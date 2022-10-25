Read full article on original website
Related
WLWT 5
Coroner: Man air-lifted after Taylor Mill motorcycle crash dies
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — A motorcyclist who was air lifted to UC Medical Center after a crash Tuesday morning has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. The coroner says 50-year-old Joshua Smith from Covington has died after sustaining injuries in a crash in Taylor Mill Tuesday. Smith...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash into a pole on State Route 131 in Batavia
ASHDALE, Ohio — Reports of a crash into a pole on State Route 131 in Batavia. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
Fox 19
Motorcyclist dies from Taylor Mill crash: coroner
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WXIX) - A 50-year-old northern Kentucky man is dead he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash earlier this week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Joshua Smith of Covington was pronounced dead Wednesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at Dixie Highway and Wildrose Street in Edgewood
EDGEWOOD, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injury at Dixie Highway and Wildrose Street in Edgewood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
Fox 19
Bond request denied for 17-year-old accused of hitting, killing UC student
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - The 17-year old who prosecutors say was driving a stolen vehicle last month when he struck two University of Cincinnati students in a crosswalk, killing one, will be held at a juvenile facility while his case is pending, a Hamilton County Juvenile Court magistrate said Wednesday. The...
Fox 19
Multiple passengers cut out of car, driver on the run after Hyde Park crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver of a car that crashed in Hyde Park Wednesday night fled the scene before first responders arrived, according to Cincinnati police. Three passengers in the car were entrapped following the crash. It happened around 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of Erie Avenue. The car...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Weaver Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Weaver Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Wave 3
Great-grandmother of 5-year-old found dead in suitcase in disbelief
Tourists aid victim slashed in violent Fourth Street Live knife attack. Shortly after the attack, a group of tourists within Fourth Street Live aided one of the victims and possibly saved his life. Mother of boy found dead in suitcase, “This is a whole demon in a child body”
Several cars pulled from Ohio River in cleanup operation
CINCINNATI — Cars are being pulled from the Ohio River in bulk for the first time ever, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. The Hamilton County Police Association’s (HCPA) Underwater Search and Recovery Unit is working with Living Lands and Waters, a nonprofit organization, in the nation’s largest cleanup effort to date.
Wave 3
Man taken to hospital after reported carjacking in Fern Creek neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man in was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after he suffered a graze wound from a reported carjacking. Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 5300 block of Poindexter Drive at about 4:45 a.m. A search was conducted and the victim’s vehicle was...
Fox 19
Coroner identifies Jeep driver killed in Blue Ash crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a Jeep driver who died in a crash that sent power lines across a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday afternoon. According to the coroner’s office, Kevin Davis, 44, died after a crash on Kenwood Road and Belleview Avenue.
Fox 19
Police search for vehicle connected with Norwood shooting
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for a vehicle connected with a shooting in Norwood early Thursday. It happened outside Smyth Automotive, 1899 Ross Avenue, shortly after 3 a.m. A woman grazed in the arm with a bullet showed up at Norwood Police Department on Montgomery Avenue for help,...
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Blue Rock Road in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Blue Rock Road in Colerain Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Fox 19
Deadly crash traps school bus beneath power lines in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash that turned fatal Tuesday afternoon sent power lines across a school bus, snaring the bus in place with students inside. No students were injured. The bus driver and a bus monitor on board were also uninjured. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Kenwood...
WLWT 5
Lane closures scheduled along I-275 in Boone County, Wednesday
ERLANGER, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists to expect lane closures along the interstate in Boone County on Wednesday. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews will enforce lane closures along eastbound Interstate 275 for pothole patching on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Repairs are scheduled to begin...
Fox 19
Family lifted up by community after daughter’s death in NKY crash
COLD SPRING, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky family is grieving the loss of 16-year-old Ava Markus, who died following a crash involving a semi truck. Brian Markus spoke two weeks after his daughter’s death. He and the rest of the Markus family continue to process Ava’s loss, but they say the Cold Spring community is helping every way possible.
WLWT 5
Reports of downed wires on Madison Pike in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of downed wires on Madison Pike in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Fox 19
‘Devoted’ Catholic school teacher killed in NKY wrong-way crash
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Villa Hills Catholic school is mourning the loss of a former teacher after Covington police identified her as the driver killed in a wrong-way crash over the weekend. Martha Arlinghaus, 83, of Villa Hills, was killed Sunday on I-75 North near Kyles Lane after the...
WLWT 5
Reports of an electrical fire on Mount Zion Road in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of an electrical fire on Mount Zion Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
Fox 19
Suspected Covington robber arrested after fleeing multiple times
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a Northern Kentucky liquor store and then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening, according to a Kenton County District Court. Williams is being accused of robbing a DEPS Liquor store in Covington by pointing a...
Comments / 2