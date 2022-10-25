ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

lvpnews.com

Ghost hunting at the George Taylor House

“We never know what to expect,” said Anthony Grothaus, founder of the Interstate Paranormal Research group which hosted an event earlier this year at the George Taylor House in Catasauqua. “We hope to raise more money for the house and the restoration committee and to also get more people...
CATASAUQUA, PA
wdiy.org

Music, Comedy, and Family Fun: Bryan Zellmer and the 2022-2023 KU Presents! Season | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes Bryan Zellmer, Director of the KU Presents! series at Kutztown University about their 2022-2023 season's many offerings from world-class artists and community collaborations. This season will see performances from the traditional Irish ensemble Danú, former Seinfeld writer and comedian Pat Harzell's one-man show The Wonder Bread Years,...
KUTZTOWN, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

What to Do With the Philadelphia Roundhouse

Growing up in West Philly, Carlo Campbell remembers being afraid of the Philadelphia Roundhouse. For almost six decades, the massive concrete headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department loomed over 7th and Race streets as a physical manifestation of police brutality in Philly. As a Black man living in the city, Campbell was warned about racist policing tactics his friends had experienced in the 70s and 80s — the legacy of which continue today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Times News

Tamaqua mom thanks police with lunch

When Tamaqua area schools were locked down because of a threat last week, Andrea Valentine started thinking about ways to thank police officers who keep schools and the community safe. “My daughter, Emma, is in first grade, so she was locked down,” said Valentine, of Mary D. “I wanted to...
TAMAQUA, PA
sauconsource.com

Trick-or-Treat at Hellertown’s 1872 Jail on Halloween

Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia… The old Carbon County Jail in Jim Thorpe… And an unassuming, one-room stone structure tucked away in the heart of Hellertown?. Few places are as likely to be haunted as historic prisons and jailhouses, which is why Hellertown’s historic one-room lockup will be open for Trick-or-Treating this year.
HELLERTOWN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

From personal tragedy to trophy wins: Local bodybuilder finds success

Williamsport, Pa. — Through major life changes and tragedies, a local bodybuilder became the overall winner in the men’s bodybuilding category at an Allentown event Oct. 1. The path to the Big Cat Classic event for Ryan Troutman, 40, was marked by tragedy prior to Troutman stepping onto the stage. Troutman was the person to find the body of his mother-in-law Robin Prentiss when she passed away following a heart...
ALLENTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Two Tanger Outlets, three new stores in Lancaster & Hershey

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Three new stores are making their way to the Tanger Outlets in Hershey and Lancaster. The Hershey Outlets are expecting a new NIKE store, which will be located in Suite #137, according to their website. The store can be found to the left of Calvin Klein – right by the outlet’s entrance on Northeast Drive. The grand opening date still has yet to be confirmed.
HERSHEY, PA
WPG Talk Radio

As One Philadelphia Store Closes, Another Plans To Reopen

With so many retail stores and restaurants closing, it is a good sign to see that as one major store plans to close … another is preparing to reopen. According to the Philadelphia Business Journal, as H&M plans to close one of it’s Philadelphia stores, Free People plans to reopen its store right in the mix of the finest shopping district in Center City Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

