think that a funeral would be a sacred and peaceful time to pay tribute to someone you know or who was close to you. This person may have been a relative, coworker, neighbor, or friend. Even if you haven't...
farmforum.net
If you're a South Dakota farmer, the view from the combine doesn't look great this year
MITCHELL — Of all the different types of dust that combines kick up when running through dry crop fields, Frank Victor said sunflower dust is "probably the worst." "Soybean dust is bad because it's like a thick, black smoke. Wheat dust is also hard to breathe in," Victor said. "But sunflowers are the worst because it produces the most dust and it feels oily."
Comments / 9