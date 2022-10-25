Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Pet of the Week: Milo
This week’s Pet of the Week from Hero West Rescue is Milo. Milo, a rare dachshund piranha, is ready for his forever home. He is very sweet and loving, until he wakes up on the wrong side of the bed. A typical miniature dachshund, Milo is alert, curious, playful...
ohmymag.co.uk
Here are 5 most affectionate dog breeds
A dog is a real commitment, like any animal. If you want a sociable and very affectionate animal, there are certain breeds that will give excellent character. If you're thinking of adopting a new companion but are unsure of the breed, then here are five dog breeds that you might like.
Labrador Demanding Kisses From Dad in the Middle of DIY Job Melts Hearts
A cute video of a dog demanding kisses from their owner has proven yet again that dogs are hilarious and has gone viral on TikTok with over 3.6 million views. In the video, Layla, a silver Labrador, is sitting next to what appears to be her owner while he is studying the instructions for making a piece of furniture. TikTok user @layla.the.silver.lab posted the video with the caption: "When kisses are more important than putting together a silly bench..."
Meet the New Guinness World Record Cat That's Being Compared to 'Clifford'
Guinness World Records has revealed some of its newest record holders for 2023, including the world's tallest living domestic cat, Fenrir Antares Powers. Fenrir is a 2-year-old Savannah cat who stands at 18.83 inches tall, making him the world's tallest living domestic cat. His owner, Dr. Will Powers, a physician...
Labrador's Instant Reaction to New Puppy Melts Hearts: 'I Teared Up'
A Labrador named Billie has left the internet in tears after his owner shared a video of him interacting with his new puppy, documenting their friendship. The viral clip, shared on TikTok by Billiethelab_ on Monday, shows the excited dog instantly becoming best friends with the household's new puppy, acting like a big brother, greeting the puppy with lots of hugs and kisses.
Daddy’s Little Girl Hysterically Mocks Him When He Corrects Her
Raising daughters can be very sweet, but if you have one of your own, you are probably well aware that the possibility of sass is high. Even from the time they're babies, they know exactly how to put us in our place (and sometimes even make us laugh in the process). They are so cute, but they know how to push our buttons!
intheknow.com
Big brothers pause devices to put baby sister to sleep in touching footage
This Reddit forum is celebrating the special bond between siblings, thanks to a viral video. The clip received over 118,000 upvotes in the “Made Me Smile” forum. It showed black and white camera footage of three siblings in a bedroom together with the caption, “Siblings are the only ‘enemy’ who we couldn’t live without.”
topdogtips.com
Weirdest Crossbreed Dogs
Crossbreed or purebred, we love all sorts of dogs. Even the strange ones!. With hundreds of dogs existing, crossbreeds often result in the cutest creatures of all, particularly the unusual mixes. What are crossbreed dogs, you ask?. Often known as designer dog breeds, they came to be after combining two...
Adorable Rescue Dog Who 'Only Barks When She's Sleeping' Delights Internet
A rescue dog's undeniably cute sleeping habit has been generating plenty of "awwws" online. Sarah-Jane Ward told Newsweek she adopted Penelope, who is a Labrador mix, from an Ottawa, Canada, rescue group back in the fall of 2016. She's been a beloved part of the family ever since, although Ward did soon notice her pet pooch's unusual penchant for barking in her sleep rather than during her waking hours.
Watch as Labrador, Aged 15, Falls in Love With Puppy Sibling in Cute Clip
An adorable video of a 15-year-old yellow Labrador called Roxy becoming best friends with her new golden retriever puppy has gone viral on TikTok. In the video, Roxy can be seen being introduced to Olive the puppy, and the pair then go on to share a puppuccino, play and nap together. At the end of the video, a subtitle says that Olive "made her final year that much happier."
pethelpful.com
Starbucks Barista's Reaction to Serving a Pup Cup to French Bulldog Puppy Is Just the Best
We have found our new favorite TikTok account and we have a feeling you'll agree too. TikTok user @grahamgraham88 is a Starbucks worker who has been highlighting all the fur babies that come through the drive-thru getting puppuccinos. We seriously can't get enough!. In a recent clip that captured our...
Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets
Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
2-year-old steals the show at mom’s wedding after running down the aisle to greet her
Kristie Mihelich’s son Pierson stole the show at his mom’s wedding when he ran down the aisle to greet her.
Raccoon Comes Flying Out Of Tree Stand, Nearly Lands On Hunter’s Head
Wildlife is funny… I guess it’s funny from our perspective, but from theirs it just makes sense to use any structure they can get into as shelter. All a deer stand is, is a place to sit out of the elements and hide a bit of noise and smell. Why wouldn’t it be the perfect place for a critter to live during the offseason?
Security Camera Catches Big Brother Waking Baby Brother Up By Singing Happy Birthday to Him
This is a moment mom will never forget
pethelpful.com
Little Chihuahua Sings Along with Squeaky Ball in Irresistible Video
Dogs are so funny! You never know how they're going to react to something. Just ask any dog owner who has seen their dog act scared of a movie or when they refused to sleep in the fancy new dog bed you purchased them. Just like @Chihuahuacedricofficial probably didn't think...
intheknow.com
Toddler negotiates toy cleanup in adorable TikTok
This adorable video of a toddler trying to broker the number of toys he has to clean up has viewers sore from laughing so hard. It can be challenging getting your toddler to help out with chores, especially when they have the communication skills to talk you out of it. Three-year-old Aldrian can attest to this notion based on a video his mom, @mom_aldie, posted on her TikTok account featuring the adorable little boy amid discussions over how many toys he has to clean up, and it’s a hilarious example of how to negotiate with your toddler on chores.
12tomatoes.com
Boy’s Reaction To Meeting His New Baby Brother Leaves Everyone In Tears
Any parents out there who have more than one child are sure to relate to this one. You simply never know how a child will react to the arrival of a younger sibling. Sometimes, kids are over the moon. Sometimes, they are very jealous. The child in this video definitely falls into the former category, not the latter. Wait until you see this touching interaction for yourself!
Chrissy Teigen Goes 'Bananas' in Belly-Hugging Yellow Dress
Chrissy Teigen is bringing vibrance to her Instagram page with a bright yellow dress that has her fans practically melting. The model and cookbook author, 36, looked ravishing in the figure-hugging yellow number while making an announcement on her Instagram page about her Cravings Ultimate Banana Bread mix, which sold out less than 24 hours.
25 Times Emma D'Arcy And Olivia Cooke From "House Of The Dragon" Were Goofy, Chaotic, And Simply Adorable Together Behind The Scenes
The way Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy can't get through a single interview together without laughing is the cutest thing.
Comments / 0