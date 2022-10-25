Read full article on original website
Five people hospitalized after suspected overdoses near Ellwood City bar
ELLWOOD CITY (KDKA) - First responders rushed to an Ellwood City bar after there were reports of multiple overdoses. It happened just after midnight near the Tee Box Bar on Beaver Avenue. According to police, five people suffered what they're calling "medical events" outside the bar. First responders performed CPR on many of the patrons and an officer told KDKA they believed the victims overdosed, but they are still early in the investigation. One person was flown to the hospital and four others were taken via ambulance. Their conditions are unknown at this time. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
2 teenagers facing attempted homicide charges in connection with Brighton Heights funeral shooting
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Two teenagers are facing attempted homicide charges after police said they were seen running away from the funeral shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood. According to court documents, two Black males can be seen on surveillance video approaching the church on Benton Avenue. Both were...
WFMJ.com
Traffic backed up on I-80 Westbound in Mercer County after trailer catches fire
I-80 Westbound traffic is backed up near the Ohio state line in Mercer County due to a truck trailer that caught on fire. PSP Mercer Dispatchers tell 21 News the incident happened at the 1 1/2 mile marker and that the fire is out. However, traffic is still backed up in the area.
2 people suspected of involvement in funeral shooting arrested after incident on McKees Rocks bridge
PITTSBURGH — Two people that are suspected of being involved in the shooting outside a funeral in Brighton Heights were arrested after an incident on the McKees Rocks Bridge, a law enforcement source tells Channel 11. Only Channel 11 was there as the two suspects believed to be connected...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Cranberry Township; Life-Flighted to Hospital
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pedestrian was Life-Flighted to an Erie-area hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 8:44 p.m. on Thursday, October 27, for a motor vehicle accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Innis Street Extension and State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.
wtae.com
Vehicle strikes teen before plowing into house in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A vehicle went into a home during a crash in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood. The crash happened a little after 6:30 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Churchland Street. Police tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4 a 16-year-old was hit by the car before the...
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: Police Searching for Missing Oil City Man
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Police are asking the public’s help in the search for a missing 56-year-old man who was last seen on October 24. According to a release issued on Friday afternoon (October 28), Oil City Police are searching for Guy T. Goodwill, 56, of Oil City.
Vandergrift police shock man who bit officer, fought with others arresting him for warrants
Vandergrift police say a man wanted on multiple warrants had to be repeatedly shocked with a stun gun after he ran from officers and then bit one of them in the arm while being taken into custody. Antjuan Dewayne Smith, 39, of the 2600 block of Brown Avenue in Hempfield...
explore venango
Man Taking Out Trash Struck and Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 61-year-old Oil City man has died after being struck by a suspected drunk driver in Cranberry Township on Thursday night. According to Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook, 61-year-old Michael McSparren, of Oil City, died at 11:01 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.
3 people shot overnight in Pa. neighborhood: reports
Three people were injured in a shooting late Thursday night in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood, according to reports from KDKA and WPXI. PIttsburgh police arrived at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Rhine Place around 11:55 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 34 rounds.
Investigation beginning with robbery leads police to major drug bust in Beaver County
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation that began with a robbery led police to a major drug bust in Aliquippa. The investigation began when three men robbed the Firehouse Lounge in Ambridge while the owner was still inside. The men stole more than $13,000 and led police to a...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lower Burrell police accuse man of repeatedly fighting officers throughout his arrest, even in his jail cell
A man wanted on an arrest warrant was charged with felonies by Lower Burrell police after they accused him of kneeing an officer who tried to take him into custody and spitting blood at officers while he was in a holding cell. Christopher A. Love, 38, of the 700 block...
Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy. Authorities say that Antonio Toliver was last seen Friday night at around 10:45 p.m. near Allegheny Commons. Toliver was last seen wearing a blue and white zip-up hoodie with a black Tasmanian devil design and was last seen...
Aliquippa football player charged after allegedly bringing gun to school, pointing it at teammate
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — As the Aliquippa High School football team gets ready for Friday night’s big game, one of their players is in jail after bringing a loaded gun onto school campus and pointing it at one of his teammates. Eighteen-year-old Jonathan King is behind bars. Aliquippa...
Police departments, sheriff's office collecting unused meds Saturday
The Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department along with police in North Huntingdon, Penn Township and Murrysville are participating in the federal Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The departments will take unused, unwanted or old pills and liquids at the...
WFMJ.com
Columbiana County cold case remains unsolved after 22 years
A cold case out of Columbiana County still remains unsolved after 22 years. 17-year-old Joey Gilmore of Lisbon died after a hit and run, and the driver was never found. "We're hurt," Gilmore's sister, Rebecca Tyson said, "We just want justice for Joe and we want to find who did it."
Three injured overnight in Pittsburgh shooting
PITTSBURGH — Three people were injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood late Thursday. PIttsburgh police responded to the 100 block of Rhine Place around 11:55 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 34 rounds. A man who was struck in the neck was...
Retired Trumbull County firefighter passes away
According to the Mecca Township Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, Melvin Tolley passed away.
explore venango
Police Searching for Missing Redbank Township Man
REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion are asking the public for information regarding a missing 57-year-old man who was last seen on October 13. According to a release issued on Wednesday evening (October 26), police are attempting to locate 57-year-old Duane Carl Schlopy, who was last seen on Thursday, October 13, at 7:30 p.m. at his residence in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
Butler man charged after assault hospitalizes woman
BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) - A 19-year-old Butler man is facing multiple charges after police said he beat a woman, sending her to the hospital. Butler City Police said they were called to a home on Walker Avenue Tuesday afternoon for a "violent domestic situation." The victim told police Damian Blystone punched her, dragged her around the home and threatened to kill her while a 14-year-old was there. The woman said Blystone threatened her with a gun and fired a shot near her head before pistol whipping her and hitting her in the ribs. Police said Blystone was arrested and held on a detainer by Butler County Probation. The woman was taken to Butler Memorial Hospital. Police didn't give an update on her condition. Officers got a search warrant and said they found two large bags of marijuana, THC cartridges and two pistols, one of which had an altered serial number. Blystone is facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault, possession with the intent to deliver, unlawful restraint and firearms violations.
