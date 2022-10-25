PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Former city manager Mark Rothert has released a statement in regards to the city council vote that led to his termination Monday night. If you are reading this statement it means that the Pekin City Council has decided to terminate my employment. It was not the ending I had desired, but nonetheless it is the will of the majority of the city council as it sits today. I have thoroughly enjoyed each day of my job, even on the most challenging ones. I couldn’t have worked with a better group of staff members who fought every day for work that often went unnoticed. Together, we modernized every department of the City; created financial stability with the largest cash reserves it has ever had; and were able to envision and work on projects that would make the community an even better place to live. I no doubt believe that the community is far better off now than it was 4 years ago when I started. At the end of the day, it has been my highest honor to serve as your city manager. Thank you very much for that opportunity. I wish you all the best and the best of luck for continued improvement of the community.

