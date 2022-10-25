‘José Guadalupe Posada: Legendary Printmaker of Mexico’ opens at the Museum of Art

Read full article on original website
City of El Paso approves additional $2 million to bus migrants, preparing for end of Title 42
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) On Tuesday the City of El Paso approved $2 million more to bus migrants out of the area. This after the City closed it’s migrant welcome center and ceased the charted buses to New York and Chicago. The additional $2 million is in preparation as the City Deputy Manager Mario D’Agostino […]
lascrucesbulletin.com
A glimpse into the Purrple Cat Cafe
Silver City resident Vivian Savitt has been spending time in the Purrple Cat Cafe, on Trongate Road in Glasgow, Scotland and sent this image for our photo of the week. To submit your photos for the Photo of the Week feature in the Las Cruces eBulletin. Please send photos to elva@lascrucesbulletin.com.
lascrucesbulletin.com
NMSU access road named after Las Cruces icon Barbara ‘Mother’ Hubbard
To mark her lasting impact and legacy, New Mexico State University is honoring Barbara “Mother” Hubbard for her commitment to NMSU and the Las Cruces community by naming an access road north of the Pan American Center, where she spent most of her career, Barbara Hubbard Way in honor of her 95th birthday.
IBEC awards grant to rehab 9 miles of Rio Grande levee
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Thanks to a multi-million dollar grant from the United States Section of the International Boundary and Water Commission, United States and Mexico (USIBWC) awarded a contract to rehabilitate 9 miles of its Rio Grande flood control levees in Doña Ana County, New Mexico and El Paso County, Texas. IBWC officials […]
El Paso man has throat slashed while at conference in Kentucky
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) An El Paso man had his throat slashed in Louisville Kentucky while attending a conference. “Late the night of October 24th, in Louisville Kentucky, our friend and family member Oscar Sanchez was brutally attacked by an unprovoked mentally ill person and needs our help,” said a GoFundMe organized by Lorena Saenz. […]
One El Paso Trail Takes You To The Sight of a Plane Crash
If you're the kind of person that loves to hike, El Paso has a lot of different trails you can take; some easy & some difficult. But there's one in particular that's... certainly unique that the others in El Paso. (But you already know that if you clicked on this...
lascrucesbulletin.com
NMSU ROTC celebrates 120th anniversary with Veterans Day ceremony
The New Mexico State University Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC), known as the Bataan Battalion, is celebrating its 120th anniversary in 2022. In honor of the milestone, the Bataan Battalion Alumni Organization (BBA) has scheduled several events and is partnering with NMSU Military and Veterans’ Programs (MVP) to honor veteran students and ROTC alums, BBAO Secretary Karen S. Conley said in a news release.
KFOX 14
Man catches fire in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
What is the Massive Concrete Structure Going Up in Eastlake?
If you’ve driven by far east El Paso County around where the Eastlake Marketplace is you’ve no doubt noticed two things: (1.) how much traffic there is in the area now, and (2.) how it’s booming with all kinds of new construction. Perhaps you’ve also become aware...
KVIA
First native El Pasoan formally sworn in as U.S. CBP Port Director
EL PASO, Texas -- The first native El Pasoan to serve as Port Director in U.S. Customs and Border Protection History has assumed command of the El Paso Port of Entry. Port Director Ray Provencio was formally sworn in Tuesday morning at a CBP change of command ceremony. “I am...
KRQE News 13
Video: Man takes police on chase in southern New Mexico
DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a wild chase through the streets of Deming, Bayard, Santa Clara, and Silver City by a truck thief Tuesday. Video shows a Deming City Vehicle with its tires flattened being pursued by Deming and Bayard police and sheriff’s deputies. Police say it...
Pair receives life for killing US consulate worker, 2 others
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Two gunmen with the Barrio Azteca gang were sentenced to life imprisonment Monday for killing a U.S. consulate worker, her husband and the husband of another consulate worker in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, officials said. The pair had been found guilty by a federal jury in February of the fatal March […]
El Paso Would Love A Giant Selena Figure & More Just Like It
El Paso LOVES Selena. I think it's pretty clear we love (and miss dearly) the Queen of Tejano. Well that applies for the rest of Texas. In fact one artist, known as the Piñata Man, made a GIANT papier-mâché figure of the Queen herself. It was at...
RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas-- With a 369% increase in RSV cases this year, and 162 cases just in October, this respiratory infection is storming through the Borderland. Talking to many people in El Paso today, we are facing what could be an even more alarming fact: many do not know what this infection is and how The post RSV cases skyrocket in El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso Democrats ‘deeply concerned’ about mailer targeting transgender community
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Many El Pasoans recently received a campaign mailer about the transgender community, claiming President Biden and the Democratic Party are indoctrinating children. The mailers say Joe Biden and his allies are exposing kids to sexual and gender radical extremism in the classrooms. Some say, “Giving children medicines not indicated on […]
El Paso News
West Texas gets new historic site with designation of former segregated school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – West Texas has a new national historic site in Marfa. The Blackwell School has been designated as a national historic site that will be part of the National Parks System. President Biden signed legislation last week giving the school that special designation. Blackwell School,...
Las Cruces Police encourages proper drug disposal
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces Police Department will host a prescription drug take-back event on Saturday, Oct. 29 for anyone who wishes to properly dispose of expired, unused or unwanted prescription drugs. LCPD, along with DEA and other law enforcement agencies, will be holding the event at multiple locations on Oct. 29 from […]
Eastern New Mexico University receives $700k grant for research
Three universities are a part of the project: ENMU, the University of New Mexico (UNM), and New Mexico State University (NMSU).
KOAT 7
“Using a fake name to trash cops"; Gabe Vasquez attack ad fact check
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The race for our state's southernmost congressional district is heating up on the airways, with one attack ad piquing interest for voters. El Paso ABC-affiliate KVIA was covering a Black Lives Matter rally and there they interviewed then-city councilor, Gabe Vasquez, who was in attendance. “We...
lascrucesbulletin.com
Unidad Park ribbon cutting ceremony
A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate the completion of significant improvements at Unidad Community Park, 1500 E. Hadley Ave., will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Las Cruces City Council members, Mayor Ken Miyagishima, and City administrators will participate in the ceremony. Altogether, $1.45 million in improvements have...
