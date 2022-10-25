An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release is not imminent. “In this tense situation, I think that he (Biden) is thinking first and foremost about the upcoming midterm elections,” said Yury Ushakov on state-run TV program Moscow.Kremlin.Putin. “He keeps emphasizing the need to bring (Griner) back home… However, it’s not the main issue that we are concerned about.” EARLIER: Brittney Griner is still languishing in a Russian prison, but President Joe Biden hasn’t forgotten her. He met today with her wife, Cherelle Griner, and let her know that he is working to gain the WNBA...

11 DAYS AGO