wlds.com
Cougar Confirmed To Be Moving On West Side of Springfield
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is continuing to monitor the movement of a cougar through the area. On Monday, IDNR had confirmed sightings of the animal moving into Cass County. Today, IDNR Conservation Police Captain John Williamson says that telemetry from a tracking monitor on the animal had placed it on the west side of Springfield. According to witnesses, the cougar was last seen in the area of Veterans Parkway and Old Jacksonville Road.
wmay.com
newschannel20.com
Man killed in Springfield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on 2nd and Madison streets in Springfield. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the crash happened on Tuesday morning. We're told the victim is a 77-year-old man from Macomb. The victim was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital,...
wdbr.com
Yard waste program announced
Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield’s fall, six-week yard waste drop off program will begin Monday, October 31 and go through Saturday, December 10. Residents within the corporate limits of Springfield can drop off their yard waste to Evans Recycling during this time period. Proof of residency...
Central Illinois Proud
BN YMCA selling old building to local church
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit is selling its former building to a local church. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal will sell its former building on Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, a non-denominational Christian church with two locations in the twin cities. The Y abandoned the building following...
WAND TV
WAND TV
Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
WAND TV
Effingham preparing for state powerhouse Rochester in the first round of 4A
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) -- It's hard to believe it, but the IHSA football playoffs are already here!. In our WAND Matchup of the Week for round one, it's a showdown of two area teams as Effingham will travel to take on state powerhouse Rochester. The Hearts finished the regular season...
Alleged change in leadership begs questions in Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – A simple question got a lot more complicated in Monticello Wednesday. Is John Carter still the chief of police? We’ve been working to find out. But the short answer is – we don’t know. A viewer told us the police chief was asked to step down, but the city says he’s […]
IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
wmay.com
Top Gun Pilot Talks About STEM With Springfield Students
A real-life “Top Gun” pilot has come to Springfield to encourage students to pursue STEM education and career opportunities. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math. Retired Captain Kevin McLaughlin, a graduate of the Navy Fighter Weapons School known as TOPGUN, spoke with students ahead of a screening of the film “Top Gun: Maverick” sponsored by the Illinois Manufacturers Association.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington-Normal YMCA announces sale of old location
BLOOMINGTON (WJBC)– The Bloomington-Normal YMCA Board of Directors has approved the sale of the old YMCA facility located at 602 S. Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, according to newspartners WJBC. According to an email from YMCA CEO BJ Wilken, the YMCA and Eastview are under contract to transition...
WAND TV
Free utility bill clinic to be held for Decatur residents
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Senator Doris Turner and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) will be hosting a free clinic to help save homeowners money on their utility bills. The clinic will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on this Thursday, Oct. 27. at Turner’s Decatur Office located at 1210 S. Jasper St. in Decatur.
Central Illinois Proud
Former Pekin city manager responds to termination vote
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Former city manager Mark Rothert has released a statement in regards to the city council vote that led to his termination Monday night. If you are reading this statement it means that the Pekin City Council has decided to terminate my employment. It was not the ending I had desired, but nonetheless it is the will of the majority of the city council as it sits today. I have thoroughly enjoyed each day of my job, even on the most challenging ones. I couldn’t have worked with a better group of staff members who fought every day for work that often went unnoticed. Together, we modernized every department of the City; created financial stability with the largest cash reserves it has ever had; and were able to envision and work on projects that would make the community an even better place to live. I no doubt believe that the community is far better off now than it was 4 years ago when I started. At the end of the day, it has been my highest honor to serve as your city manager. Thank you very much for that opportunity. I wish you all the best and the best of luck for continued improvement of the community.
WAND TV
North School in Jacksonville closed due to water main break
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - North School is closed Thursday due to a water main break. North School is currently without water. That means there are no working restrooms.
One person sent to the hospital after shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Decatur police are investigating a shooting. It happened just before six p.m. on Wellington Way between North Portage Place and North Woodford Street.Police say one person was hurt. They were taken to the hospital.
newschannel20.com
Armed robbery in Little Flower Church parking lot
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police are searching for the people responsible for an armed robbery in the Little Flower Church parking lot. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on October 2 at 800 Adlai Stevenson Dr. Police say the victim was sitting inside their vehicle when two men walked...
WAND TV
Richland Foundation collaborates with Ripple Foundation to create $1k Automotive Scholarship
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Richland Community College Foundation is collaborating with The Ripple Foundation to create a $1,000 scholarship to provide supplies for students taking automotive courses. The scholarship will provide students the funds to buy tools as they study to work in the automotive industry, and is...
newschannel20.com
One injured in 11th and South Grand shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened near 11th and South Grand Sunday night. Police say they received the shots fired call around 10:20 p.m. Evidence was found of seven shots being fired. We're told the victim was taken to St. John's Hospital with...
WAND TV
Lightning strike believed to have caused garage fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A detached garage is believed to have been set on fire by a strike of lightning in Springfield Tuesday night. The Springfield Fire Department was called out to the 3600 block of Lincoln Trail around 9:40 p.m. The homeowners shut off the electric and propane to...
