Memphis, TN

KATV

20-year-old Arkansas woman wanted for murder, surrenders to police

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Blytheville woman who investigators say shot and killed a family member has surrendered to police, according to our content partner Region 8 News. Harliyah Walker, 20, surrendered without incident, said Blytheville assistant chief of police Ricky Jefferson. Region 8 News said an arrest warrant...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
WREG

Second arrest made after woman shot, killed in West Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second arrest has been made after a deadly shooting in West Memphis. Monique Hill, 21, is charged with capital murder, terroristic act and two counts of aggravated assault. He is the second person charged in the death of Christian Hammock. She was found dead in the passenger seat of a car […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
actionnews5.com

SCSO identifies Millington man found dead inside burned car

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the victim who was found dead inside a burned car in September. On the morning of Thursday, Sept. 29, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle fire on Pilot Road, where fire responders found a victim dead in the front seat of a burned car.
MILLINGTON, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man shot in Orange Mound, Memphis Police say

A man was shot near Airways Boulevard and Park Avenue in Orange Mound Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police say he was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. The shooting happened at 2:19pm, according to police. Crime scene tape blocked Ethel Street at Park Avenue. When a FOX13 crew arrived,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police seek woman after man found shot dead in car

UPDATE: Memphis Police said that Laquisha Guy is no longer a person of interest in this case. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police want to question a woman after a man was found dead inside a car in Parkway Village. Police say officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 3000 block of Churchill […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family hopes new suspect images will help solve Highland Heights homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Startling new images released by the Memphis Police Department show the moments before a man was gunned down outside his home in late August in the Highland Heights area. The video shows 42-year-old Clarence Teal-Beason waving his hands in distress as two large guns are pointed in his direction. According to MPD, Teal-Beason […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman loose after mistaken release from Lauderdale County jail

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who they say pretended to be another inmate and was mistakenly released from jail Friday. Tabitha Chilcutt was being held in the Lauderdale County Jail on misdemeanor drug charges but could not make a bond. Chief Deputy Garrison Taylor said while another […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman charged with assault of Batesville teacher

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A woman is behind bars in Panola County after she reportedly assaulted a teacher, according to police. Batesville Police Department says Cyndi Presley is charged with felony simple assault on a teacher. According to the police report, on Monday, Aug. 22, Presley assaulted the teacher...
BATESVILLE, MS
WREG

Neighborhood evacuated after grenade found in Memphis

UPDATE: MPD has removed the package and streets have been reopened. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are leading an investigation after a possible grenade was found in a Memphis neighborhood. Officers responded to a suspicious package call on the 700 Block of Atlantic Street in Highland Heights just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A possible grenade was […]
MEMPHIS, TN

