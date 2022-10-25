Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina AndrasMississippi State
Victim in fatal shooting at Memphis apartments was 17 years old, family says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after gunfire at a southwest Memphis apartment complex. Family members told FOX13 the victim is 17 years old. The shooting happened late Wednesday night in the 2300 block of Pendleton Street. A male victim was located inside an apartment and pronounced dead...
KATV
20-year-old Arkansas woman wanted for murder, surrenders to police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Blytheville woman who investigators say shot and killed a family member has surrendered to police, according to our content partner Region 8 News. Harliyah Walker, 20, surrendered without incident, said Blytheville assistant chief of police Ricky Jefferson. Region 8 News said an arrest warrant...
Second arrest made after woman shot, killed in West Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A second arrest has been made after a deadly shooting in West Memphis. Monique Hill, 21, is charged with capital murder, terroristic act and two counts of aggravated assault. He is the second person charged in the death of Christian Hammock. She was found dead in the passenger seat of a car […]
actionnews5.com
SCSO identifies Millington man found dead inside burned car
MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the victim who was found dead inside a burned car in September. On the morning of Thursday, Sept. 29, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a vehicle fire on Pilot Road, where fire responders found a victim dead in the front seat of a burned car.
Burglar in stolen Infiniti uses sledgehammer to try and break into liquor store, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man in a stolen Infiniti used a sledgehammer to try to break into a Memphis liquor store early Monday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said two black Infinitis pulled up to a liquor store on Getwell around 1:30 a.m. on October...
MPD searching for missing 24-year-old woman| Have you seen her?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police Department is searching for a 24-year-old woman who has been missing for three days. According to MPD, Breyanna Warran left a family member’s home after a dispute, and returned to her home located in the 3000 block on Thomas St. MPD said no one has seen or heard from her since.
Crash in Frayser remains under investigation after SCSO deputy released from hospital
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy is among three people taken to the hospital after an overnight crash in Frayser. The crash happened at 12:30 a.m. at Thomas Street and Whitney Avenue and involved two vehicles, SCSO said. Shelby County Commissioner Charlie Caswell said he’s seen...
Man shot in Orange Mound, Memphis Police say
A man was shot near Airways Boulevard and Park Avenue in Orange Mound Wednesday afternoon. Memphis Police say he was taken to Regional One hospital in critical condition. The shooting happened at 2:19pm, according to police. Crime scene tape blocked Ethel Street at Park Avenue. When a FOX13 crew arrived,...
Police seek woman after man found shot dead in car
UPDATE: Memphis Police said that Laquisha Guy is no longer a person of interest in this case. MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police want to question a woman after a man was found dead inside a car in Parkway Village. Police say officers responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle in the 3000 block of Churchill […]
actionnews5.com
Neighbors shocked by new details in death of missing neighbor found buried in flowerbed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New details have come to light in the death investigation of a Memphis woman from earlier this year following a horrifying discovery in a Crosstown backyard. The body of 83-year-old Rebecca Seay was found buried in a shallow grave beneath her flower bed. The discovery was...
Man critically injured in shooting at Memphis gas station, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot early Wednesday morning. Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Sycamore View Road, at a Citgo gas station. When officers arrived, they found a man shot. The victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition, police said. Police also said that...
Man killed by officers after police chase in Mississippi identified
SENATOBIA, Miss. — A man wanted for kidnapping was shot and killed by officers in North Mississippi. Now the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating the officer-involved shooting. The pursuit was started by the Hernando Police Department and ended in Senatobia. District Attorney Bob Morris said an alert...
Family hopes new suspect images will help solve Highland Heights homicide
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Startling new images released by the Memphis Police Department show the moments before a man was gunned down outside his home in late August in the Highland Heights area. The video shows 42-year-old Clarence Teal-Beason waving his hands in distress as two large guns are pointed in his direction. According to MPD, Teal-Beason […]
Woman loose after mistaken release from Lauderdale County jail
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman who they say pretended to be another inmate and was mistakenly released from jail Friday. Tabitha Chilcutt was being held in the Lauderdale County Jail on misdemeanor drug charges but could not make a bond. Chief Deputy Garrison Taylor said while another […]
Man dead following shooting in Washington Heights, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is investigating following a shooting in Washington Heights. Police said it happened in the 600 block of Stephens Place. A man was found dead at the scene, MPD said. Police said they have one person detained. Please call 901-528-CASH with any tips.
actionnews5.com
Woman charged with assault of Batesville teacher
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A woman is behind bars in Panola County after she reportedly assaulted a teacher, according to police. Batesville Police Department says Cyndi Presley is charged with felony simple assault on a teacher. According to the police report, on Monday, Aug. 22, Presley assaulted the teacher...
14 people arrested for stealing COVID money in Mississippi, authorities say
OXFORD, Miss. — Fourteen people in Marshall and DeSoto counties were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing money aimed to help small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, authorities said. Those arrested were involved “in a conspiracy to fraudulently obtain government funds intended to protect employees of endangered businesses” through...
Neighborhood evacuated after grenade found in Memphis
UPDATE: MPD has removed the package and streets have been reopened. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are leading an investigation after a possible grenade was found in a Memphis neighborhood. Officers responded to a suspicious package call on the 700 Block of Atlantic Street in Highland Heights just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. A possible grenade was […]
2 People Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Memphis (Memphis, TN)
According to the Memphis Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday night. The officials stated that the crash happened on Interstate 240 near the Millbranch Road exit at around 7 p.m.
