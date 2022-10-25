Read full article on original website
Intel unit Mobileye prices IPO above range to raise $861 million
NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mobileye Global Inc (MBLY.O), the self-driving unit of chip maker Intel Corp (INTC.O), raised $861 million in an initial public offering (IPO), braving the trading volatility that has thwarted stock-market hopefuls, the company said on Tuesday.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Allstate, AT&T, IBM, Tesla and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of electric automaker Tesla fell 6.65% Thursday, a day after the company reported third-quarter earnings that fell short of Wall Street's expectations for revenue. Tesla also warned of a bottleneck for deliveries in the final week of the quarter but said it's transitioning to a smoother delivery pace.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
Hyundai's bright profit view clouded by U.S. EV concerns
SEOUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Hyundai Motor Co (005380.KS) raised earnings guidance on Monday, buoyed by premium vehicle sales and a foreign exchange lift, but disappointing quarterly results and an uncertain U.S. electric vehicle (EV) sales outlook sent its shares down 3%.
CNBC
Ford reveals third-quarter net loss, weighed down by supply chain problems and Argo A.I. investment
Ford Motor recorded a net loss of $827 million during the third quarter. The automaker narrowly beat Wall Street's subdued expectations for the period and guided to the lowest end of its previously forecast earnings for the year. Ford attributed the lower-than-expected results to parts shortages affecting 40,000 to 50,000...
CNBC
5 cheap industrial stocks with upside as investors look outside tech for the next leaders
The tech sector's fall from grace may signal to investors it's time to get back into an old-economy mentality and bet on industrial stocks whose business models that have changed relatively little over the years. It's been a tough year for technology behemoths, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite down more...
LG Energy Solution swings to Q3 profit on strong EV battery demand, beats estimates
SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc supplier LG Energy Solution Ltd (LGES) (373220.KS) on Wednesday swung to a profit in the third quarter on the back of strong electric vehicle (EV) battery demand and favourable foreign exchange rates.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says these 13 companies’ earnings helped drive markets higher
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday offered investors a list of companies whose solid quarters he believes have helped the market rally recently. "Earnings are sharply better than expected, and that — not just the idea that the Fed might pause the rate hikes after its upcoming meeting — was what's driving the market's newfound strength," Cramer said.
KTVZ
GM earnings soar on improved supply chain issues
General Motors says its supply chain issues are improving. That allowed the company to post better-than-expected earnings despite falling short of revenue forecasts. America’s largest automaker said that by the end of June, it had been able to clear out of inventory about 75% of the roughly 90,000 vehicles it had not been able to complete because of missing parts.
General Motors, Alphabet And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects General Motors Company GM to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $41.77 billion before the opening bell. GM shares fell 0.8% to $35.42 in pre-market trading.
msn.com
Boeing’s $2.9 Billion Cash Gain Softens Blow of Earnings Miss
(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co.’s cash surged last quarter as it restarted 787 Dreamliner deliveries after a lengthy halt, dulling some of the pain after the aviation titan’s earnings missed Wall Street’s estimates for a fifth consecutive quarter. Most Read from Bloomberg. The planemaker reported $2.9 billion of...
Tesla Slashes China EV Prices, TSMC Joins Embargo After NVIDIA and AMD, Schlumberger Rebrands As SLB: Top Stories Monday, Oct. 24
Tesla Inc TSLA is cutting prices for its Giga Shanghai-made cars by about 5%, reversing the price hikes announced earlier this year. Made-in-China basic Model 3 price is now listed at 265,900 yuan ($36,663) on Tesla's Chinese website, effective Monday. This marks a decrease from the previously-listed price of 279,900 yuan.
General Motors Stock Leaps After Q3 Earnings Beat, Record Sales
General Motors (GM) posted stronger-than-expected third quarter earnings Tuesday, while repeating its full-year profit outlook, as higher car prices helped fuel record sales for the biggest U.S. automaker. General Motors said adjusted earnings for the three months ending in September came in at $2.25 per share, up 48.5% from the...
Benzinga
Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Tesla, Alphabet: Earnings, Criminal Probe Report Draw Retail Investors' Attention To These 5 Stocks Today
U.S. markets closed mixed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq ending the session down over 2%, as Big Tech earnings disappointed the Street. While earnings-led stock movements are grabbing retail investors’ eyeballs in most cases, the revelation of a previously undisclosed criminal investigation is the reason why another company is attracting attention. Here’s what’s happening with the top five names that are grabbing retail investors’ attention on Friday morning.
Honeywell Shares Jump After Upbeat Q3 Earnings, Annual Guidance
Honeywell International Inc HON reported Q3 sales of $8.95 billion, up 6% Y/Y on a reported basis and 9% on an organic basis, missing the consensus of $8.99 billion. Adjusted EPS was $2.25 (+11% Y/Y), beating the consensus of $2.16. The operating margin improved by 90 bps to 19.5%. Aerospace...
US News and World Report
Lockheed Beats Estimates on F-35 Sales, Maintains Guidance
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. weapons maker Lockheed Martin Corp reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by higher sales in its aeronautics unit, which makes the F-35 fighter jet, as the company sees demand for arms increasing after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Shares were up as much as 7.5% to $427.27...
Credit Suisse unveils ‘radical’ strategy as 3Q loss hits $4B
GENEVA (AP) — Swiss bank Credit Suisse unveiled Thursday a “radical strategy” aimed to overcome a string of recent troubles that have dented its reputation, involving cost cuts, staff reductions, steps to lower risk and a cash infusion through a share purchase from a leading Saudi bank.
Stocks waver on Wall Street, Facebook parent company slumps
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks shifted between gains and losses in unsettled trading on Wall Street Thursday as more big companies report earnings. The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 12:23 p.m. Eastern. More than 70% of stocks within the benchmark index gained ground, but a slide from several big technology stocks with outsized valuations is more than offsetting those gains.
tipranks.com
Credit Suisse Tanks As Bank Swings to Loss in Q3
Shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE: CS) dropped in pre-market trading on Thursday as the investment bank swung to a huge loss in Q3 of CHF 4.034 billion versus a profit of 434 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts were expecting a loss of CHF 567.93 million. The...
Zacks.com
3 Defense Equipment Stocks to Buy in the Face of a Rising U.S. Dollar
U.S. domestic business travel volume is expected to gather further pace in the remainder of 2022, thereby boosting prospects of aerospace-defense equipment stocks. Moreover, frequent mergers and acquisitions tend to boost the revenue generation prospects of the industry players. However, COVID-led supply chain disruption might hurt earnings and cash flows for the industry. Also, a stronger U.S. dollar puts pressure on airlines, which, in turn, may hurt aerospace-defense equipment stocks, particularly those engaged in commercial aerospace. Nevertheless, increasing revenue passenger kilometers are expected to boost investment in the industry. Some key players in this industry include AeroVironment (
