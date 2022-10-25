BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A new book published adds tales to the rich history of LSU as it recounts the “glory days” of the LSU Assembly Center as a music venue. The 114-page coffee-table-style book titled The Greatest Shows on Earth authored by the first LSU Assembly Center director, Dr. William Bankhead, shows readers a peak behind the curtain at some of the biggest concerts played at the facility between 1972 and 1982.

