🍺Highest-rated bars in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor

Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.
Brightline continues higher-speed testing through Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brightline will begin higher-speed train testing in more parts of Brevard County in preparation for its extension to Orlando next year. Flaggers will begin working 18 railroad crossings at 6 a.m. Oct. 29 and continue until 6 p.m. Nov. 5, with trains currently traveling at 79 mph starting Nov. 1 and later increasing in speed to 110 mph and 125 mph in early 2023.
Tropics: Hurricane center still watching 2 disturbances

ORLANDO, Fla. – Remember, there’s still more than a month left in the 2022 hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center on Friday is watching two disturbances. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in defense of his daughters | Brevard County Sheriff’s Office K-9 gives birth to litter of 10 puppies | Become a News 6 Insider]
Tropics Watch: Chances increase for late-season development

ORLANDO, Fla. – After a much-needed break in the Atlantic hurricane season, the tropics are stirring once again. As of Thursday, there were two disturbances highlighted for development. One disturbance is located between Puerto Rico and Bermuda. The disturbance is producing a broad area of showers and thunderstorms. This...
Rain drenches parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Heavy rain fell on portions of Central Florida Thursday night into Friday morning and more wet weather is possible in the afternoon. By 6 a.m. Friday, most of the rain was north of metro Orlando, soaking Seminole, Lake and Volusia counties and moving north to northwest.
FEMA hiring workers to help with Hurricane Ian recovery, agency says

ORLANDO, Fla. – FEMA announced on Saturday, Oct. 29 that is is hiring for more than 300 jobs in Kissimmee, Orlando, Brandon, Fort Myers and Sarasota as the agency continues to help in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The agency said that it is seeking people with experience in logistics,...
🏚️ This free Central Florida haunted house promotes fellowship with fear

DAVENPORT, Fla. – One Davenport couple has been building haunted houses from scratch for years, bringing the community together for some fear and fellowship. “Near the entrance of the haunted house, we have an emergency exit. Some people wait in line and are too scared when they get to the entrance and leave before walking through the front door,” Carlos Silva said.
Scattered showers, storms in Central Florida forecast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rain chances increase Thursday along a front moving through Central Florida. Expect a 40% coverage of showers and a couple of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rain chances dip to 20% from Friday through the weekend. Halloween will be dry. Expect high temperatures in the mid-80s through...
Gunshot victim dropped off at Orlando hospital, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A person who had been shot was dropped off early Thursday at Orlando Health’s Winnie Palmer hospital, according to police. The victim arrived around 2:16 a.m. and was transferred to nearby Orlando Regional Medical Center after the latter hospital’s extra duty unit was notified, Orlando police said.
Artistic fun returning to EPCOT International Festival of the Arts

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts is set to return Jan. 13 at Walt Disney World, the resort announced on Thursday. The two-month long festival will feature culinary creations at 16 food studios, collaborative art projects, a Figment-inspired scavenger hunt and daily performances at the popular Disney on Broadway Concert Series.
Florida doctors brace for winter as trio of respiratory illnesses spreads

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – As Florida enters the winter season, doctors are seeing a trio of respiratory illnesses on the rise: COVID-19, influenza and RSV. Influenza never left during the summer in Central Florida and the area is now starting to see a rise in cases, according to Dr. Tim Hendrix, medical director for AdventHealth Centra Care.
Welcome, Conrad: Disney’s new Sumatran tiger

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Disney’s Animal Kingdom has a new addition to the Maharajah Jungle Trek. Guests can now look for the park’s newest Sumatran tiger named Conrad. Disney said in a post online that the male tiger was brought to the park through a recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan (SSP), which helps sustain healthy populations in managed care.
Sanford neighbors deal with wild animals following Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Sanford residents have been puzzled after seeing various wild animals roaming their neighborhoods in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Neighbors have told News 6 that they’ve caught wild boards, turkeys, cows and deer. [TRENDING: News 6 anchor Matt Austin fires back at trolls in...
Atlantic High School to honor student hit, killed while riding scooter

PORT ORANGE, Fla. – Friday evening, students in Volusia County honored a fellow student killed in a crash last week. Rodrick Hutchinson Jr., 17, played the crash cymbal for the band at Atlantic High School. He was riding his electric scooter outside of his apartment complex last Friday when he fell and was hit by a car.
