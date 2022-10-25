Giants, Jets open as underdogs despite four-game winning streaks

After years of ineptitude, the Giants and Jets are both off to strong starts, combining to go 11-3 in their first seven games.

And while they have seemingly confounded many gloomy preseason predictions, at least in the early going, they still haven't won much respect nationally.

More accurately, skepticism persists by at least one key measure -- that of the betting markets.

Both Big Blue and Gang Green were underdogs in early-week wagering heading into Week 8.

Most sports books pegged the resurgent Geno Smith and the Seahawks as 3-point favorites over the Giants in Seattle, while the Patriots, mired in a quarterback controversy , opened as 1.5-point favorites over the Jets -- at MetLife Stadium, no less.

The development might come as something of a surprise given that both the Giants and Jets are riding four-game winning streaks.

Even national media is beginning to give New York football some props, with ESPN placing both teams in the top 10 of its weekly power rankings for the first time since who knows when.

But oddsmakers appear to pumping the brakes on the Giants and Jets, despite their shiny records.

To be fair, there is plenty of reason for a healthy dose of caution along with any optimism.

The Giants have eked out several close wins against middling teams, and their modest +20 point differential is lower than several teams with worse records. No doubt they have played smart situational football and enjoyed the heady decision-making of first-year head coach Brian Daboll and his staff, but one wonders whether it is sustainable.

Meanwhile the Jets have been fortunate to catch a series of backup quarterbacks and relied on strong defense, special teams and the running game to pull away late in games. That formula will be put to the test with stronger competition on the horizon and in the wake of the loss of star rookie running back Breece Hall and offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker to season-ending injuries.

Both teams have given their fans cause for real enthusiasm for the first time in years, but bettors don't seem convinced -- or at least the oddsmakers suspect they aren't. It seems like the Giants and Jets will have additional opportunities to prove the doubters wrong.

