NBA Referee Derek Richardson Buys Elementary School And Names It After His Mother
An elementary school in Inglewood, California will have its name changed after being purchased by NBA referee Derek Richardson. On Monday, Richardson’s impactful investment was announced after the 26-year veteran NBA referee purchased the former K. Anthony School in Inglewood, CA. The school will now be named Dolores T. Richardson, after Derek’s late mother, according to a press release.
‘Sports is Different ‘: NBA Champion Matt Barnes Disapproves of Trans Women Playing in WNBA
NBA champion, Matt Barnes, has a controversial perspective on transgender women competing in women’s professional sports leagues. According to Fox News, Barnes expressed that he disapproves of transgender women playing in the WNBA during a recent interview on Oct. 21. “I don’t like that. If you’re born a woman,...
Tamika Mallory Blasts Kanye West for Weaponizing Black Culture, ‘Be Quiet & Get Some Real Help’
Social justice advocate Tamika Mallory called out Kanye West for how he’s “weaponized” Black culture to gain support after “losing” Kim Kardashian. Mallory appeared on Fox Soul’s Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand on Tuesday, where the activist was asked to share her thoughts on the current controversy surrounding Kanye West. Between wearing “White Lives Matter” t-shirts, making anti-semitic statements, and getting his Adidas partnership canceled, Kanye has been the talk of the town.
La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Trade to New York Ignited the ‘Demise’ In Their Marriage
Actress La La Anthony is opening up about why her 11-year marriage to NBA star Carmelo Anthony fell apart. The Power star has been a bit mum since filing for divorce from Carmelo in June 2021. But La La opened up while appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday about her feelings on how Carmelo’s 2011 trade to the New York Knicks ultimately led to the end of their marriage.
