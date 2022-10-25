Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Meet the Candidates: Troy Hershberger
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE 15 is your local election headquarters and we’re continuing our Meet the Candidates series, beyond the ballot. Republican Troy Hershberger is running for Allen County Sheriff. Learn more about him in the interview above. Republican Troy Hershberger faces Democrat Kevin Hunter to...
WANE-TV
Here’s when the Allen County commissioners will make final decision about a new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County will have to wait until Dec. 16 to learn where the new jail will be constructed. Currently there are four sites being investigated and it’s a little more difficult than just finding 60 to 70 acres for a future jail complex. The Allen County Commissioners, in charge of choosing the site, are pressured to find a site by the December date to satisfy a federal judge’s order.
Indiana woman sentenced in crash that killed husband
The woman had a BAC of .11% after the Jan. 8 crash on Lower Huntington Road.
WANE-TV
Allen County Sheriff candidates debate jail, mental health, crime
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The two candidates for Allen County Sheriff debated the issues ahead of the November election Thursday night. Republican Troy Hershberger and Democrat Kevin Hunter debated live on wane.com. The two discussed issues including the jail, the fight against drugs, mental health services, and more.
Court docs: Indiana man accused of beating woman over her cooking, leading police on chase
A man is accused of severely beating a woman over her choice of cooking and then leading police on a chase.
WANE-TV
New steakhouse ‘sizzling soon’ to Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new steakhouse appears to be headed to Fort Wayne. Black Rock Bar & Grill said on its website that a new Fort Wayne location was “sizzling soon.”. Black Rock serves its steaks on 755-degree volcanic rock, which guests can cook the meat...
WOWO News
McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
WNDU
Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies charged with ghost employment
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Charges have been filed on one Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputy and one former deputy for ghost employment. Patrol Officer William Fackleman and former Patrol Officer Don McQuarie have been charged with ghost employment stemming from an investigation that began back in March. Sheriff Jeff Siegel was made aware of inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside of the Sheriff’s Office and ordered an internal investigation.
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8900 block of East Black Point Road, Syracuse. Various items were stolen from Dollar General. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8200 block of North SR 13, Syracuse. Fuel and sockets were stolen from...
Lima News
Putnam County court records, Oct. 13-17
Anthony N. Hutchison, 40, Columbus Grove, was sentenced to 10 months in the Putnam County Jail for violating community control standards. The violations included possessing illegal drugs, failing to report to an office visit with his supervising officer, failing to comply with weekly passpoint testing, failing to attain counseling, failing to make payments toward court obligations, failing to inform his probation officer of a contact with law enforcement and changing residences without permission. He was given credit for 267 days served as of Oct. 17. He was originally convicted of non-support of dependents.
WANE-TV
Public weighs in on ‘All in Allen County’ plan
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — What will Allen County look like in the future?. On Wednesday, the public had the chance to weigh in on the “All In Allen” comprehensive plan. .A summary of the final draft plan was presented at a joint meeting with city and county officials, and the public could weigh in on the plan.
WOWO News
Downtown Fast Food Block Acquisition Process Continues
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board on Thursday agreed to seek professional help in its acquisition of the so-called downtown fast-food block. According to The Journal Gazette, CIB member Don Steininger asked the board to hire a property manager to handle the much-delayed transfer of the land along Jefferson Boulevard just west of Grand Wayne Convention Center. The sale is not expected to close until after the end of 2022, but one of the restaurant leases ends next summer and will need to be renegotiated.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Man pleads guilty to lesser charges in stabbing of New Haven officers
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A man who was arrested after police say he stabbed two members of the New Haven Police Department as they were attempting a wellness check last December has entered a plea deal. Police say they were called to the 1500 block of...
fox2detroit.com
West Michigan supervisor charged after rape kit went untested for more than 10 years
FABIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - The supervisor of a west Michigan township was charged with four counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct for an incident that happened in 2010. The charges against Kenneth Dwyane Linn, 57, come following a review of rape kits that had been collected around...
Times-Union Newspaper
3 Injured In Head-On Collision
Three people were injured in a head-on collision on West CR 400N, 10 feet east of North Meadow Ridge Drive, Warsaw, on Thursday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at about 6:01 p.m. Lisa D. Beckner, 48, East Main Street, Warsaw, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet CRU westbound on West CR 400N. She said she tried to turn onto North Meadow Ridge Drive and didn’t see a 2003 Honda Civic driven by Jovanni Garza, 22, Kuder Lane, Warsaw. Beckner’s vehicle collided with Garza’s head-on. Garza gave the same account of the accident.
wfft.com
Fort Wayne City Council President: Mayor's office budget cuts stems from Tom Henry's arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- City Council president Jason Arp is proposing to cut the Mayor's office operating budget in 2023 at Tuesday's council meeting. That totals nearly $2.8 million, including more than $1.8 million in wages. Councilman Russ Jehl is proposing to cut mid-year raises ($21,671), and agrees with...
wfft.com
Identification of woman found shot in home on Saturday released
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a woman found dead in her home on Saturday. Elizabeth Ann Kincaid, 56, of Fort Wayne, was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home on Millstone Drive around 4:09 p.m. This incident is still...
wfft.com
Snider High School preparing staff in case of active shooter
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- It's not something Chad Hissong wants to think about. But it's part of the job. Snider High School's principal said making sure his staff is prepared for a school shooting is a necessary precaution. “We don’t expect it to happen, we never want it to...
westbendnews.net
Paulding County trio honored with the Patrol’s “Saved By The Belt” Award
Paulding County – Paulding residents Faith Bauer, Lillian Bauer, and Evalynn Brooks joined Ohio’s “Saved by the Belt” Club after their safety restraints saved them from sustaining life-threatening injuries from a crash which occurred on County Road 144 at County Road 71 in Paulding County on August 4, 2022.
WANE-TV
Woman, 56, found dead in north Fort Wayne home was shot: coroner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who was found dead in a home in north Fort Wayne this weekend had been shot, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday. Fort Wayne Police responded around 4 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 11000 block of Millstone Drive, within the Miller Ridge subdivision off Dupont Road, on a death investigation. At the time, police said they found a female in the home unconscious and unresponsive.
