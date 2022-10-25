‘A Phoenix Rising’: Canadian Orphanage for Black Youth Reopens 101 Years Later as Black Business Incubator

The United Kingdom’s Black Lives in Music (BLIM) is sending a message to the music industry through an official code of conduct against racism. On Wednesday, an official announcement was made to unveil the new code of conduct that will be adopted in 2023, The Guardian reports. Created by BLIM, the UK Music Industry Anti-Racism Code aims to tackle issues around pay, inclusion, and safety for Black, Asian, and ethnically diverse members of the sector.

