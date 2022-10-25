Read full article on original website
NewsWeak
2d ago
Why wasn't Pritzker charges during the FBI investigation of Blago or for stealing tax dollars through fraud and perjury?
Reply
3
Jam'n
2d ago
It's not worth it! Smart enough to get the job, just not smart enough to keep it. What was she thinking.
Reply(1)
4
WSPY NEWS
Check written to KenCom from State of Illinois returned by bank
---- A check for over $190,000 written to KenCom Public Safety Dispatch from the State of Illinois was returned to the organization which handles 911 calls in Kendall County. The check, which is part of the state's payments to emergency telephone service operators was denied when it was sent to an area bank for deposit. The only reason given was to "refer to maker."
Preparing for 'anarchy': Illinois residents react to new law poised to handcuff police
Metropolis, Illinois, residents told Fox News they fear the state will become more dangerous under the SAFE-T law, which will limit the justice system's reach.
Illinois Is Considering Digital Driver’s Licenses And License Plates
The move to digital driver's licenses and digital license plates hasn't happened yet here in Illinois, but a bunch of other states have already jumped on the idea and run with it. Now, Illinois is looking into the idea of going digital because of House Bill 0260, which requires the...
southernillinoisnow.com
Nine arrested in drug round-up in Mt. Vernon
Nine people were arrested in a round-up of suspects primarily dealing narcotics in Mt. Vernon on Tuesday. Knock and announce search warrants were served on three homes simultaneously by a team of officers from the Mt. Vernon Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and the US Marshall’s Task Force. The cases were developed by the Mt. Vernon Police-Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Task Force. All three residences were secured without incident.
WAND TV
DEA Take Back Day offers opportunity to dispose of unneeded medication
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Drug Enforcement Agency's annual Take Back Day event is happening on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.. This event allows community members to safely dispose of expired and unneeded medication. According to the DEA's website, Take Back Day is intended to prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction from ever starting.
IL Secretary of State: Beware of flood-damaged vehicles
ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — The Illinois Secretary of State says consumers should beware of flood-damaged vehicles in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and other natural disasters. “We are taking steps to ensure that flood-damaged vehicles from hurricanes do not receive clean titles in Illinois,” said Jesse White, the Illinois Secretary of State. “While my office will […]
WIFR
Catalytic converter thefts rise by the thousands in Illinois
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More car thieves are taking a larger interest in an exhaust device that can be melted down and sold for its valuable metal. “A few screws removed, and a quick yank and thieves are able to take your catalytic converter,” said Heather Paul with State Farm.
No, There Isn't a Mask Mandate in Illinois. But They are Recommended in These 3 Counties
Although COVID cases across the Chicago area and the state have recently remained relatively low, local doctors are predicting a surge as the colder weather draws near. "In terms of the COVID-19 community transmission, the rates are currently low," Dr. Lamar Hasbrouck, chief operating officer at the Cook County Department of Public Health said during an update Tuesday. "However, we are expecting a likely surge in the winter. I can't say with any real precision, but we are expecting a surge."
Illinois SAFE-T Act: Orland Park mayor warns of 'anarchy' after criminal justice overhaul
CHICAGO - Crime in Illinois could "spiral out of control" after a new law overhauling the state's criminal justice system goes into effect in January, the mayor of a Chicago suburb said. "When I said that this is the most dangerous law I've ever seen, I believe that," said Orland...
WAND TV
Thousand of retired state workers could soon lose access to Carle doctors
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Thousands of retired state workers could soon be forced to find new doctors because of a change to the Illinois Medicare Advantage Plan. Beginning January 1st, the state will only offer an Aetna PPO Plan for retirees, meaning Carle would be out of network. Kathleen...
Carjacking On Illinois Highway Is Straight Out Of Action Movie
This carjacking on a busy Illinois tollway is the perfect example of when an action movie becomes a reality. I know it's not new, but I still feel like I should mention it. Crime has gotten really bad in Illinois. There are no signs of it getting any better anytime soon. It's not just one area, it's all over the state. Plus, criminals have gotten a lot braver.
Does Illinois Have A Maximum Age Limit For Trick-Or-Treaters?
As my wife Amy was carrying approximately 86 pounds of candy into the house in mid-September ("We've got to get ready, Halloween will be here in...uh, weeks!"), I remembered that a story about rules governing trick-or-treating age limits in Roanoke, Virginia went viral a couple of years back. In Roanoke,...
mymoinfo.com
Dianna Bartels announces her resignation as Missouri Circuit 23, Division 3, Judge
(Jefferson County) Dianna Bartels, Division 3 Judge of Missouri’s 23rd Judicial Circuit covering Jefferson County, gave notice of her resignation on Tuesday. Unnamed sources tell KJFF that Bartels was in the middle of disciplinary hearing which may have led to her resignation. Missouri’s 23rd Judicial Circuit Court Presiding Judge...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Marion County Jail inmates charged in connection with weekend fight
Two Marion County Jail inmates face new charges of aggravated battery following a fight in a Marion County Jail cell on Saturday. 27-year-old Matthew Woods of North Maple in Centralia is charged with striking another inmate in the head with his first. 29-year-old Mantez Duncan of Cormick Street in Centralia...
WAND TV
Illinois Safe Sleep Support program announced to address sudden unexpected infant death
(WAND) - Governor JB Pritzker's office announced Tuesday an expansive Illinois Safe Sleep Support program. The program, led by 12 government and community agencies, will work to address sudden unexpected infant death (SUID), one of the leading causes of infant mortality. Illinois Safe Sleep Support will focus on outreach and...
Illinois governor race: Where JB Pritzker, Darren Bailey stand on immigration, guns, crime
While polls two weeks before Election Day show Illinois Governor JB Pritzker with a sizeable lead over Republican challenger Darren Bailey, but Bailey believes he's within striking distance.
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
Santiago Gallardo, 56, of Washington, was arrested on 4 counts of Battery with Bodily Injury to a Public Safety Officer. Bond was set at $50,000. Jeffrey A. Stevens, 50, of Newton, IA, was arrested on counts of OWI Refusal, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession of a Hypodermic Syringe. No bond was set.
freedom929.com
OPD / POLICE OFFICER NEEDED
(OLNEY) The City of Olney is currently looking for a police officer. The City’s Board of Fire & Police Commissioners is now accepting applications for a police patrol officer with the application packets now available at the Olney City Hall during regular office hours, from 8:00 to 4:00 weekdays, Monday through Friday. Applicants must be 21 years of age, plus the OPD is also accepting lateral transfer applicants, who should contact the Olney City Hall directly, by calling 618-395-7302, extension #7. For more information on the process or details about the job, go to Facebook online and like the Olney Police Department page.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 25th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 53-year-old Centralia woman for felony retail theft. Police say Cindy Britt of South Wabash allegedly left the store with a cart with items valued at $1,194 on October 4th. After looking for Britt in Centralia on Monday, she reportedly came to the Salem Police Station on her own and was taken into custody.
IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
