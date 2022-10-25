Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
click orlando
Air show taking flight over Orlando Sanford International Airport this weekend
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Watch the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and more take to the sky this weekend in Seminole County. The AirDotShowLive Tour returns to Central Florida on Oct. 29-30 at the Orlando Sanford International Airport. [TRENDING: Ye kicked out of Skechers’ headquarters in California | Airport board...
click orlando
🍺Highest-rated bars in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.
click orlando
New England-based chain Wing It On! opening its 1st ghost kitchen in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – A chicken wing chain from up north is getting ready to open its first Florida location, which will also be its first ghost kitchen, in downtown Orlando’s Dollins Food Hall. Wing It On! is set to open the ghost kitchen, a virtual restaurant available only...
click orlando
Brightline continues higher-speed testing through Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brightline will begin higher-speed train testing in more parts of Brevard County in preparation for its extension to Orlando next year. Flaggers will begin working 18 railroad crossings at 6 a.m. Oct. 29 and continue until 6 p.m. Nov. 5, with trains currently traveling at 79 mph starting Nov. 1 and later increasing in speed to 110 mph and 125 mph in early 2023.
click orlando
Tropics: Hurricane center still watching 2 disturbances
ORLANDO, Fla. – Remember, there’s still more than a month left in the 2022 hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center on Friday is watching two disturbances. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in defense of his daughters | Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 gives birth to litter of 10 puppies | Become a News 6 Insider]
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Chances increase for late-season development
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a much-needed break in the Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics are stirring once again. As of Thursday, there were two disturbances highlighted for development. One disturbance is located between Puerto Rico and Bermuda. The disturbance is producing a broad area of showers and thunderstorms. This...
click orlando
Rain drenches parts of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Heavy rain fell on portions of Central Florida Thursday night into Friday morning and more wet weather is possible in the afternoon. By 6 a.m. Friday, most of the rain was north of metro Orlando, soaking Seminole, Lake and Volusia counties and moving north to northwest.
click orlando
FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says
ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics,...
click orlando
Stone Island residents in Volusia still flooded nearly month after Ian
DELTONA, Fla. – It’s been nearly a month since Hurricane Ian hit, and some Central Florida communities are still underwater. In Deltona, Stone Island on Lake Monroe is prone to flooding, but the county said it’s never taken on as much water as it’s still dealing with.
click orlando
🏚️ This free Central Florida haunted house promotes fellowship with fear
DAVENPORT, Fla. – One Davenport couple has been building haunted houses from scratch for years, bringing the community together for some fear and fellowship. “Near the entrance of the haunted house, we have an emergency exit. Some people wait in line and are too scared when they get to the entrance and leave before walking through the front door,” Carlos Silva said.
click orlando
Scattered showers, storms in Central Florida forecast
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances increase Thursday along a front moving through Central Florida. Expect a 40% coverage of showers and a couple of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain chances dip to 20% from Friday through the weekend. Halloween will be dry. Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s through...
click orlando
RunDisney to use virtual queue for merchandise during Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend
BAY LAKE, Fla. – For the first time, runDisney will incorporate a virtual queue at its Health & Fitness Expo during the Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend. The race weekend begins Nov. 3 and will include a 5K, 10K, Wine & Dine Half Marathon and Two Course Challenge (10K and Half Marathon).
click orlando
Gunshot victim dropped off at Orlando hospital, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A person who had been shot was dropped off early Thursday at Orlando Health’s Winnie Palmer hospital, according to police. The victim arrived around 2:16 a.m. and was transferred to nearby Orlando Regional Medical Center after the latter hospital’s extra duty unit was notified, Orlando police said.
click orlando
Artistic fun returning to EPCOT International Festival of the Arts
BAY LAKE, Fla. – The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is set to return Jan. 13 at Walt Disney World, the resort announced on Thursday. The two-month long festival will feature culinary creations at 16 food studios, collaborative art projects, a Figment-inspired scavenger hunt and daily performances at the popular Disney on Broadway Concert Series.
click orlando
6 hurt when suspects in car shoot at lounge near Florida Mall, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Six people – ages 17-39 – were injured early Saturday when multiple suspects in a car driving northbound on S. Orange Blossom Trail shot at a lounge near the Florida Mall, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded around 2...
click orlando
Florida doctors brace for winter as trio of respiratory illnesses spreads
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As Florida enters the winter season, doctors are seeing a trio of respiratory illnesses on the rise: COVID-19, influenza and RSV. Influenza never left during the summer in Central Florida and the area is now starting to see a rise in cases, according to Dr. Tim Hendrix, medical director for AdventHealth Centra Care.
click orlando
Welcome, Conrad: Disney’s new Sumatran tiger
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Disney’s Animal Kingdom has a new addition to the Maharajah Jungle Trek. Guests can now look for the park’s newest Sumatran tiger named Conrad. Disney said in a post online that the male tiger was brought to the park through a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan (SSP), which helps sustain healthy populations in managed care.
click orlando
Sanford neighbors deal with wild animals following Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Sanford residents have been puzzled after seeing various wild animals roaming their neighborhoods in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Neighbors have told News 6 that they’ve caught wild boards, turkeys, cows and deer. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in...
click orlando
FEMA to hold event in Edgewater as deadline to apply for assistance approaches
ORLANDO, Fla. – The deadline to apply for FEMA disaster assistance because of Hurricane Ian is one month away, and FEMA is holding an event Monday in Volusia County to help residents affected. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will host the event at the Southeast Volusia YMCA on West...
click orlando
Atlantic High School to honor student hit, killed while riding scooter
PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Friday evening, students in Volusia County honored a fellow student killed in a crash last week. Rodrick Hutchinson Jr., 17, played the crash cymbal for the band at Atlantic High School. He was riding his electric scooter outside of his apartment complex last Friday when he fell and was hit by a car.
Comments / 0