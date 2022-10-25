Read full article on original website
foxla.com
Homeless population in Long Beach continues to grow
A recent study found that homelessness in Long Beach spiked 62% since 2020. Many residents and business owners blame Metro's 'end of the line' policy for dropping off homeless in the area at nights.
Surfer Who Tried to Save Pair Who Leapt from Huntington Beach Pier Warns the Ocean Can Be 'Deceiving'
Fenton Auston Dee III died Sunday after he jumped into the ocean after a woman appeared to have trouble in the water Landon Holman didn't know he would be called on to save a life when he visited California's Huntington Beach pier to ride waves as the sun set on Sunday. "I really just wanted to go out to get a paddle in, to get a workout," he tells PEOPLE. "And there were maybe about five or six other surfers out, not very many. And quite a few...
Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley
Riverside County animal control officers impounded 38 stray dogs during a sweep operation in Mecca and North Shore on Tuesday morning. Field Services Commander Josh Sisler noted that the first roundup occurred at about 6 a.m. near a school bus stop in Mecca where children were already present. “We have too many dogs roaming freely,” The post Animal control impounds 38 stray dogs during sweep in the east valley appeared first on KESQ.
CHOC seeing record-setting respiratory virus pediatric cases alongside nation
Doctors say the influx of patients is largely due to the spike in respiratory virus cases in children, particularly respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, and rhino and enterovirus, which spread through droplets and respiratory secretions.
foxla.com
Businesses say homeless crisis in Long Beach is not safe for community
Long Beach business owners call it, "The dumping of the homeless." They are partially blaming Los Angeles' Metro for Long Beach's 62% increase in the homeless population over the last two years.
newsantaana.com
Intersection at Bristol and Warner closed due to a traffic collision
Please stay keep away from the area and use alternative routes.
newsantaana.com
Drop off your unwanted meds at the SAPD Westend Substation on Oct. 29
(Santa Ana, CA) – The OC Health Care Agency (HCA) encourages community members to drop-off expired, unused or unwanted prescription medications on "National Take Back Day" Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at numerous locations throughout Orange County (OC).
Magnitude 2.9 earthquake reported in Riverside County
A 2.9 magnitude earthquake struck Riverside County early Wednesday morning. The temblor struck at 1:14 a.m. about 5 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The epicenter was also about 14 miles southeast of Hemet. There were no immediate reports of injury or damage as a […]
newsantaana.com
O.C. Judge’s allows the cold weather homeless shelter in Santa Ana to open
SANTA ANA, Calif. – The City of Santa Ana is disheartened and disappointed to learn that on Friday, Oct. 21, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter gave the green light to the County of Orange to open a cold weather shelter at the National Guard Armory located at 612 E. Warner Ave.
foxla.com
Outreach team helping homeless find homes before Riverside riverbed cleanup
The Santa Ana riverbed will be cleaned out in early November, but now dozens of homeless call the area home. An outreach team in Riverside is now helping several homeless people get off the street and into permanent homes.
SoCal will stay warm during the day on Thursday, but expect cooler nights
If you've been enjoying the weather in Southern California these past few days, you can expect to see more of it through the weekend.
What You Should Know About The Troubling Rise in RSV Cases In SoCal And Nationwide
L.A. health officials describe this surge as unseasonably early.
newsantaana.com
The Santa Ana Main Library will be revitalized with a $9.3M state grant
The City of Santa Ana's Library Services Agency has been awarded over $9.3 million from the California State Library "Building Forward" grant program to fund a variety of critical maintenance and infrastructure needs at the Main Library.
cohaitungchi.com
8 Perfect Date Ideas in Irvine
Looking to plan a romantic afternoon or night with your significant other? Whether your sweetheart is into hiking, skating or just a delicious meal, there are a ton of options in Irvine to plan the perfect date. Below we've rounded up just a few of the best date ideas in Irvine.
Irvine Man Charged with Killing Dog in Santa Ana
A 40-year-old man was behind bars Wednesday on charges of beating a service dog to death in a parking lot in Santa Ana for defecating in his car.
These are the safest neighborhoods in Los Angeles, according to Niche
Despite what you may have seen or heard on TV, Los Angeles, for the most part, is a safe city to call home. But like any major metropolitan area, it all comes down to location, location, location. Some neighborhoods, towns or boroughs are inherently safer than others, but other areas might actually surprise you with […]
greersoc.com
Santa Barbara Wine Country Comes to Orange County this Fall
Santa Barbara Wine Country, named Wine Enthusiast’s Wine Region of the Year for 2021 and recently honored with multiple wine scores over 90+ points, is bringing some of its acclaimed wines to Orange County for special Wine Tasting Pop-Ups. The fall tasting events will feature a wide range of...
Great White Shark Photobombs California Surfer During Competition
See the 'rare' photo here.
Man, 35, found dead in CA mountains had been shot
A 35-year-old man missing since July whose body was found this month in Southern California's Santa Monica Mountains was shot to death, according to a coroner's report.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Earthquake Rattle San Jacinto Mountains Community
(CNS) – A magnitude 2.9 earthquake has been reported near Mountain Center in Riverside County at 1:14 a.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 4.8 miles southwest of Mountain Center in the San Jacinto Mountains. It was 11.6 miles southeast of Valle Vista and 13.4 miles southeast of East Hemet.
