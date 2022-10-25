Read full article on original website
Tampa City Council Considers ADU ReformsModern GlobeTampa, FL
Downtown Tampa Offers Free Fitness ClassesModern GlobeTampa, FL
Eggs Up Grill Keeps it Fresh for Brunchers with a New MenuAloha MelaniRiverview, FL
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Cowboys 'Apology' from Coach Kellen Moore to WR Michael Gallup
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup failed to record a catch against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, just the third such game in his career.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL player arrested at Miami club after refusing to leave women’s restroom, police say
A 6-foot-6, 320-pound NFL player was arrested early Saturday at a famous downtown Miami nightclub after, an arrest report said, a witness told police the man didn’t want to leave the women’s restroom.
Bears linebacker breaks down in tears after learning teammate was traded during the middle of his press conference
Roquan Smith is a centerpiece of the Bears defense, but he'll be without teammate Robert Quinn, traded to the Eagles, for the rest of the year.
Buccaneers need to make legend an offer he can’t refuse
The Buccaneers are dying on offense with Byron Leftwich. They need to make a change, and the good news is they have an easy replacement option. The Buccaneers need to cut ties with Byron Leftwich as soon as humanly possible. If not tonight, tomorrow is the next-best option. There is...
Sporting News
Russell Wilson worked out in airplane aisle for hours as Broncos teammates tried to sleep on flight to London
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is still questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London, but he seems to be doing what he can to get back into game shape. Even at the expense of what should be like a restful time. Russell Wilson is taking his cringe tour to...
NFL review determines game officials weren't getting Mike Evans' autograph
The occurrence came as Evans was headed to the locker room following the Bucs' shocking 21-3 defeat at the hands of the Carolina Panthers. The Pro Bowler finished the day with nine receptions for 96 yards. Lamberth is in his 20th season as an NFL official. Sutter is in his...
Odell Beckham Jr. Signing with Cowboys? WR is ‘Interested,’ Says Michael Irvin
But no less an authority than Michael Irvin is advancing the ball, reporting that OBJ “would have interest” is signing with the Dallas Cowboys.
Former NFL Tight End Arrested In California Over The Weekend
Former NFL Tight end Lance Kendricks got into some trouble over the weekend. Kendricks, who last played for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, was arrested in California on a DUI charge. According to police, Kendricks was passed out behind the wheel of his car while the engine was running.
Breaking: Bill Belichick Reportedly Makes Patriots' Starting Quarterback Decision
The New England Patriots' supposed quarterback controversy isn't much of a controversy at all. According to NFL insider Field Yates, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took 90 percent of the team's first-team reps during Wednesday's practice. The former first-round pick and Alabama star is ...
Breaking: Cowboys Are Trading For Veteran Defensive Tackle This Tuesday
The Dallas Cowboys are 5-2 and coming off of one of their best defensive performances this season in Week 7. Despite leading the NFL in sacks this season (29), Dallas is reportedly adding another notable name to their defensive front today. In a trade announced this morning by Ian Rapoport, ...
NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys' Trade News
The Dallas Cowboys are bolstering their defensive line this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC East franchise is reportedly acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Baltimore Ravens. Hankins, 30, is an older player with plenty of experience and talent. Health is a question ...
Former NFL Coach: Vrabel Will Do 'Whatever is Necessary'
Eric Mangini, who once coached Vrabel, says the Tennessee Titans boss is successful because he values "flexibility" over "ego."
Antonio Brown Sells Gisele Bündchen Shirts In Savage Shot At Tom Brady
Antonio Brown just keeps piling on Tom Brady as divorce rumors surround the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bündchen. Brown, who has been taking aim at Brady via social media in recent weeks (for whatever reason), escalated the beef to another level Monday night when he began promoting merchandise that probably won’t sit well with his former teammate/friend.
Miami Dolphins Announce Crushing Injury News On Wednesday
The Miami Dolphins snapped a three-game losing streak with a 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Unfortunately, they lost a key piece of their defense in the process. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday that safety Brandon Jones will miss the rest of the season with ...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to Saints shocking QB decision
Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton has been starting at quarterback for the New Orleans Saints while Jameis Winston has been dealing with a back injury. Head coach Dennis Allen has previously been non-committal about who would be the team’s starter once Winston is healthy, but he made a shocking decision on Wednesday regarding the future of the starting quarterback position in New Orleans.
Tennessee Titans Are Signing Veteran Wide Receiver Off Chiefs' Practice Squad
Chris Conley's tour of the AFC continues. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Tennessee Titans are signing Conley off the Kansas City Chiefs' practice squad on Tuesday. That means Conley, a former third-round draft pick by the Chiefs in 2015, will play for a third different AFC ...
49ers Are Re-Signing Veteran Running Back To Practice Squad On Wednesday
A familiar face is back in the building for the San Francisco 49ers this Wednesday. After releasing running back Tevin Coleman from the team's 53-man roster yesterday, David Lombardi announced this afternoon that San Francisco has re-signed the running back to their practice squad. "The ...
