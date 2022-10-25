‘A Phoenix Rising’: Canadian Orphanage for Black Youth Reopens 101 Years Later as Black Business Incubator

Read full article on original website
Black Boutique Owners Land Deal With Washington Commanders to Design Wear for Guest Services Staff
A Black-owned clothing boutique in Washington, D.C. just became the first local Black business to design guest services wear for an NFL franchise. The museum initially started as an online store by co-founders LeGreg Harrison and Moe Hill back in 2015. They opened a brick and mortar the following year on Rhode Island Avenue in Northeast D.C.
Highly Sought-After Designer Barbara Clarke Ruiz Drops Activewear Private Label Collection at Kohl’s
Serial entrepreneur Barbara Clarke Ruiz is one of the most sought-after apparel designers in the activewear industry. With over 20 years of experience, her portfolio of bold and versatile athletic apparel and sportswear designs has now inspired the latest Tek Gear capsule collection at Kohl’s. “I am filled with...
UK’s Black Lives In Music to Unveil Plans for Music Industry Anti-Racism Code of Conduct
The United Kingdom’s Black Lives in Music (BLIM) is sending a message to the music industry through an official code of conduct against racism. On Wednesday, an official announcement was made to unveil the new code of conduct that will be adopted in 2023, The Guardian reports. Created by BLIM, the UK Music Industry Anti-Racism Code aims to tackle issues around pay, inclusion, and safety for Black, Asian, and ethnically diverse members of the sector.
Meet Michael MacDonald, One of the Forces Behind the Earn Your Leisure Business Empire
The Earn Your Leisure (EYL) founders took the world by storm with a different approach, combining business, financial literacy, and entertainment to build a business empire. The company started in 2019 with what is now a Top 40 business podcast and has since expanded into a media organization; an online education platform, Earn Your Leisure University; and a one-of-a-kind festival, Invest Fest.
If at First You Don’t Succeed: Meet Former Teacher, Black Owner of $3.5M Intermodal Drayage Service
You might remember that growing up, people always told you to follow your dreams, but this entrepreneur who went from teaching to trucking proves what you can really do if you never give up. Ashley Williams-Booker, the founder of Complete Logistics Service, switched her career path as a geometry teacher...
