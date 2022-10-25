Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurantLauren JessopEmmaus, PA
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?Lauren JessopAllentown, PA
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
Related
lvpnews.com
Ghost hunting at the George Taylor House
“We never know what to expect,” said Anthony Grothaus, founder of the Interstate Paranormal Research group which hosted an event earlier this year at the George Taylor House in Catasauqua. “We hope to raise more money for the house and the restoration committee and to also get more people...
Spirits of friendly female, and not-so-friendly male, reportedly reside in Emmaus restaurant
The Lehigh Valley area of Pennsylvania is rich in history. It is also rich in stories of haunted places. During the process of researching another story about a legend in the Allentown area, we were looking for an old tavern nearby, that might also have some interesting history, to stop and grab a bite to eat at.
wdiy.org
Music, Comedy, and Family Fun: Bryan Zellmer and the 2022-2023 KU Presents! Season | LV Arts Salon
Kate Scuffle welcomes Bryan Zellmer, Director of the KU Presents! series at Kutztown University about their 2022-2023 season's many offerings from world-class artists and community collaborations. This season will see performances from the traditional Irish ensemble Danú, former Seinfeld writer and comedian Pat Harzell's one-man show The Wonder Bread Years,...
Drag queen story hour for 1st graders at Philadelphia public school outrages parents
A Philadelphia parent expressed concern after receiving word that a first-grade class soon would be participating in a drag queen story hour, sparking a debate.
The Philadelphia Citizen
What to Do With the Philadelphia Roundhouse
Growing up in West Philly, Carlo Campbell remembers being afraid of the Philadelphia Roundhouse. For almost six decades, the massive concrete headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department loomed over 7th and Race streets as a physical manifestation of police brutality in Philly. As a Black man living in the city, Campbell was warned about racist policing tactics his friends had experienced in the 70s and 80s — the legacy of which continue today.
Upcoming Holiday Mall Shopping: One Montco Site Makes That Annual Roller Coaster of Activity Seems Apt
Looming on the calendrical horizon is 2022’s holiday shopping season, sure to kick off before the last packet of M&M’s is scarfed down from the Halloween stash. If gift-buying season in Montgomery County feels like one giant Nov.–Dec. amusement park ride, that sense may be wholly fitting at Willow Grove Mall.
Did the devil steal the soul of Tambour Yokel in an Allentown graveyard over 200 years ago?
The peaceful and quaint cemetery across the street from Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Eastern Salisbury holds the remains of some of Lehigh Valley’s earliest settlers. It is also the site, that according to legend, where a horrific end was met by a Revolutionary War veteran during an altercation with the devil himself.
Cute kids, ghastly ghouls at Hellertown Halloween Parade (PHOTOS)
The Hellertown community geared up Sunday with its parade in anticipation of Halloween next weekend. The parade wound through the borough downtown on the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 23. “There are no bad seats at the Hellertown Halloween Parade,” said a notice on the parade Facebook page. The scheduled...
Times News
Tamaqua mom thanks police with lunch
When Tamaqua area schools were locked down because of a threat last week, Andrea Valentine started thinking about ways to thank police officers who keep schools and the community safe. “My daughter, Emma, is in first grade, so she was locked down,” said Valentine, of Mary D. “I wanted to...
A Philadelphia DoorDasher Is Viral For His Reaction To A Customer's Order From A Pizzeria
With the power of food delivery apps, we have the ability to have fresh meals appear on our doorsteps. Recently, a man living in Philadelphia, PA took full advantage of that by ordering from DoorDash. However, his driver had some controversial thoughts about where he ordered from and shared them on social media.
wdiy.org
Controller’s Review Finds Police Understaffing, Difference in Response Times for Communities of Color
A new report by Philadelphia's city controller shows some serious flaws in the police department. WHYY's Tom MacDonald reports, the controller found a lack of cops in some police districts. (Original air-date: 10/22/22)
sauconsource.com
Trick-or-Treat at Hellertown’s 1872 Jail on Halloween
Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia… The old Carbon County Jail in Jim Thorpe… And an unassuming, one-room stone structure tucked away in the heart of Hellertown?. Few places are as likely to be haunted as historic prisons and jailhouses, which is why Hellertown’s historic one-room lockup will be open for Trick-or-Treating this year.
Borough officials in Stroudsburg are talking trash
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Most people in Stroudsburg will have to participate in a new trash pickup plan in the new year. Residents used to have to find their own garbage hauler but not anymore. Starting in the new year, nearly all residents will have to sign up for a...
From personal tragedy to trophy wins: Local bodybuilder finds success
Williamsport, Pa. — Through major life changes and tragedies, a local bodybuilder became the overall winner in the men’s bodybuilding category at an Allentown event Oct. 1. The path to the Big Cat Classic event for Ryan Troutman, 40, was marked by tragedy prior to Troutman stepping onto the stage. Troutman was the person to find the body of his mother-in-law Robin Prentiss when she passed away following a heart...
thebrownandwhite.com
Bethlehem’s first director of equity and inclusion makes strides toward a more inclusive city
Up until the beginning of this year, Janine Carambot Santoro worked in the South Bethlehem public library network for over six years. Here, she helped residents who were struggling with unemployment and facing homelessess. Bethlehem Mayor William Reynolds appointed Santoro as the city’s first director of equity and inclusion in...
Video of Raccoon Stealing Candy at Philadelphia Airport Is Internet Gold
We can't believe this is real.
abc27.com
Two Tanger Outlets, three new stores in Lancaster & Hershey
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Three new stores are making their way to the Tanger Outlets in Hershey and Lancaster. The Hershey Outlets are expecting a new NIKE store, which will be located in Suite #137, according to their website. The store can be found to the left of Calvin Klein – right by the outlet’s entrance on Northeast Drive. The grand opening date still has yet to be confirmed.
Easton’s mysterious chalk drawings result of one artist’s anonymous quest to bring ‘whimsy’ downtown
If you’ve walked around downtown Easton at all in the last few months, you’re likely aware that the city has been periodically hit by a sparse albeit quite wholesome street artist. The artist’s identity remains a mystery to almost everyone, but their art, at this point, is well-known...
As One Philadelphia Store Closes, Another Plans To Reopen
With so many retail stores and restaurants closing, it is a good sign to see that as one major store plans to close … another is preparing to reopen. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, as H&M plans to close one of it’s Philadelphia stores, Free People plans to reopen its store right in the mix of the finest shopping district in Center City Philadelphia.
Philly-Centric List of Most Desirable Neighborhood Includes Only One Suburban Entry; It’s in Montco
A setting whose assets are walkable was among several criteria of an area assessment of best communities. PhillyBite Magazine’s Eric Henderson set out to identify the area’s hottest, most desirable neighborhoods. His list is rather exclusive, containing only six items, all within the city limits,. Except one, which...
Comments / 0