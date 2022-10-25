ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calabasas, CA

multihousingnews.com

LA Property Lands $120M Permanent Financing

The 10-year loan was secured by George Smith Partners for the 526-unit downtown community. George Smith Partners has secured $120.1 million in permanent financing for Da Vinci Apartments, a 526-unit apartment community in downtown Los Angeles owned by developer G.H. Palmer Associates. The loan is fixed for 10 years at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Kanye West’s Donda Academy with $15K tuition abruptly closes: reports

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - The fallout continues after Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, made antisemitic remarks. Multiple companies have parted ways with the rapper after his controversial comments, and now, students at his private Christian academy in Simi Valley are feeling the impact and are reportedly left scrambling to find a new school, according to multiple reports.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
sftimes.com

Boy’s body found inside suitcase identified, 1 person arrested in SF

After months of investigation, the young boy found dead inside a suitcase in Southern Indiana has been identified. The child was Cairo Ammar Jordan, 5, of Atlanta. According to the police, Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, was arrested in connection with the case. The boy’s mother, Dejuane Ludie Anderson, 37, is still at large.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
monrovianow.com

Local TV Host Ralph Walker Has Died

Monrovia’s public access TV channel, KGEM, has announced the death of Ralph Walker, host of the local television program, Conversations With Ralph Walker. Walker interviewed many leading figures in Monrovia on his program. On its Facebook page, KGEM wrote: “It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the passing...
MONROVIA, CA
Key News Network

Actor Leslie Jordan Dies in Hollywood Car Crash

Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died in a car crash Monday morning when the vehicle he was driving struck a building in Hollywood. The Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to reports of a traffic collision around 8:47 a.m., Oct. 24, for one vehicle into the side of a building on the 900 block of Cahuenga Boulevard.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Thieves slam van into Chanel store in Beverly Grove

Burglary suspects crashed a gray Mercedes sprinter van into a Chanel store early Tuesday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles near Beverly Hills.Officers from the Wilshire Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded 2:53 a.m. to 125 N. Robertson Blvd. west of Cedars Sinai Medical Center regarding a 911 call of a crash at the store. Two suspects who were confronted by an armed security guard ran from the scene, leaving behind the gray van, which had been reported stolen, police said. It was not known if the suspects took any merchandise.In July, thieves used a white van to ram into the entrance of the same store in a smash and burglary.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Surfer Who Tried to Save Pair Who Leapt from Huntington Beach Pier Warns the Ocean Can Be 'Deceiving'

Fenton Auston Dee III died Sunday after he jumped into the ocean after a woman appeared to have trouble in the water Landon Holman didn't know he would be called on to save a life when he visited California's Huntington Beach pier to ride waves as the sun set on Sunday. "I really just wanted to go out to get a paddle in, to get a workout," he tells PEOPLE. "And there were maybe about five or six other surfers out, not very many. And quite a few...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
knock-la.com

Husband of Longtime LA Activist Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident

Updated 10/26/2022 at 8:56 PM: Knock LA made contact with the manager of EZ 2 Rent a Car. She said that the police had not reached out regarding the hit and run and the phone call from this reporter was the first she was hearing of it. The manager stated that the individual who rented the Toyota called her on Tuesday to report that they parked the car Saturday night and found it missing Sunday morning. EZ 2 Rent a Car located the vehicle and found the driver’s side was totaled. The manager is attempting to get in touch with authorities to inquire about the accident.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sitelinesb.com

Conan O’Brien Sold His Padaro Lane Compound

Conan and Liza Powel O’Brien bought the property in 2015 for $7.9 million; they’re not moving far, having recently bought on Sand Point Road. 2010 LAS TUNAS ROAD (ABOVE) Remodeled 1957 four-bedroom on 1.9 acres. Listed: $4.585 million in February 2022, raised to $4.875 million, then cut twice...
SUMMERLAND, CA
