KCTV 5

Platte County woman indicted for murder in June killing

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Platte County grand jury has indicted 22-year-old McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau for a Jun 28 killing of a man near Farley, Missouri. Archambeau was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and tampering with a motor vehicle. The charges stem from the June 28th killing of Taylor Hawkins, who was found shot to death at a home on Oberdiek Lane near Farley.
KSNT News

Truck driver dies, pinned between 2 vehicles

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 71-year-old truck driver died Wednesday in Geary County when he became pinned between a power unit and another semi-tractor trailer. Major Willie Washington, 71, of Kansas City, Missouri, was outside of his 2009 Peterbilt when the truck started rolling forward. Washington tried to get back into the truck when he became […]
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests woman in Daviess County

A woman from Liberty was arrested in Daviess County Thursday night and taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail. The highway patrol said 40-year-old Tara Lawson was wanted on a Clay County felony warrant for probation violation – resisting arrest by fleeing. The patrol also accused her of possession of...
WIBW

Officials investigate after semi runs over Honda, drives away

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are investigating after a semi-truck ran over a Honda Accord in Kansas City and drove away. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around noon on Wednesday, Oct. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of milepost 2.2 on southbound I-635 - just south of Metropolitan Ave. - with reports of a hit-and-run accident.
