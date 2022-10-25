ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denham Springs, LA

WAFB

Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opening day

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is one of the biggest events in the Capital City. It’s returning in Ascension Parish at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. The fair opens with a special on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 5:00 p.m. Organizers said there is a...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Fifolet Halloween Festival returns to Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s fun for everyone. The Fifolet Halloween Festival returns to Baton Rouge starting Oct. 27 through Oct. 30. King of the Festival Lance Parker stopped by WVLA studios and said the festival returns after two years. The festival did not take place in the last two years because of the pandemic.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Ochsner is going all out for its end of Mammo Week celebration

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– Continuing its push for early detection of breast cancer, Ochsner is wrapping up Mammo Week at its Grove campus this Saturday with “Massages and Mammos.”. While the event mainly encourages women to get mammograms, it’s also a celebration with music, food,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of October 20-27

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of October 20-27: Matherne Johnson, Jr., 64, 1351 Maginnis St, Donaldsonville was charged w/ Possession of Cocaine, Parole Violation, and arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Bryan Cage, 37, 6132 Woodbend Dr, Zachary was charged w/ Hit and Run Driving,...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Kentwood runs away with a win at Southern Lab

A.W. MUMFORD, La. – Kentwood beat Southern Lab 33-26 at A.W. Mumford Stadium on Thursday night. The game was down to the wire all night long until Kentwood pulled away in the fourth quarter. Please click the video provided for highlights.
KENTWOOD, LA
stmarynow.com

Boat racing returns to Russo's Landing

Deep South Racing Association drag boat races return to Russo's Landing in Morgan City this weekend. Races compete in 11 classes. Racing continues until 6 p.m. Saturday and resumes at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Review/Bill Decker.
MORGAN CITY, LA
brproud.com

Vehicle strikes building on Old Hammond Highway

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A truck was reported to have struck the building in Baton Rouge Saturday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the incident happened in the 12000 block of Old Hammond Highway. BRPROUD has reached out to authorities for information on injuries. This is a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

New grieving center coming to Baton Rouge in 2024

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new grief support center is being built in Baton Rouge to help those who are dealing with the death of a loved one. “No one should ever have to grieve alone,” said the CEO of The Hospice of Baton Rouge Catherine Schendel.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Book delves into LSU Assembly Center’s ‘heyday’ as live music venue in the 70s

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new book published adds tales to the rich history of LSU as it recounts the “glory days” of the LSU Assembly Center as a music venue. The 114-page coffee-table-style book titled The Greatest Shows on Earth authored by the first LSU Assembly Center director, Dr. William Bankhead, shows readers a peak behind the curtain at some of the biggest concerts played at the facility between 1972 and 1982.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Food trucks and live music come to Port Allen for the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival

The gates of the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will open at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen with live music and 23 food trucks. Thanks to sponsors like Dow Chemical and ServPro, admission to the festival is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and wear "stretchy pants and dancing shoes," per Cajun Country Jam's Facebook post.
PORT ALLEN, LA
brproud.com

#3 Catholic runs over Scotlandville, 38-0

BATON ROUGE, La – Catholic High shut out Scotlandville 38-0 at Memorial Stadium on Friday night. Although the Hornets shined at moments, the Bears dominated all four quarters. Please click the video for highlights.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

No tickets bought via third-party for JSU vs. SU game will be accepted

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Days before kickoff, football fans are told that tickets bought through a third-party site will not be accepted for the upcoming Jackson State University vs. Southern University football game. Jackson State Athletics said tickets must be purchased through Impact Tickets to be honored. Tickets...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Oct. 17-21

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Oct. 17-21. Orlando Alexander Jr., 2211 S Ringer Ave. Gonzales, LA., age 29, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
healthcarejournalbr.com

Ochsner Opens New Urgent Care Clinic in Denham Springs

Ochsner Baton Rouge will open the Ochsner Urgent Care & Occupational Health – Denham Springs, located at 27342 Juban Road, Suite 102, on Nov. 1. With a total investment of $1.15 million, the 2,485-square-foot clinic has four exam rooms, X-ray space, and a treatment room. “Urgent care is a...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
brproud.com

Walker dominates St. Amant, 35-7

WALKER, La — Despite a shaky start to the third quarter, Walker beat St. Amant 35-7. The Gators entered the second half on a 8-quarter scoreless streak. A 5 yard touchdown run by Kyron Croft ended the drought and made it a 14-7 game. The very next play, Walker’s...
WALKER, LA

