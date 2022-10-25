ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Enterprise

‘A Phoenix Rising’: Canadian Orphanage for Black Youth Reopens 101 Years Later as Black Business Incubator

By Atiya Jordan
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

UK’s Black Lives In Music to Unveil Plans for Music Industry Anti-Racism Code of Conduct

The United Kingdom’s Black Lives in Music (BLIM) is sending a message to the music industry through an official code of conduct against racism. On Wednesday, an official announcement was made to unveil the new code of conduct that will be adopted in 2023, The Guardian reports. Created by BLIM, the UK Music Industry Anti-Racism Code aims to tackle issues around pay, inclusion, and safety for Black, Asian, and ethnically diverse members of the sector.
Black Enterprise

Meet Michael MacDonald, One of the Forces Behind the Earn Your Leisure Business Empire

The Earn Your Leisure (EYL) founders took the world by storm with a different approach, combining business, financial literacy, and entertainment to build a business empire. The company started in 2019 with what is now a Top 40 business podcast and has since expanded into a media organization; an online education platform, Earn Your Leisure University; and a one-of-a-kind festival, Invest Fest.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
148K+
Followers
16K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy