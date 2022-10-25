ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Lindsey Vonn Gives the Cold Shoulder in Tom Ford Gown at Buoniconti Fund’s Great Sports Legends Dinner

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31u2bp_0ilzciv300

Lindsey Vonn took a minimalist approach to dressing for The Buoniconti Fund to Cure Paralysis’ annual Great Sports Legends Dinner. The event raised several million dollars to support the organization, which raises funds for the Miami Project to Cure Paralysis.

Vonn arrived to speak at the 37th annual occasion, held at the Marriot Marquis in New York City, in a slick Tom Ford gown. Styled by Molly Dickson, the Olympic athlete ‘s black ensemble featured a bodycon silhouette with off-the-shoulder sleeves, creating a cold-shoulder appearance. Finishing her draped ensemble was an array of gleaming gold jewelry, including a watch, rounded bangle bracelet, and hammered post-drop earrings. Dickson also briefly paired Vonn’s ensemble with a black velvet clutch strung with a gold chain tassel.

Though Vonn’s footwear was hidden beneath her dress’ long hem, it’s likely she wore a pair of matching stiletto-heeled sandals or pumps for the occasion. The formal options have been go-to styles for the athlete over the years when on the red carpet or making public appearances.

The Under Armour ambassador has become known for her edgy and glamorous footwear choices for events and evenings out. The “My Story” author frequently prefers pumps in reptile-embossed leather, metallics, or silver glitter — most boasting steep 5-inch heels and pointed toes. The shoes have become one of her style signatures by top brands like Gucci, Saint Laurent and Giuseppe Zanotti. She’s also been spotted in stiletto-heeled boots by Off-White.

PHOTOS: Discover Vonn’s sleek 2022 Footwear News cover shoot in the gallery.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Ciara Gets Daring in David Koma Lingerie-Inspired Bustier & Sparkling Sandals at 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year

Ciara pulled out a daring ensemble for the 2022 CMT Artist Of The Year event held at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville on Wednesday. The multi-hyphenate superstar will hit the stage with Walker Hayes for the first time in an epic, never-before-seen collaboration at the CMT Awards on Oct. 14. Ciara wore a jaw-dropping lingerie-inspired look by David Koma. Her outfit consisted of a sheer bustier that had peekaboo cutouts and leather details. The top also featured long black lace gloves. Sticking to a monochromatic moment, the “Better Thangs” singer complemented the risky piece with a black floor-length skirt that...
NASHVILLE, TN
Footwear News

Kerry Washington Pops in Watercolor Dress, Latex Gloves and Louboutins at Academy Museum Gala 2022

Kerry Washington took slick drama for a spin at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. The “Confirmation” star arrived at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in a sheer Prabal Gurung dress. Styled by Law Roach, the sleek number featured a red, white and purple paint-streak-esque pattern across a halter-neck style. The ruched silhouette included black velvet upper trim, creating a cutout appearance and a plunging neckline. Long black latex gloves and diamond drop earrings completed Washington’s ensemble with a glamorously sultry finish. When it came to footwear, Washington’s ensemble was finished with a sleek set of Christian Louboutin pumps. Her style featured...
Vogue Magazine

Emily Ratajkowski Wears Her Most Daring Dress to Date

After modeling at New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Mila Kunis Stuns In An Ultra-Sheer Top On Her Latest Magazine Cover—She Looks Better Than Ever!

Mila Kunis showed off her epic fall style on the latest cover issue of C Magazine, giving readers an inside look into the Beverly Hills farmhouse she shares with husband Ashton Kutcher. The Black Swan actress, 39, posed for a stunning autumn-themed photoshoot for the California-centered magazine, rocking a sheer, black lace Dior top, a high-waisted, flowing brown splotchy-patterned skirt, and knee-high black Ganni boots. To complete her look, the Luckiest Girl Alive star shined in Cartier jewels, and wore her long brown tresses down, styled straight, and parted in the middle.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
ETOnline.com

Alex Rodriguez Is a Proud Dad As Daughter Natasha Sings the National Anthem at NBA Game

Alex Rodriguez is gushing over his 17-year-old daughter, Natasha. The former baseball star shared a video of his eldest child singing the national anthem at Tuesday night's NBA matchup between the Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves, declaring that he's "so proud" of her performance at the high-profile event. "Wow!"...
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
seventeen.com

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras

What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Michelle Obama looks stunning in a pink power suit

Michelle Obama knows how to make an entrance. The former first lady was one of the speakers at the Albie Awards in New York City. She was photographed at the event and at the after-party while wearing a pink power suit that instantly made her into one of the evening’s highlights.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Footwear News

Lisa Bonet Gets Casual Chic in Adidas Sneakers & Wide-Leg Pants for Sebastião Salgado’s ‘Amazonia’ Exhibition

Lisa Bonet continues to showcase her elegant and standout style. The actress attended the North American premiere of Sebastião Salgado’s “Amazonia” at California Science Center in Los Angeles yesterday. Bonet stepped out for the exhibition in a semi-monochromatic ensemble featuring a button-down black dress shirt and coordinating wide-leg pants. She topped off her look with a wide-brim, suede hat, a pendant necklace, a key-designed earring, and multi-hued bracelets. Throughout the years, the “Enemy of the State” star has donned various headwear as part of her street-style looks and red-carpet appearances, most notably in the 90s decade, where she incorporated an assortment of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Janet Jackson Masters Power Suiting in Cutout Jacket & 6-Inch Heels for Alexander McQueen Spring 2023 Fashion Show

Janet Jackson sat front row at the Alexander McQueen spring 2023 fashion show in London, this morning. The singer looked sharp in a power suit and platform boots. Jackson wore a crisp white button-down shirt with the collar laying flat on the hems of the suit’s lining. The suit jacket had a similar design to a pea coat as there were four buttons across the middle of her waist. The sleeve of the jacket had an acute detailing shaped like a rip. Matching the jacket, Jackson slipped into a pair of straight-legged pants that had lining detail on the side.
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Masters Travel Style in Crop Top, Sweatpants & White Sneakers with Husband Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez returned to Los Angeles in a cozily glamorous style this weekend — and sharp sneakers to match. The Grammy Award-winning musician touched down in Los Angeles on Sunday with husband Ben Affleck and child Emme Muniz, wearing a light pink outfit. Consisting of a long-sleeved crop top and sweatpants, Lopez solidified the notion of streamlined — and comfortable — travel dressing. Giving her outfit a glamorous spin, however, was a mint green leather Hermès Birkin handbag and large thin gold hoop earrings, as well as a diamond bracelet and ring.
Parade

Olivia Wilde Demands Attention in Risqué Sheer Dress

While actress and director of Don't Worry Darling Olivia Wilde is going through some challenges with all the rumors, she still managed to show up to the 2nd Annual Academy Museum Gala in a look that made jaws drop. Wilde attended the event, which took place at the Academy Museum...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Katie Holmes Is Effortlessly Chic in Black Slip Dress & Pointy Boots at Bulgari’s 50th U.S. Anniversary

Katie Holmes went with a classic all-black look last night with timeless pieces. The “Dawson’s Creek” alum attended Bulgari’s event on Wednesday night celebrating 50 years in America. To the soiree, Holmes wore a classic black midi dress. Her slip dress featured spaghetti straps and a deep neckline. She added a necklace as well as a statement wrap bracelet to the outfit.
Footwear News

Footwear News

163K+
Followers
18K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy