Adidas Cancels Partnership with Ye After CAA Drops Him as a Client and Completed Documentary Shelved

Tamika Mallory Blasts Kanye West for Weaponizing Black Culture, ‘Be Quiet & Get Some Real Help’
Social justice advocate Tamika Mallory called out Kanye West for how he’s “weaponized” Black culture to gain support after “losing” Kim Kardashian. Mallory appeared on Fox Soul’s Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand on Tuesday, where the activist was asked to share her thoughts on the current controversy surrounding Kanye West. Between wearing “White Lives Matter” t-shirts, making anti-semitic statements, and getting his Adidas partnership canceled, Kanye has been the talk of the town.
Ye Escorted Out of Skechers’ L.A. Headquarters After Showing Up Uninvited With Film Crew
Ye made more headlines when the fashion designer formally known as Kanye West was literally escorted out of the headquarters of a sneaker brand after showing up unannounced. In the same week that adidas announced it has severed ties with the Yeezy founder, Skechers had something to say about the music producer who was an unexpected guest at their corporate office on Wednesday.
Rapper French Montana Recognized for Raising $226M for Healthcare and Education in Africa
Hip-hop artist French Montana received an award for his humanitarian efforts in fundraising money for Africa. According to Complex, the No Stylist rapper was honored last week with the Innovator Award at the 2022 Pencils of Promise Gala on Thursday, Oct. 20. The organization recognized the recording artist for helping to raise a total of $226 million for healthcare and education in Uganda.
