ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Comments / 0

Related
wlds.com

Cougar Confirmed To Be Moving On West Side of Springfield

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is continuing to monitor the movement of a cougar through the area. On Monday, IDNR had confirmed sightings of the animal moving into Cass County. Today, IDNR Conservation Police Captain John Williamson says that telemetry from a tracking monitor on the animal had placed it on the west side of Springfield. According to witnesses, the cougar was last seen in the area of Veterans Parkway and Old Jacksonville Road.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Cougar Makes Its Way To West Side Of Springfield

A cougar that has been tracked all the way from Nebraska into Central Illinois has now been spotted on the west side of Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirms that information from the tracking device put on the mountain lion by researchers in Nebraska. Officials with IDNR have been talking with residents in the area near the sighting.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Man killed in Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on 2nd and Madison streets in Springfield. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says the crash happened on Tuesday morning. We're told the victim is a 77-year-old man from Macomb. The victim was taken to Springfield Memorial Hospital,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wdbr.com

Yard waste program announced

Springfield, Illinois – The City of Springfield’s fall, six-week yard waste drop off program will begin Monday, October 31 and go through Saturday, December 10. Residents within the corporate limits of Springfield can drop off their yard waste to Evans Recycling during this time period. Proof of residency...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

BN YMCA selling old building to local church

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington non-profit is selling its former building to a local church. The YMCA of Bloomington-Normal will sell its former building on Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, a non-denominational Christian church with two locations in the twin cities. The Y abandoned the building following...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

One dead in fatal crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- A 77-year-old man was pronounced dead as the result of a motor vehicle crash at 2nd Street and Madison Street. According to the Sangamon County Coroner, the man from Macomb, IL was pronounced deceased by Springfield Memorial Hospital staff at 11:52 a.m. An autopsy has been scheduled...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Sloan's Calzones in Decatur closing soon

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Sloan's Calzones has officially announced they will be closing as of Friday, October 28. Sloan's posted to their Facebook page announcing the closure on Tuesday with the #Gonefornowbutnotforever. Tuesday will be the last BOGO Tuesday for the business.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Alleged change in leadership begs questions in Monticello

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) – A simple question got a lot more complicated in Monticello Wednesday. Is John Carter still the chief of police? We’ve been working to find out. But the short answer is – we don’t know. A viewer told us the police chief was asked to step down, but the city says he’s […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Top Gun Pilot Talks About STEM With Springfield Students

A real-life “Top Gun” pilot has come to Springfield to encourage students to pursue STEM education and career opportunities. STEM stands for science, technology, engineering, and math. Retired Captain Kevin McLaughlin, a graduate of the Navy Fighter Weapons School known as TOPGUN, spoke with students ahead of a screening of the film “Top Gun: Maverick” sponsored by the Illinois Manufacturers Association.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

Bloomington-Normal YMCA announces sale of old location

BLOOMINGTON (WJBC)– The Bloomington-Normal YMCA Board of Directors has approved the sale of the old YMCA facility located at 602 S. Main Street to Eastview Christian Church, according to newspartners WJBC. According to an email from YMCA CEO BJ Wilken, the YMCA and Eastview are under contract to transition...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Free utility bill clinic to be held for Decatur residents

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Senator Doris Turner and the Citizens Utility Board (CUB) will be hosting a free clinic to help save homeowners money on their utility bills. The clinic will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on this Thursday, Oct. 27. at Turner’s Decatur Office located at 1210 S. Jasper St. in Decatur.
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Former Pekin city manager responds to termination vote

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Former city manager Mark Rothert has released a statement in regards to the city council vote that led to his termination Monday night. If you are reading this statement it means that the Pekin City Council has decided to terminate my employment. It was not the ending I had desired, but nonetheless it is the will of the majority of the city council as it sits today. I have thoroughly enjoyed each day of my job, even on the most challenging ones. I couldn’t have worked with a better group of staff members who fought every day for work that often went unnoticed. Together, we modernized every department of the City; created financial stability with the largest cash reserves it has ever had; and were able to envision and work on projects that would make the community an even better place to live. I no doubt believe that the community is far better off now than it was 4 years ago when I started. At the end of the day, it has been my highest honor to serve as your city manager. Thank you very much for that opportunity. I wish you all the best and the best of luck for continued improvement of the community.
PEKIN, IL
newschannel20.com

Armed robbery in Little Flower Church parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Springfield Police are searching for the people responsible for an armed robbery in the Little Flower Church parking lot. It happened around 2:30 a.m. on October 2 at 800 Adlai Stevenson Dr. Police say the victim was sitting inside their vehicle when two men walked...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

One injured in 11th and South Grand shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Springfield police are investigating a shooting that happened near 11th and South Grand Sunday night. Police say they received the shots fired call around 10:20 p.m. Evidence was found of seven shots being fired. We're told the victim was taken to St. John's Hospital with...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy