Klay Thompson unhappy with Warriors over their handling of him?
After already paying visits to the NBA 75 selection committee and to “2K” heaadquarters, Klay Thompson’s Misery Tour is making another stop. Speaking with reporters after Tuesday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Thompson has grown frustrated with the minutes restriction that the team has imposed on him.
Magic Johnson Says Luke Walton Was The Reason He Left The Los Angeles Lakers
Not being able to fire Luke Walton cause Magic Johnson to leave the Lakers.
Lakers make announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for next game
The Los Angeles Lakers have already made an announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for the team’s game on Wednesday. On their Tuesday injury report, the Lakers listed Westbrook as doubtful for Wednesday’s game at Denver due to a hamstring injury. The designation is surprising considering Westbrook played...
Lamar Odom brings up Kobe Bryant as he argues why Lakers should trade Anthony Davis
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom had some interesting thoughts on how the Lakers can improve their roster in the 2022-23 season. With the Lakers starting the season 0-3, there are questions about whether or not this roster can contend for a playoff spot, never mind an NBA title in the 2022-23 campaign. With LeBron James still playing at a high level, it would make sense for the Lakers to go all in to try to win another title while he is still on the team.
The Knicks Have a Center Battle Brewing
Although we are only three games into the season, Isaiah Hartenstein has been more involved than big-money man Mitchell Robinson. The Knicks invested a good amount of capital this offseason in the center position, re-signing Mitchell Robinson to a four-year, $60-million contract as well as inking journeyman Isaiah Hartenstein to a two-year, $16-million deal. Both Robinson and Hartenstein have ideal size for their position, both standing at 7 feet and around 250 pounds, but have vastly different skill sets, which is why Leon Rose believed that having both on the roster could work harmoniously.
Magic Johnson Reveals Interesting Take on Draymond Green's Punch Leaking
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson weighed in on Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole
Another Botched Russell Westbrook Trade Has Been Revealed: Lakers Could Have Had Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1st-Round Pick
Ahead of the 2022-23 season, the Los Angeles Lakers had high hopes about their potential. Even with Russell Westbrook, there was a strong belief that a simple adjustment to the game plan could put the franchise back on the right track. Now, just three games into the new season, it...
Lakers News: How Russell Westbrook Feels About Latest Terrible Shooting Performance
Things haven't been easy for Lakers guard Russell Westbrook
In defense of Russell Westbrook
Usually, rock bottom is truly the lowest one can go. However, it seems that the Los Angeles Lakers have found a drill and started digging, descending further and further down the path of mediocrity with no end in sight. A recent loss to the Portland Trail Blazers has pushed the...
Lakers Rumors: Josh Richardson To L.A.?
A 3-and-D wing on the Lakers? What a concept!
Lakers News: LeBron James Takes Responsibility For His Turnovers In Loss To Nuggets
LeBron James nearly ended the clash with the Denver Nuggets with a triple-double, but the Los Angeles Lakers All-Star registered one of his worst performances in the purple and gold jersey on Wednesday, contributing to a 110-99 loss. James was unusually careless with the ball as he committed eight turnovers...
Lakers Would Need To Make History To Win 2022-23 NBA Championship
With Wednesday night’s loss to the Denver Nuggets, the Los Angeles Lakers fell to 0-4 to start this season. While overall expectations for the team were lower coming into this season, a start this bad is still something few could have predicted as they simply can’t seem to get over the hump.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Comments On Making Possible Starting Lineup Changes
He spoke with reporters today about the state of the Lakers.
Los Angeles Lakers reportedly still working hard to complete blockbuster deal
The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly been trying for months to make major moves to improve the team, however, their
One Play: Russell Westbrook's shooting is a small part of a much bigger Lakers problem
Welcome to "One Play!" Throughout the 2022-23 NBA season, our TSN staff will break down certain possessions from certain games and peel back the curtains to reveal their bigger meaning. Today, Lakers guard Russell Westbrook takes the spotlight. The Lakers have held up defensively through the first week of the...
Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo furious the Dodgers want Aaron Judge
According to MLB.com, the Los Angeles Dodgers have shown interest in home-run king Aaron Judge. This news has Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo fuming. "The Dodgers want Aaron Judge? Here's the franchise that gave $170 million to Freeman, that gave Betts $400 million, they have more money, they haven't won since '88. And now they want to bring Judge in?" Russo exclaimed.
