COLD SPRING, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky family is grieving the loss of 16-year-old Ava Markus, who died following a crash involving a semi truck. Brian Markus spoke two weeks after his daughter’s death. He and the rest of the Markus family continue to process Ava’s loss, but they say the Cold Spring community is helping every way possible.

