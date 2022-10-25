ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, IN

WANE-TV

Meet the Candidates: Troy Hershberger

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – WANE 15 is your local election headquarters and we’re continuing our Meet the Candidates series, beyond the ballot. Republican Troy Hershberger is running for Allen County Sheriff. Learn more about him in the interview above. Republican Troy Hershberger faces Democrat Kevin Hunter to...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Here’s when the Allen County commissioners will make final decision about a new jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County will have to wait until Dec. 16 to learn where the new jail will be constructed. Currently there are four sites being investigated and it’s a little more difficult than just finding 60 to 70 acres for a future jail complex. The Allen County Commissioners, in charge of choosing the site, are pressured to find a site by the December date to satisfy a federal judge’s order.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Allen County Sheriff candidates debate jail, mental health, crime

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The two candidates for Allen County Sheriff debated the issues ahead of the November election Thursday night. Republican Troy Hershberger and Democrat Kevin Hunter debated live on wane.com. The two discussed issues including the jail, the fight against drugs, mental health services, and more.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

New steakhouse ‘sizzling soon’ to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A new steakhouse appears to be headed to Fort Wayne. Black Rock Bar & Grill said on its website that a new Fort Wayne location was “sizzling soon.”. Black Rock serves its steaks on 755-degree volcanic rock, which guests can cook the meat...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

McCormick Ponders 2024 Run For Indiana Governor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Former Superintendent of Public Instruction is pondering a potential run for Governor in 2024. Jennifer McCormick was in Fort Wayne Wednesday afternoon as questions swirl over a potential run for governor. During her address, McCormick talked with our partners in news at 21Alive about a number of issues including education, reproductive health care and the economy.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputies charged with ghost employment

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Charges have been filed on one Elkhart County Sheriff’s deputy and one former deputy for ghost employment. Patrol Officer William Fackleman and former Patrol Officer Don McQuarie have been charged with ghost employment stemming from an investigation that began back in March. Sheriff Jeff Siegel was made aware of inappropriate conduct by the two officers related to employment outside of the Sheriff’s Office and ordered an internal investigation.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8900 block of East Black Point Road, Syracuse. Various items were stolen from Dollar General. 3:26 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 8200 block of North SR 13, Syracuse. Fuel and sockets were stolen from...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Oct. 13-17

Anthony N. Hutchison, 40, Columbus Grove, was sentenced to 10 months in the Putnam County Jail for violating community control standards. The violations included possessing illegal drugs, failing to report to an office visit with his supervising officer, failing to comply with weekly passpoint testing, failing to attain counseling, failing to make payments toward court obligations, failing to inform his probation officer of a contact with law enforcement and changing residences without permission. He was given credit for 267 days served as of Oct. 17. He was originally convicted of non-support of dependents.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
WANE-TV

Public weighs in on ‘All in Allen County’ plan

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — What will Allen County look like in the future?. On Wednesday, the public had the chance to weigh in on the “All In Allen” comprehensive plan. .A summary of the final draft plan was presented at a joint meeting with city and county officials, and the public could weigh in on the plan.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WOWO News

Downtown Fast Food Block Acquisition Process Continues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Fort Wayne Capital Improvement Board on Thursday agreed to seek professional help in its acquisition of the so-called downtown fast-food block. According to The Journal Gazette, CIB member Don Steininger asked the board to hire a property manager to handle the much-delayed transfer of the land along Jefferson Boulevard just west of Grand Wayne Convention Center. The sale is not expected to close until after the end of 2022, but one of the restaurant leases ends next summer and will need to be renegotiated.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

3 Injured In Head-On Collision

Three people were injured in a head-on collision on West CR 400N, 10 feet east of North Meadow Ridge Drive, Warsaw, on Thursday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at about 6:01 p.m. Lisa D. Beckner, 48, East Main Street, Warsaw, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet CRU westbound on West CR 400N. She said she tried to turn onto North Meadow Ridge Drive and didn’t see a 2003 Honda Civic driven by Jovanni Garza, 22, Kuder Lane, Warsaw. Beckner’s vehicle collided with Garza’s head-on. Garza gave the same account of the accident.
WARSAW, IN
wfft.com

Identification of woman found shot in home on Saturday released

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Coroner has released the identity of a woman found dead in her home on Saturday. Elizabeth Ann Kincaid, 56, of Fort Wayne, was found dead with a gunshot wound in her home on Millstone Drive around 4:09 p.m. This incident is still...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Snider High School preparing staff in case of active shooter

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- It's not something Chad Hissong wants to think about. But it's part of the job. Snider High School's principal said making sure his staff is prepared for a school shooting is a necessary precaution. “We don’t expect it to happen, we never want it to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Woman, 56, found dead in north Fort Wayne home was shot: coroner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who was found dead in a home in north Fort Wayne this weekend had been shot, the Allen County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday. Fort Wayne Police responded around 4 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 11000 block of Millstone Drive, within the Miller Ridge subdivision off Dupont Road, on a death investigation. At the time, police said they found a female in the home unconscious and unresponsive.
FORT WAYNE, IN

