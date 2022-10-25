Read full article on original website
Amazon reportedly makes changes after driver’s death in Missouri
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — Amazon is reportedly making changes in the wake of a driver’s death this week in Ray County, Missouri. A dispatcher working with the company tells FOX4 drivers now have the ability to put warnings about dogs during deliveries in the system alerting other drivers to potential dangers.
Troopers suspect road rage behind I-35 shooting in Kansas City
Kansas City drivers may have witnessed a road rage shooting between two drivers on Interstate 35 and Northeast Chouteau Trafficway Friday.
KCK police investigating body found in Kansas River
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Saturday afternoon, officers were called to the eastern banks of the Kansas River, south of 670 and north of Kansas Avenue. Kansas City, Kansas police found the body of what appeared to be an adult, who was a white male. Initial investigations indicated the individual had not been in the water […]
KCTV 5
Authorities: Man whose body was found in Clay County had killed researchers in fire
Kansas City’s oldest brick home is popular among paranormal investigators this time of year. Ariel Young’s family wants Britt Reid in prison for ‘hell he put them through.’ He wants probation. Updated: 21 minutes ago. |. Britt Reid pleaded guilty to DWI - causing serious physical...
KCTV 5
Missouri State Highway Patrol investigating Friday morning road rage incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a road rage incident that involved shots fired on I-35 southbound near Brighton Avenue and NE Chouteau Trafficway. According to MSHP, the driver of a black Dodge Charger with red stripes and an unknown temporary tag exchanged gunfire...
Dozens fall victim to repackaging scam, prompting federal agencies to look deeper
According to the United States Postal Service, it appears the 15 individuals who contacted FOX4 are victims of something commonly referred to as the "repackaging scam."
KCTV 5
Platte County woman indicted for murder in June killing
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Platte County grand jury has indicted 22-year-old McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau for a Jun 28 killing of a man near Farley, Missouri. Archambeau was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and tampering with a motor vehicle. The charges stem from the June 28th killing of Taylor Hawkins, who was found shot to death at a home on Oberdiek Lane near Farley.
KMBC.com
Police are investigating a road-rage shooting on I-35 Wednesday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating a road rage shooting incident on I-35 around midday Wednesday. Shortly before noon on Oct. 28, police got a call regarding an incident near the Choteau exit of I-35. It involved a black sedan and a semi-tractor trailer. An initial investigation from...
22-year-old identified as victim in fatal Clay County bridge collapse
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office issued an update Thursday that the victim of Wednesday’s fatal bridge collapse near Kearney, Missouri, was 22 years old.
U.S. Marshals shoot, kill escaped inmate Wednesday in Kansas City
U.S. Marshals shot and killed a suspect in Kansas City, Missouri, while serving a warrant in the 3500 block of Bellefontaine Wednesday afternoon.
Grandview man admits to using Snapchat to sell drugs
A Grandview, Missouri, man admitted to using his Snapchat social media account to sell drugs. Additionally, he confessed to possessing a gun that had been stolen from a Grain Valley police officer.
Armed Kansas fugitive killed by US Marshal in Missouri
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a U.S. Marshal shot and killed a man who had walked away from a halfway house in Kansas last month.
KCPD ask for public's help in identifying suspect in pistol-whipping in Westport
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, released a video with hopes of identifying suspects involved in an alleged pistol-whipping in Westport over the weekend.
Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
KCTV 5
Police ask public for help after two suspects seen on video assaulting victims
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A video shared on social media showed people assaulting others in Westport Sunday morning. The Kansas City Police Department tweeted police are looking for two men involved the aggravated assault that occurred just before 3 a.m. near 40th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue. Anyone with information...
Single-vehicle crash in KCK leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating a crash that left one person dead and two others injured.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests woman in Daviess County
A woman from Liberty was arrested in Daviess County Thursday night and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The highway patrol said 40-year-old Tara Lawson was wanted on a Clay County felony warrant for probation violation – resisting arrest by fleeing. The patrol also accused her of possession of...
Authorities: Amazon driver may have died in animal mauling in Excelsior Springs
Authorities in Excelsior Springs are investigating after an Amazon driver was killed after possibly being mauled by dogs on Monday.
WIBW
Officials investigate after semi runs over Honda, drives away
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating after a semi-truck ran over a Honda Accord in Kansas City and drove away. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 2.2 on southbound I-635 - just south of Metropolitan Ave. - with reports of a hit-and-run accident.
Missouri bridge collapse near Kansas City leaves worker dead, 2 others injured
One construction worker died and two others were injured Wednesday when a bridge under construction in Missouri collapsed.
