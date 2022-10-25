Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kanye Gets Escorted Out Sketchers HeadquartersTruflix NetworkLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Ye's antisemitic comments spark outrage, fear | Kanye WestBLOCK WORK MEDIALos Angeles, CA
7 Places to Raise the Dead on Dia de los MuertosCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Heather Dubrow Still Living in Orange County Despite Selling $55M Mansion, Buying L.A. Penthouse: Source
Heather and Terry Dubrow aren't ready to leave the OC just yet. After selling their Newport Beach home for a record-breaking $55 million last week and purchasing a new penthouse in Los Angeles, the Real Housewives of Orange County star and her plastic surgeon husband are moving on to greener pastures — but not before filming the new season of RHOC.
foxla.com
Homeless man builds wooden house 'on wheels' on Hollywood Boulevard
LOS ANGELES - A small wooden house built by a homeless man on Hollywood Boulevard is drawing a lot of attention from people passing by in one of Los Angeles' most popular neighborhoods. The house has drawn mixed reactions from the people FOX 11 spoke with on camera in Hollywood....
yovenice.com
Banners on 405 Near Howard Hughes Parkway One of Several Recent Westside Antisemitic Incidents
Several antisemitic incidents this past weekend following Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements. There has been a sudden and alarming uptick of racist and antisemitic activity on the Westside after Kanye West’s repeated antisemitic statements and actions this month. This past weekend, an antisemitic group called the Goyim Defense...
‘This Is A Business. I’m Not A Babysitter’: How An LA Child Care Influencer Became A Role Model For Providers Across The Country
One L.A. County child care provider is turning decades of experience into videos that resonate with caregivers across the country.
multihousingnews.com
LA Property Lands $120M Permanent Financing
The 10-year loan was secured by George Smith Partners for the 526-unit downtown community. George Smith Partners has secured $120.1 million in permanent financing for Da Vinci Apartments, a 526-unit apartment community in downtown Los Angeles owned by developer G.H. Palmer Associates. The loan is fixed for 10 years at...
foxla.com
Kanye West’s Donda Academy with $15K tuition abruptly closes: reports
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - The fallout continues after Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, made antisemitic remarks. Multiple companies have parted ways with the rapper after his controversial comments, and now, students at his private Christian academy in Simi Valley are feeling the impact and are reportedly left scrambling to find a new school, according to multiple reports.
foxla.com
Holocaust Museum LA faces threats after inviting Kanye West for private tour
LOS ANGELES - The Holocaust Museum of Los Angeles said it has been inundated with messages "filled with hate, threats, and vitriol" after inviting Kanye West for a private tour, which he declined. "Words matter and words have consequences Ye. We urge you to come visit us at Holocaust Museum...
sftimes.com
Boy’s body found inside suitcase identified, 1 person arrested in SF
After months of investigation, the young boy found dead inside a suitcase in Southern Indiana has been identified. The child was Cairo Ammar Jordan, 5, of Atlanta. According to the police, Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, was arrested in connection with the case. The boy’s mother, Dejuane Ludie Anderson, 37, is still at large.
wfft.com
Child found dead in Las Vegas-themed suitcase back in April identified
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WFFT) - The child that was found dead in a suitcase in April has been identified. Indiana State Police (ISP) have identified the child as Cairo Ammar Jordan, 5, of Atlanta, GA. The body of the boy was found in April, stuffed into a Las Vegas-themed suitcase, and...
monrovianow.com
Local TV Host Ralph Walker Has Died
Monrovia’s public access TV channel, KGEM, has announced the death of Ralph Walker, host of the local television program, Conversations With Ralph Walker. Walker interviewed many leading figures in Monrovia on his program. On its Facebook page, KGEM wrote: “It’s with a heavy heart that we announce the passing...
foxla.com
These are the worst California cities for renters looking for a starter home
LOS ANGELES - California is an expensive place - this we know. With that being said, inflation and the current state of the economy aren't helping either, driving the cost of land and building materials higher than ever. It isn't the best news for people looking to purchase a starter...
Actor Leslie Jordan Dies in Hollywood Car Crash
Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan died in a car crash Monday morning when the vehicle he was driving struck a building in Hollywood. The Los Angeles Police Department and Los Angeles City Fire Department responded to reports of a traffic collision around 8:47 a.m., Oct. 24, for one vehicle into the side of a building on the 900 block of Cahuenga Boulevard.
In-N-Out Customer’s Request for a Cheeseburger Without Cheese Leaves TikTok Baffled
(Los Angeles, CA) - Customers of the fast-food restaurant In-N-Out have been left baffled after a woman's request for a cheeseburger without cheese went viral on social media platform TikTok.
Dick Van Dyke Makes Rare Appearance in Malibu Weeks Ahead of 97th Birthday: Photos
Mary Poppins actor Dick Van Dyke made a rare appearance in Malibu for a doctor’s visit on Monday, October 24. The outing comes days after the Broadway legend was spotted helping the homeless in the city west of Los Angeles. Dick, 96, wore a white T-shirt, black pants and...
fox10phoenix.com
Actor Leslie Jordan’s cause of death listed as ‘deferred’ by LA County coroner’s office
LOS ANGELES - The cause of death for popular actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, who died after the car he was driving crashed into a wall in Hollywood, has been listed by the coroner's office as "deferred pending additional investigation," officials said Wednesday. Jordan, 67, was pronounced dead at the...
Thieves slam van into Chanel store in Beverly Grove
Burglary suspects crashed a gray Mercedes sprinter van into a Chanel store early Tuesday in the Beverly Grove neighborhood of Los Angeles near Beverly Hills.Officers from the Wilshire Division of the Los Angeles Police Department responded 2:53 a.m. to 125 N. Robertson Blvd. west of Cedars Sinai Medical Center regarding a 911 call of a crash at the store. Two suspects who were confronted by an armed security guard ran from the scene, leaving behind the gray van, which had been reported stolen, police said. It was not known if the suspects took any merchandise.In July, thieves used a white van to ram into the entrance of the same store in a smash and burglary.
Surfer Who Tried to Save Pair Who Leapt from Huntington Beach Pier Warns the Ocean Can Be 'Deceiving'
Fenton Auston Dee III died Sunday after he jumped into the ocean after a woman appeared to have trouble in the water Landon Holman didn't know he would be called on to save a life when he visited California's Huntington Beach pier to ride waves as the sun set on Sunday. "I really just wanted to go out to get a paddle in, to get a workout," he tells PEOPLE. "And there were maybe about five or six other surfers out, not very many. And quite a few...
knock-la.com
Husband of Longtime LA Activist Killed in Hit-and-Run Accident
Updated 10/26/2022 at 8:56 PM: Knock LA made contact with the manager of EZ 2 Rent a Car. She said that the police had not reached out regarding the hit and run and the phone call from this reporter was the first she was hearing of it. The manager stated that the individual who rented the Toyota called her on Tuesday to report that they parked the car Saturday night and found it missing Sunday morning. EZ 2 Rent a Car located the vehicle and found the driver’s side was totaled. The manager is attempting to get in touch with authorities to inquire about the accident.
foxla.com
Antisemitic signs on 405 Freeway, antisemitic flyers distributed in Beverly Hills
More examples of antisemitic hate have popped up around Los Angeles County. One hate group demonstrated with signs over the 405 Freeway a day before hateful flyers were distributed in a Beverly Hills neighborhood.
sitelinesb.com
Conan O’Brien Sold His Padaro Lane Compound
Conan and Liza Powel O’Brien bought the property in 2015 for $7.9 million; they’re not moving far, having recently bought on Sand Point Road. 2010 LAS TUNAS ROAD (ABOVE) Remodeled 1957 four-bedroom on 1.9 acres. Listed: $4.585 million in February 2022, raised to $4.875 million, then cut twice...
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
148K+
Followers
16K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 1