cascadebusnews.com
Central Oregon — A Leader in Manufacturing Jobs
(Photo | courtesy of CLS Fabrication) Hortitech Direct is one of the newest manufacturing companies to relocate to La Pine. CEO Dave Ross said he chose La Pine for a variety of reasons including the welcoming business community and developed infrastructure at the La Pine Industrial Park. Hortitech Direct manufactures...
bendmagazine.com
Meet 3 of Bend’s Talented Furniture Flippers
Kylea Civello turned to furniture refinishing to keep her mind occupied while her mom was sick, and again when experiencing postpartum anxiety after the birth of her first child. “My first piece was our dining room table,” said Civello, who is originally from Canada, but was living in her husband’s home city of Palm Springs, California, at the time. “I found it at a thrift store and decided to tackle it.” Civello sanded the table down by hand with a sanding block, re-stained it and sealed it. “It kept me busy during a really hard time,” she said. After moving to Bend in 2019, Civello continued working on furniture during any free time she had on top of being a stay-at-home mom to, Beau, 4, and Margot, 2. Now, a few years later, Civello has finished dozens of pieces, and about half of her work is commission-based, updating or restoring pieces for clients who find her primarily through her Instagram, @kyleacivellodesign. She posts before and after images on her page, which has more than 10,000 followers. In August, Civello was busy working on a 2010 wine cabinet for a customer in Seattle. “People have pieces that they’re kind of over, and instead of throwing it away, I’m totally reworking it,” Civello said. “I’m painting it, and adding doors and cane webbing.” Many of Civello’s pieces have intricate painted designs or features such as wooden dowels or bamboo accents. In the future, Civello would love to do more projects that breathe new life into someone’s existing furniture. “I love to be able to create something unique for someone’s house, that no one else will have,” she said.
cascadebusnews.com
Announcing the Winners of the 19th Annual Bend Venture Conference
(BVC Winners | Photo courtesy of EDCO) Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO) hosted the 19th Annual Bend Venture Conference (BVC) at the Tower Theatre in Downtown Bend. During the conference, 14 finalists presented their ideas and business models to an audience of hundreds in hopes of gaining investment from prominent funds. Of those finalists, seven companies were awarded a total of $665,000 in investments. Additional investment deals are still being finalized.
Sisters ranch owner seeks to start honey-based winery; watchdog group appeals Deschutes County approval
Lazy Z Ranch in Sisters could soon be serving people its homemade wine. The post Sisters ranch owner seeks to start honey-based winery; watchdog group appeals Deschutes County approval appeared first on KTVZ.
cascadebusnews.com
Fall Half-Price FireFree Event Begins October 29
Beginning Saturday, October 29, Deschutes Recycling is offering residents an opportunity to recycle their yard debris at half price, only $2 per cubic yard. The special fall FireFree event will run through Saturday, November 5 at Knott Landfill. Event hours are as follows:. October 29-31, 7am-5pm November 1-5, 7am-4:30pm. Residents...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Free braces for kids in Central Oregon: Here’s who qualifies
Some kids and young adults in Central Oregon who can’t afford braces are getting the chance to get free orthodontics. PacificSource Health Plans announced that the nonprofit A Smile For Kids (ASK) will provide free braces to eligible minors who are enrolled in PacificSource Community Solutions Coordinated Care Organization (CCO) Oregon Health Plan (OHP) in counties that are served by PacificSource Community Solutions Central Oregon. That includes Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook counties and the northern part of Klamath County (Gilchrist and Lakeview).
kbnd.com
Mt. Bachelor Thankful For First Big Snow
BEND, OR -- Last weekend’s storm was a welcomed sight for at least one Oregon ski resort. At Mt Bachelor, the switch has flipped. "In one day we went from fall to winter and [we] couldn’t be happier," John Sereni told KBND News Monday. The resort got more...
cascadebusnews.com
Central Oregon Homebrewers Organization & Boneyard Pub Host Central Oregon Pro-Am People’s Choice Event
On Saturday, November 5, ten limited-edition beers go head to head for bragging rights — and for charity — at the finale of the Central Oregon Pro-Am brewing competition. Come to the Boneyard Pub at 1955 NE Division St. in Bend between 12pm and 5pm to taste them and choose your winner!
bendsource.com
Bend Witches Paddle the Deschutes
The 4th Annual Bend Witches Paddle will take place on Halloween Day, Oct. 31, from 3-5pm at Riverbend Park. The concept is simple. Community members dress up as a witch or warlock, grab a paddleboard and head out to Riverbend Park to paddle down the Deschutes River. This event is...
Wickiup Reservoir emptied for an unprecedented third year in a row
Water available for next season likely the same as what the reservoir held last April Wickiup Reservoir, a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon, has nearly emptied again at the end of the irrigation season. Wickiup was just 3% full as of Oct. 11, with around 6,600 acre-feet of water, according to the Bureau of Reclamation website. Some water is being retained to avoid the turbidity problem that occurred two years ago, when the Deschutes River turned an unusual shade of green in Bend. The amount of the remaining water flowing out of...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Water rights; Thornburgh resort applicants ask to amend final master plan
A planned local resort is asking to amend its proposal because of water use. “Nobody here understands those charts, but they do understand that we are running out of water, and the time is now to start making substantial changes ourselves,” said one commenter at the public hearing. Monday...
Bystanders rescue two people from Deschutes River at Cline Falls
Bystanders spotted and rescued two people from the Deschutes River at Cline Falls State Scenic Viewpoint west of Redmond late Tuesday afternoon, Oregon State Police reported. The post Bystanders rescue two people from Deschutes River at Cline Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead
With two weeks to go before the votes are counted, Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek brought her "Defending Reproductive Rights" tour to Bend Tuesday, while unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson flew into Madras for a stop at the Erickson Aircraft Collection. Meanwhile, a new poll shows Republican Christine Drazan, who visited Bend last week, leading her The post Kotek, Johnson bring their campaigns to C. Oregon; new poll shows Drazan in the lead appeared first on KTVZ.
opb.org
Central Oregon school district pulls students from camp minutes after learning of nonbinary counselors
Outdoor School is a rite of passage for many Oregon students, when pre-teen students across the state spend multiple days in the wilderness learning about the outdoors. The sixth grade students of Culver Schools, a small district in rural Central Oregon, were scheduled for a three-day, two-night stay at Camp Tamarack in nearby Sisters starting Oct. 17. It didn’t go according to plan.
bendsource.com
South Bend Bistro Owners Buy Jackalope Grill
Jackalope Grill, the downtown Bend fine dining restaurant open since 2005, is under new ownership. Laura Bliss, who owns South Bend Bistro in Sunriver, bought Jackalope two weeks ago, she told the Source Weekly. Bliss and South Bend Bistro Chef Kelly Day are each splitting their time between the two restaurants, Bliss said.
Woman dies after kayak overturns on Deschutes River near Cline Falls
One of two kayakers died after they were tossed in the Deschutes River when their kayak overturned at Cine Falls State Scenic Viewpoint west of Redmond late Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The post Woman dies after kayak overturns on Deschutes River near Cline Falls appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond woman seeking damages from COID after property flooded twice since adjacent canal piped
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond woman claims her property has been flooded twice, with several lesser incidents in the year since Central Oregon Irrigation District piped a canal beside her home. Lindsay Azevedo says she’s owned nine acres on the north end of town for the past nine years, and “never had an issue The post Redmond woman seeking damages from COID after property flooded twice since adjacent canal piped appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend man arrested on charges of threatening convenience store staff, customers with handgun
A 36-year-old Bend man was arrested on menacing, disorderly conduct and firearm charges Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly threatened convenience store staff and customers with a handgun, pointing it at one customer. The post Bend man arrested on charges of threatening convenience store staff, customers with handgun appeared first on KTVZ.
Two Crook County High School students taken into custody after one is reported carrying gun
Prineville police were called to Crook County High School Wednesday afternoon after a student was reported carrying a gun at school, and two students were taken into custody, Crook County School District officials said. The post Two Crook County High School students taken into custody after one is reported carrying gun appeared first on KTVZ.
California man seriously injured in early-morning Highway 97 rollover crash in La Pine
A 23-year-old California man driving to Bend was seriously injured in a rollover crash early Friday morning in La Pine, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post California man seriously injured in early-morning Highway 97 rollover crash in La Pine appeared first on KTVZ.
