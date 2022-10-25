ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Surfer Who Tried to Save Pair Who Leapt from Huntington Beach Pier Warns the Ocean Can Be 'Deceiving'

Fenton Auston Dee III died Sunday after he jumped into the ocean after a woman appeared to have trouble in the water Landon Holman didn't know he would be called on to save a life when he visited California's Huntington Beach pier to ride waves as the sun set on Sunday. "I really just wanted to go out to get a paddle in, to get a workout," he tells PEOPLE. "And there were maybe about five or six other surfers out, not very many. And quite a few...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley

Riverside County animal control officers impounded 38 stray dogs during a sweep operation in Mecca and North Shore on Tuesday morning. Field Services Commander Josh Sisler noted that the first roundup occurred at about 6 a.m. near a school bus stop in Mecca where children were already present. “We have too many dogs roaming freely,” The post Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

Intersection at Bristol and Warner closed due to a traffic collision

Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his family is suing the City of Santa Ana?. Please stay keep away from the area and use alternative routes. More information to follow. Art Pedroza started Orange County's first political blog, the Orange Juice, back in 2003. He now publishes the...
SANTA ANA, CA
newsantaana.com

Drop off your unwanted meds at the SAPD Westend Substation on Oct. 29

(Santa Ana, CA) – The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) encourages community members to drop-off expired, unused or unwanted prescription medications on “National Take Back Day” Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at numerous locations throughout Orange County (OC). Which Santa Ana City Council...
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 2.9 earthquake reported in Riverside County

A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck Riverside County early Wednesday morning. The temblor struck at 1:14 a.m. about 5 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was also about 14 miles southeast of Hemet. There were no immediate reports of injury or damage as a […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
newsantaana.com

The Santa Ana Main Library will be revitalized with a $9.3M state grant

The City of Santa Ana’s Library Services Agency has been awarded over $9.3 million from the California State Library “Building Forward” grant program to fund a variety of critical maintenance and infrastructure needs at the Main Library. Which Santa Ana City Council candidates will you vote for...
SANTA ANA, CA
cohaitungchi.com

8 Perfect Date Ideas in Irvine

Looking to plan a romantic afternoon or night with your significant other? Whether your sweetheart is into hiking, skating or just a delicious meal, there are a ton of options in Irvine to plan the perfect date. Below we've rounded up just a few of the best date ideas in Irvine.
IRVINE, CA
greersoc.com

Santa Barbara Wine Country Comes to Orange County this Fall

Santa Barbara Wine Country, named Wine Enthusiast’s Wine Region of the Year for 2021 and recently honored with multiple wine scores over 90+ points, is bringing some of its acclaimed wines to Orange County for special Wine Tasting Pop-Ups. The fall tasting events will feature a wide range of...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Earthquake Rattle San Jacinto Mountains Community

(CNS) – A magnitude 2.9 earthquake has been reported near Mountain Center in Riverside County at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 4.8 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains. It was 11.6 miles southeast of Valle Vista and 13.4 miles southeast of East Hemet.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

