Actress La La Anthony is opening up about why her 11-year marriage to NBA star Carmelo Anthony fell apart. The Power star has been a bit mum since filing for divorce from Carmelo in June 2021. But La La opened up while appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday about her feelings on how Carmelo’s 2011 trade to the New York Knicks ultimately led to the end of their marriage.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO