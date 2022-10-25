ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owen County, KY

WLWT 5

Coroner: Man air-lifted after Taylor Mill motorcycle crash dies

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — A motorcyclist who was air lifted to UC Medical Center after a crash Tuesday morning has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. The coroner says 50-year-old Joshua Smith from Covington has died after sustaining injuries in a crash in Taylor Mill Tuesday. Smith...
TAYLOR MILL, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash into a pole on State Route 131 in Batavia

ASHDALE, Ohio — Reports of a crash into a pole on State Route 131 in Batavia. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos...
BATAVIA, OH
Fox 19

Motorcyclist dies from Taylor Mill crash: coroner

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WXIX) - A 50-year-old northern Kentucky man is dead he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash earlier this week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Joshua Smith of Covington was pronounced dead Wednesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report...
TAYLOR MILL, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Weaver Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Weaver Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
FLORENCE, KY
WHIO Dayton

Several cars pulled from Ohio River in cleanup operation

CINCINNATI — Cars are being pulled from the Ohio River in bulk for the first time ever, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. The Hamilton County Police Association’s (HCPA) Underwater Search and Recovery Unit is working with Living Lands and Waters, a nonprofit organization, in the nation’s largest cleanup effort to date.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Coroner identifies Jeep driver killed in Blue Ash crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a Jeep driver who died in a crash that sent power lines across a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday afternoon. According to the coroner’s office, Kevin Davis, 44, died after a crash on Kenwood Road and Belleview Avenue.
BLUE ASH, OH
Fox 19

Police search for vehicle connected with Norwood shooting

NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for a vehicle connected with a shooting in Norwood early Thursday. It happened outside Smyth Automotive, 1899 Ross Avenue, shortly after 3 a.m. A woman grazed in the arm with a bullet showed up at Norwood Police Department on Montgomery Avenue for help,...
NORWOOD, OH
Fox 19

Deadly crash traps school bus beneath power lines in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - A crash that turned fatal Tuesday afternoon sent power lines across a school bus, snaring the bus in place with students inside. No students were injured. The bus driver and a bus monitor on board were also uninjured. It happened around 12:30 p.m. at Kenwood...
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Lane closures scheduled along I-275 in Boone County, Wednesday

ERLANGER, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is advising motorists to expect lane closures along the interstate in Boone County on Wednesday. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crews will enforce lane closures along eastbound Interstate 275 for pothole patching on Wednesday, Oct. 25. Repairs are scheduled to begin...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Family lifted up by community after daughter’s death in NKY crash

COLD SPRING, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky family is grieving the loss of 16-year-old Ava Markus, who died following a crash involving a semi truck. Brian Markus spoke two weeks after his daughter’s death. He and the rest of the Markus family continue to process Ava’s loss, but they say the Cold Spring community is helping every way possible.
COLD SPRING, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of downed wires on Madison Pike in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of downed wires on Madison Pike in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of an electrical fire on Mount Zion Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of an electrical fire on Mount Zion Road in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload...
FLORENCE, KY
Fox 19

Suspected Covington robber arrested after fleeing multiple times

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a Northern Kentucky liquor store and then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening, according to a Kenton County District Court. Williams is being accused of robbing a DEPS Liquor store in Covington by pointing a...
COVINGTON, KY

