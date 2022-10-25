Read full article on original website
Related
Tamika Mallory Blasts Kanye West for Weaponizing Black Culture, ‘Be Quiet & Get Some Real Help’
Social justice advocate Tamika Mallory called out Kanye West for how he’s “weaponized” Black culture to gain support after “losing” Kim Kardashian. Mallory appeared on Fox Soul’s Brutally Honest with Jasmine Brand on Tuesday, where the activist was asked to share her thoughts on the current controversy surrounding Kanye West. Between wearing “White Lives Matter” t-shirts, making anti-semitic statements, and getting his Adidas partnership canceled, Kanye has been the talk of the town.
Ye Escorted Out of Skechers’ L.A. Headquarters After Showing Up Uninvited With Film Crew
Ye made more headlines when the fashion designer formally known as Kanye West was literally escorted out of the headquarters of a sneaker brand after showing up unannounced. In the same week that adidas announced it has severed ties with the Yeezy founder, Skechers had something to say about the music producer who was an unexpected guest at their corporate office on Wednesday.
Lil’ David Needs a Job: Jennifer Hudson’s Son Tries to Coax His Mom Into Buying Him $20K Sneakers
Jennifer Hudson told a story about the time she got schooled by her teenage son when she tried to teach him about the value of money. On a recent episode of her new daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, the EGOT-winning actress and singer revealed that she is an active mother. Mama Hud said she plays “basketball, tennis, you name it” and is involved in all the activities with her babies. She also shared that she likes to lean into the perspective of the younger generation of “new people.”
‘Love Is Blind’ Alum Lauren Speed-Hamilton Calls Out Show for ‘Cutting All The Black Women’
Love Is Blind alum Lauren Speed-Hamilton is calling out the show that helped her find her husband for its failure to feature more Black women. Amid the premiere of season 3, Lauren took to Twitter to question the lack of Black women in the new season. The season 1 star noted how Black women are shown in the trailer but somehow disappear once the full-length episodes air on Netflix.
La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Trade to New York Ignited the ‘Demise’ In Their Marriage
Actress La La Anthony is opening up about why her 11-year marriage to NBA star Carmelo Anthony fell apart. The Power star has been a bit mum since filing for divorce from Carmelo in June 2021. But La La opened up while appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast on Wednesday about her feelings on how Carmelo’s 2011 trade to the New York Knicks ultimately led to the end of their marriage.
Hollywood A-Listers Attend Will Smith’s Screening for Film Inspired by Photo of Whipped Black Slave
Notable celebrities surrounded Will Smith for a screening of his new film, Emancipation. The elite Hollywood actor took to his Instagram on Monday to post a selfie with celebrity friends at the event. According to Apple TV+, Smith plays the role of Peter, a man on a journey toward freedom.
Cheap or Chic? Shereé Whitfield Defends She by Shereé High Price Points: ‘It’s Worth Every Penny’
Shereé Whitfield knows about the criticism surrounding her She By Shereé price points. But the Bravo star is standing by them!. At BravoCon earlier this month, Whitfield continued to defend her clothing line after customers complained about the quality and similar designs found on retail sites like SHEIN and Amazon, PageSix reports. Many were also offended by the $142 T-shirts and $262 hoodies the OG housewife was selling.
Mastercard Takes Black Enterprise Behind the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere in Hollywood
The Black Excellence was on full display at Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere in Hollywood and BLACK ENTERPRISE was on the purple carpet to experience it all. Courtesy of Mastercard’s support of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and its Strivers Initiative, the company invited business owner...
Tracee Ellis Ross Might Be Single But She Enjoys Eye-Candy, Like a Good Looking Black Man
Tracee Ellis Ross shared some of the enjoyable views that she witnessed during a recent travel venture. Ross posted a short video to her Instagram story and gave her followers a quick glimpse of all the pleasant-looking Black men she saw on her flight to an undisclosed destination. “Listen, I’m...
Stic of Dead Prez Shares Keys to Inner Wealth in New Book ‘5 Principles to A Revolutionary Path’
Khnum “Stic” Ibomu, better known as Stic from the revolutionary but gangsta hip-hop duo Dead Prez, appeared on Hip Hop & Enterprise to share the gems found in his new book The 5 Principles: A Revolutionary Path to Health, Inner Wealth, and Knowledge of Self. The award-winning rapper,...
Meghan Markle, Issa Rae, Ziwe Fumudoh Set Record Straight on ‘Angry Black Woman’ Label
For ages, Black women have been perceived as aggressive, difficult, violent, bitter, and stubborn, and the list of negative connotations could go on. However, Black women are using their platforms to change the narrative. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, addressed the stereotype of the ‘angry Black woman’ on Tuesday...
Orijin Bees Is Buzzing With Success in Toy Industry
With strong family ties to West Africa — specifically, Cabo Verde and Ghana — Melissa Orijin and her husband taught their eldest daughter to be proud of her roots. Their efforts worked until their daughter became the only Black girl in her class at school and her confidence began to drop. This experience led to her disliking her hair texture and skin color and, in turn, favoring Caucasian dolls. Orijin’s efforts to find a doll that looked like her daughter in the toy aisle of local department stores proved fruitless. Then a trailblazing business idea emerged when Melissa’s husband, Archyn, suggested, “Why don’t you just create the dolls you want to see?”
Black Enterprise
New York City, NY
148K+
Followers
16K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT
BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.https://www.blackenterprise.com
Comments / 0