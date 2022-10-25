ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers Daily

Lamar Odom brings up Kobe Bryant as he argues why Lakers should trade Anthony Davis

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom had some interesting thoughts on how the Lakers can improve their roster in the 2022-23 season. With the Lakers starting the season 0-3, there are questions about whether or not this roster can contend for a playoff spot, never mind an NBA title in the 2022-23 campaign. With LeBron James still playing at a high level, it would make sense for the Lakers to go all in to try to win another title while he is still on the team.
theknickswall

The Knicks Have a Center Battle Brewing

Although we are only three games into the season, Isaiah Hartenstein has been more involved than big-money man Mitchell Robinson. The Knicks invested a good amount of capital this offseason in the center position, re-signing Mitchell Robinson to a four-year, $60-million contract as well as inking journeyman Isaiah Hartenstein to a two-year, $16-million deal. Both Robinson and Hartenstein have ideal size for their position, both standing at 7 feet and around 250 pounds, but have vastly different skill sets, which is why Leon Rose believed that having both on the roster could work harmoniously.
Daily Californian

In defense of Russell Westbrook

Usually, rock bottom is truly the lowest one can go. However, it seems that the Los Angeles Lakers have found a drill and started digging, descending further and further down the path of mediocrity with no end in sight. A recent loss to the Portland Trail Blazers has pushed the...
Sporting News

One Play: Russell Westbrook's shooting is a small part of a much bigger Lakers problem

Welcome to "One Play!" Throughout the 2022-23 NBA season, our TSN staff will break down certain possessions from certain games and peel back the curtains to reveal their bigger meaning. Today, Lakers guard Russell Westbrook takes the spotlight. The Lakers have held up defensively through the first week of the...
Yardbarker

Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo furious the Dodgers want Aaron Judge

According to MLB.com, the Los Angeles Dodgers have shown interest in home-run king Aaron Judge. This news has Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo fuming. "The Dodgers want Aaron Judge? Here's the franchise that gave $170 million to Freeman, that gave Betts $400 million, they have more money, they haven't won since '88. And now they want to bring Judge in?" Russo exclaimed.
Lakers Nation

Lakers Nation

LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates. Working out of our offices in Southern California, we cover the team you love 24/7 in ways no mainstream media outlet can — from practices to game day and everything in between.

