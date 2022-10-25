Disney: Blizzard Beach reopening, but Typhoon Lagoon closing again

Blizzard Beach water park is reopening Nov. 13, but that’s the day sister attraction Typhoon Lagoon goes out of service for maintenance, Walt Disney World confirmed Tuesday.

Disney has not had both water parks open at the same time since its pandemic-related shutdown began in early 2020.

A reopening date for Typhoon Lagoon has not been announced.

When Blizzard Beach reopens, there will be some new “Frozen”-driven touches in the Tike’s Peak area, Disney says, including statuettes of Olaf and his Snowgie pals in the wading pool plus the igloo castle of Anna and Elsa. Visitors may also spot new items on the menu related to “Frozen.”

The water park also will have an “enhanced holiday atmosphere,” Disney says, as well as other seasonal offerings through Dec. 31. Among them: A tropically dressed Santa Claus.

A one-day Blizzard Beach ticket is $49 ($44 for ages 3-9). Reservations are not required for Disney World’s water parks.

