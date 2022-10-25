Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Gabriel Heinze: Ex-Argentina defender appointed as manager of former club Newell's Old Boys
Newell's Old Boys have named their former defender and ex-Argentina international Gabriel Heinze as their new manager. Heinze started and ended his playing career with the Argentine club. He also enjoyed spells with Paris St-Germain, Manchester United and Real Madrid. The 44-year-old replaces interim manager Adrian Coria, who had been...
Soccer games today: Upcoming Premier League, MLS, Champions League schedule
Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to
NWSL announces USWNT-heavy 2022 Best XI, Second XI
With the league championship just days away, the NWSL has announced its Best XI for the 2022 regular season. “Congratulations to all of the winners on this year’s Best XI teams,” said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman in a press release announcing the winners. “The hard work, dedication and determination of each of these 22 players is what makes the NWSL so special, and I look forward to following along as they continue to take their game and this league to new heights. I am grateful to Mastercard for helping us give our exceptional athletes the recognition they deserve.” League sponsor Mastercard has...
Japan World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Japan will hope to break their recent trend of World Cup performances this winter, though they face a tough task in Group E as they go up against Germany, Spain and Costa Rica.Since first partaking at a world championship in 1998, Japan’s record has read: group-stage exit, last-16 defeat, group-stage exit, last-16 defeat, group-stage exit, last-16 defeat.That form suggests another early flight home for the national team, and given the stiffness of competition in their group, there would be no surprise or shame in that. But coach Hajime Moriyasu, who played for Japan between 1992 and 1996, will look to...
Champions League Matchday 5 Preview, Continued
4. Rangers4004-150 Matchday 5 Fixtures: Rangers at Napoli in Naples, Italy ; Liverpool at Ajax in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Rundown: One of the most dominant clubs in the world this year, Napoli, are unbeaten across all competitions through the season so far. In the Champions league they have been particularly great, boasting huge wins over the likes of Ajax and Liverpool, respectively. Napoli will host Rangers on Wednesday looking to continue their unbeaten streak and lock up 1st place in Group A. In the other matchup, Liverpool will travel to Ajax where they only need a draw to ensure qualification. As for Ajax qualification hopes, a win at home against an inconsistent Liverpool and a win against Rangers next week are entirely plausible. But, the issue for the Dutch side is that they are far behind Liverpool in goal differential.
Barcelona eliminated from UEFA Champions League at group stage
Barcelona have once again been knocked out of the Champions League at the group stage following Inter's win at home to Viktoria Plzen on Wednesday evening.
ESPN
Chelsea hit eight past Vllaznia with four Sam Kerr goals; PSG, Real Madrid draw
Sam Kerr starred for Chelsea, scoring four goals as the WSL title holders emphatically bested their Albanian counterparts Vllaznia 8-0 in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday. After opening the scoring inside the box on 10 minutes, Kerr doubled her tally after the half hour before Pernille Harder made...
one37pm.com
England, USMNT Want World Cup Glory in Group B
The World Cup kicks off next month in Qatar, and some of the biggest talking points from the tournament will come out of Group B. The USMNT won't have the best kits at this World Cup, but thankfully there are plenty of options to go off of from past years.
FOX Sports
Carli Lloyd doesn't think USWNT will three-peat at 2023 World Cup
The United States women's national team has already cemented its legacy as a giant in Women's World Cup history. Since the quadrennial tournament's establishment in 1991, the USWNT has won it four times and never finished worse than third place. But next summer in Australia and New Zealand, Vlatko Andonovski's...
Gio Savarese: Portland Timbers will add attacking players, likely others
Coach happy to stay on for three more seasons, expresses confidence that Timbers can upgrade roster at key positions.The retooling of the Portland Timbers for 2023 will focus on bringing in new attacking pieces. Specifically, the club wants to sign an attacking midfielder — young Brazilian Evander, perhaps? — and to add a striker, after coming up just short of a playoff spot in 2022. One position that won't change is the head coach. Giovanni Savarese has agreed to an extension through 2025, with a club option for 2026. At a Wednesday, Oct. 26, press conference, Savarese said he expects...
CBS Sports
MLS awards 2022: Jim Curtin wins Coach of the Year; Thiago Almada named Newcomer of the Year
With the MLS Cup Playoffs underway, it's also award season as members of the league are rewarded for their accomplishments during the season. Hany Mukhtar has already won the Golden Boot as his 23 goals helped power Nashville SC into the playoffs. While they fell in the first round, Mukhtar is also one of the finalists for the league MVP award along with Andre Blake, Sebastian Driussi, Javier Hernandez, and Cristian Arango. One of them will go on to hoist the trophy but there are other awards at play too.
Sporting KC signs Spanish midfielder Nemanja Radoja
Sporting KC announced the signing of defensive midfielder Nemanja Radoja from Spanish La Liga on Wednesday. The deal was disclosed
FOX Sports
World Cup's 101 Most Memorable Moments: Götze denies Messi of trophy
Editor's note: Each day between now and the kickoff of the first match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Nov. 20, we'll unveil a different memory from World Cup history. The countdown from 101 continues with Mario Götze's game-winning goal vs. Argentina. It was better than the dreadful...
ESPN
USMNT to hold pre-World Cup training camp for MLS players
The U.S. Soccer Federation announced that it is holding a training camp in Frisco, Texas, for MLS players who are still in contention for a spot on the United States World Cup roster, but whose teams are no longer in the MLS Cup playoffs. The camp will run from Oct....
Soccer talent factory helps Ecuador’s side for World Cup
SANGOLQUI, Ecuador (AP) — The youth academy pitches of Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle, a rising force in South American soccer, are always busy. As teenagers aged 12 and 13 play informal games, older ones practice in short spurts under the supervision of academy coaches. About 150 youngsters train...
Mexico names 31-player preliminary World Cup roster
The Mexican national team named the 31-player roster headed to Girona for the final round of friendlies ahead of the World Cup, with Edson Alvarez and Erick Gutierrez headlining the squad.
Comments / 0