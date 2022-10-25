ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Buccaneers need to make legend an offer he can’t refuse

The Buccaneers are dying on offense with Byron Leftwich. They need to make a change, and the good news is they have an easy replacement option. The Buccaneers need to cut ties with Byron Leftwich as soon as humanly possible. If not tonight, tomorrow is the next-best option. There is...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys' Trade News

The Dallas Cowboys are bolstering their defensive line this Tuesday afternoon.  The NFC East franchise is reportedly acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Baltimore Ravens.  Hankins, 30, is an older player with plenty of experience and talent. Health is a question ...
DALLAS, TX
NESN

Antonio Brown Sells Gisele Bündchen Shirts In Savage Shot At Tom Brady

Antonio Brown just keeps piling on Tom Brady as divorce rumors surround the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bündchen. Brown, who has been taking aim at Brady via social media in recent weeks (for whatever reason), escalated the beef to another level Monday night when he began promoting merchandise that probably won’t sit well with his former teammate/friend.
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Miami Dolphins Announce Crushing Injury News On Wednesday

The Miami Dolphins snapped a three-game losing streak with a 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Unfortunately, they lost a key piece of their defense in the process. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday that safety Brandon Jones will miss the rest of the season with ...
TEXAS STATE
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Saints shocking QB decision

Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton has been starting at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints while Jameis Winston has been dealing with a back injury. Head coach Dennis Allen has previously been non-committal about who would be the team’s starter once Winston is healthy, but he made a shocking decision on Wednesday regarding the future of the starting quarterback position in New Orleans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

