Greater Baton Rouge State Fair opening day
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is one of the biggest events in the Capital City. It’s returning in Ascension Parish at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. The fair opens with a special on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 5:00 p.m. Organizers said there is a...
2022 SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 9
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The regular season of high school football is drawing to a close but it’s not over yet, so teams still have a chance to make a playoff push.
brproud.com
Fifolet Halloween Festival returns to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — It’s fun for everyone. The Fifolet Halloween Festival returns to Baton Rouge starting Oct. 27 through Oct. 30. King of the Festival Lance Parker stopped by WVLA studios and said the festival returns after two years. The festival did not take place in the last two years because of the pandemic.
theadvocate.com
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair kicks off with rides, food, long lines and racing pigs
In addition to giving fairgoers an opportunity to just pig out, the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair this year is offering an opportunity to watch pigs race. The fair opened Thursday in a new location — the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center near Gonzales — because its longtime home at BREC's Airline Highway Park is undergoing a major reconstruction.
brproud.com
Ochsner is going all out for its end of Mammo Week celebration
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) ––– Continuing its push for early detection of breast cancer, Ochsner is wrapping up Mammo Week at its Grove campus this Saturday with “Massages and Mammos.”. While the event mainly encourages women to get mammograms, it’s also a celebration with music, food,...
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of October 20-27
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of October 20-27: Matherne Johnson, Jr., 64, 1351 Maginnis St, Donaldsonville was charged w/ Possession of Cocaine, Parole Violation, and arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Bryan Cage, 37, 6132 Woodbend Dr, Zachary was charged w/ Hit and Run Driving,...
brproud.com
Kentwood runs away with a win at Southern Lab
A.W. MUMFORD, La. – Kentwood beat Southern Lab 33-26 at A.W. Mumford Stadium on Thursday night. The game was down to the wire all night long until Kentwood pulled away in the fourth quarter. Please click the video provided for highlights.
stmarynow.com
Boat racing returns to Russo's Landing
Deep South Racing Association drag boat races return to Russo's Landing in Morgan City this weekend. Races compete in 11 classes. Racing continues until 6 p.m. Saturday and resumes at 11 a.m. Sunday. The Review/Bill Decker.
brproud.com
Vehicle strikes building on Old Hammond Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A truck was reported to have struck the building in Baton Rouge Saturday afternoon. The Baton Rouge Police Department says the incident happened in the 12000 block of Old Hammond Highway. BRPROUD has reached out to authorities for information on injuries. This is a...
brproud.com
New grieving center coming to Baton Rouge in 2024
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new grief support center is being built in Baton Rouge to help those who are dealing with the death of a loved one. “No one should ever have to grieve alone,” said the CEO of The Hospice of Baton Rouge Catherine Schendel.
wbrz.com
All trick, no treat: Vandals destory neighborhood Halloween decorations overnight
BATON ROUGE - Some vandals tore through yards, destroying Halloween decorations in the University Villas neighborhood off Burbank hours before sunrise Saturday morning. Homeowners found a large display of Bettlejuice ransacked - picked apart and broken. The decoration was part of an annual one a couple puts up every year....
brproud.com
Book delves into LSU Assembly Center’s ‘heyday’ as live music venue in the 70s
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new book published adds tales to the rich history of LSU as it recounts the “glory days” of the LSU Assembly Center as a music venue. The 114-page coffee-table-style book titled The Greatest Shows on Earth authored by the first LSU Assembly Center director, Dr. William Bankhead, shows readers a peak behind the curtain at some of the biggest concerts played at the facility between 1972 and 1982.
theadvocate.com
Food trucks and live music come to Port Allen for the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival
The gates of the West Baton Rouge Food Truck Festival & Car Show will open at 11 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29, in Port Allen with live music and 23 food trucks. Thanks to sponsors like Dow Chemical and ServPro, admission to the festival is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas and wear "stretchy pants and dancing shoes," per Cajun Country Jam's Facebook post.
brproud.com
#3 Catholic runs over Scotlandville, 38-0
BATON ROUGE, La – Catholic High shut out Scotlandville 38-0 at Memorial Stadium on Friday night. Although the Hornets shined at moments, the Bears dominated all four quarters. Please click the video for highlights.
theadvocate.com
Hickory burger, beef and bean nachos and tater skins: Best things we ate this week
I visited (or rather walked to) Walk-On's after the LSU-Ole Miss football game last weekend. And it didn't disappoint. The Hickory Burger is one of my favorite things on the menu, primarily because of the Sweet Baby Rays barbecue sauce and onion rings that come on it. Admittedly, I did...
brproud.com
No tickets bought via third-party for JSU vs. SU game will be accepted
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Days before kickoff, football fans are told that tickets bought through a third-party site will not be accepted for the upcoming Jackson State University vs. Southern University football game. Jackson State Athletics said tickets must be purchased through Impact Tickets to be honored. Tickets...
wbrz.com
Expect closures on LA 73 in Ascension as major road project unfolds
ASCENSION PARISH - If you've noticed cones and road work signs along LA 73 and LA 22, it's because improvements are underway. “At LA 73 and LA 22, we’re doing concrete patching and striping and making improvements at both of those intersections," said Rodney Mallett with DOTD. A $1,909,617.75...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for Oct. 17-21
The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of Oct. 17-21. Orlando Alexander Jr., 2211 S Ringer Ave. Gonzales, LA., age 29, pled guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.
healthcarejournalbr.com
Ochsner Opens New Urgent Care Clinic in Denham Springs
Ochsner Baton Rouge will open the Ochsner Urgent Care & Occupational Health – Denham Springs, located at 27342 Juban Road, Suite 102, on Nov. 1. With a total investment of $1.15 million, the 2,485-square-foot clinic has four exam rooms, X-ray space, and a treatment room. “Urgent care is a...
brproud.com
Walker dominates St. Amant, 35-7
WALKER, La — Despite a shaky start to the third quarter, Walker beat St. Amant 35-7. The Gators entered the second half on a 8-quarter scoreless streak. A 5 yard touchdown run by Kyron Croft ended the drought and made it a 14-7 game. The very next play, Walker’s...
