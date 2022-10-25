Read full article on original website
White House provides update on status of Brittney Griner coming home
The White House has released an update about Brittney Griner‘s detainment in Russia. On Oct. 25, Jake Sullivan, the National Security Advisor, provided a statement that said the United States is still making efforts to bring home the basketball legend. The statement comes after Griner’s appeal was denied by...
thecomeback.com
Russia announces major Brittney Griner decision
A Russian court on Tuesday rejected the appeal of imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner. She had previously pled guilty to attempting to bring hashish oil onto a domestic flight on Feb. 17th with her Russian Premiere League team. The Russians levied a nine-year sentence against her, which she is to...
Watch Brittney Griner speak before Russian court upheld conviction
CNN's Erica Hill speaks with US State Department spokesperson Ned Price after a Russian court upheld basketball star Brittney Griner's drug smuggling conviction.
WNBA Star Brittney Griner Release Is Not A Main Concern, Russian Aide Declares – Update
An aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that WNBA star Brittney Griner’s release is not imminent. “In this tense situation, I think that he (Biden) is thinking first and foremost about the upcoming midterm elections,” said Yury Ushakov on state-run TV program Moscow.Kremlin.Putin. “He keeps emphasizing the need to bring (Griner) back home… However, it’s not the main issue that we are concerned about.” EARLIER: Brittney Griner is still languishing in a Russian prison, but President Joe Biden hasn’t forgotten her. He met today with her wife, Cherelle Griner, and let her know that he is working to gain the WNBA...
Brittney Griner’s legal team appeals her nine-year sentence in a Russian prison
WNBA star Brittney Griner’s legal team was back in a Moscow court room Tuesday morning to appeal her nine-year prison sentence after the Olympic gold medalist was convicted of drug related charges. NBC News’ Matt Bodner breaks down what Griner’s legal team are arguing and when a decision on the appeal could be expected. Oct. 25, 2022.
Brittney Griner’s appeal denied by Russian judges
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner’s appeal against her conviction on drug charges was rejected by a Russian court after she pleaded for leniency. NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell has more details on Griner’s prison sentence.Oct. 25, 2022.
Prisoner swap talks about WNBA star Brittney Griner must be confidential, Kremlin says
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin on Wednesday kept the door open for talks on a possible swap involving jailed U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner but reiterated that any such discussions must be kept strictly confidential. A Russian court on Tuesday rejected Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for...
Report: U.S., Russia Have Discussed Brittney Griner ‘In Recent Days’
The WNBA star has been wrongfully detained for 249 days as of Monday.
Brittney Griner Prisoner Swap Plan her 'Most Promising Chance' of Release
Russian President Vladimir Putin's aide, Yury Ushakov, has said that the WNBA star's release was not a priority.
Russian court hears appeal by Griner against 9-year sentence
A Russian court on Tuesday started hearing American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession.Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.Griner is taking part in the session held at the Moscow Regional Court via video call from a penal colony outside Moscow where she is being held.Griner’s February arrest came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington, just days before...
Brittney Griner Faces 8 Years in Prison After Appeal Denied
A Russian court has denied the appeal of WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is being held in the country on charges related to possession of marijuana products. She is currently in a penal colony outside Moscow. Griner, who was arrested in February and convicted in August, faces an official nine-year...
Court Upholds Conviction of Brittney Griner as WNBA Star Faces Years of Prison Time in Russia
A court in Russia rejected on Tuesday incarcerated WBA star Brittney Griner’s appeal of her 9-year prison sentence for carrying a small amount of hashish oil. The court did rule to recalculate Griner’s prison sentence based on her pre-trial detention, according to The Associated Press. For every one day in custody before trial, she will get credited for 1.5 days in prison. That reportedly means she will spend about eight years in prison.
