travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Pahrump, NV
Pahrump is an exclave 62 miles west of Las Vegas, at the southernmost point of Nye County, Nevada. Pahrump is close to the Nevada-California border and an hour’s drive from the harsh Death Valley National Park. The Southern Paiute were the first people to live in Pahrump, but the...
vegas24seven.com
Tivoli Village Announces Food Festivals, Holiday Tree Lighting, More in November
Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive Entrance. (Photo Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES NOVEMBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, announces programs and promotions for November, including a festive holiday tree lighting ceremony to kick off the holiday season.
pvtimes.com
ICYMI: Pumpkin Days draws hundreds to Ian Deutch Memorial park
The Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, or PDOP, is a small nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of children with disabilities and their families. PDOP also concentrates on education of the community regarding disabilities. The organization held its popular three-day Pumpkin Days event at Ian Deutch Memorial Park on Friday, Oct....
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Laughlin, NV
Laughlin in Clark County, Nevada, is a vibrant beachfront community at the southernmost tip of the Silver State. Its population in 2020 was estimated to be 8,658. Enjoy Las Vegas' thrills without the crowds, exorbitant prices, and limited parking at this modest gambling community on the Colorado River. The ideal...
Asylum-Hotel Fear haunted houses donating proceeds to Las Vegas nonprofit
The group will be donating a portion of their proceeds to the Paradise Ranch Foundation, a local charity that helps people struggling with mental health through HAT, or Horse Assisted Therapy.
news3lv.com
How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
Local hits mega progressive jackpot of $288K at Flamingo
A lucky local hit a mega progressive jackpot of $288,024 at the Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas on Monday, Oct. 24.
Fox5 KVVU
Avril Lavigne no longer performing at ‘When We Were Young’ Saturday in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those heading to the second round of the “When We Were Young” festival this Saturday will notice one headliner has been removed from the lineup. Promoters posted on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that “due to unforeseen circumstance,” singer Avril Lavigne will not longer be performing at this Saturday’s event at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
The Animal Foundation: 115 dogs cleared of respiratory illness, lost dog intakes remain closed
It's been more than three weeks since a respiratory illness outbreak among several dogs at the Animal Foundation (TAF) took place. A suspension on most of its animal control calls involving dogs followed the outbreak at its facility on Mojave Road near Bonanza, which paused all intakes, adoptions, and transfers. The shelter said its lost/stray dog intakes remain closed however other operations remain open.
Animal Foundation closures impact animal control, stray population
Three weeks after a respiratory virus outbreak closed all dog intake and limited dog adoptions at the Animal Foundation, animal control doesn’t know what to do with stray dogs as other shelters remain at capacity.
vegas24seven.com
Palms Casino Resort Announces $150k Epic Experience Package as seen on Mr Beast Video
Palms Casino Resort Las Vegas Announces $150K Epic Experience Suite Package as seen in MrBeast’s $1 vs $1,000,000 Hotel Room!. One Night. Three Suites, 19,576 Square Feet of Party Space and a $10K Dinner for 10 Guests at Scotch 80 Prime. There are high-roller suites and packages in Las...
knpr
What to know about the viruses and illnesses currently affecting Southern Nevada
In the last month or so, what seems like a plethora of illnesses and strange diseases have popped up around Southern Nevada. Brain-eating amoebas, potentially lethal fungus, monkeypox and more. Not to mention temperatures took a dive this week. Meanwhile, RSV infections have been spiking nationwide. Does the cold make...
Lake Mead officials warn visitors to stay on trails to avoid risk of drowning
Lake Mead officials say site inspections are occurring along Las Vegas Wash. There will be low flow and high flow events multiple times throughout both days.
Las Vegas Weekly
Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week
Proper Eats, Clique Hospitality’s food hall set to open at Aria this winter, has added three more dining destinations to its lineup: Portland, Oregon Mediterranean restaurant Shalom Y’all, superstar Las Vegas DJ Steve Aoki’s Pizzaoki, and A Perfect Bite founder Oliver Wharton’s Lola’s Burgers. Chicken...
nevadabusiness.com
Emerald Island Casino Throws Player Appreciation ‘Pig Out’ Party
HENDERSON, NEV – A Water Street District staple, Emerald Island Casino, showed its players how much it appreciates them by throwing them a ‘pig out’ party on October 22. Players enjoyed complimentary slow smoked suckling pig, Irish and Keoke coffee, hors d’oeuvres, cake and more. Some...
‘Are the chickens on strike?’ Egg shortage impacts Las Vegas businesses and consumers
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you buy eggs, you have definitely noticed the price has increased significantly, and at some stores, you can’t even find them. With an egg shortage nationwide, that shortage is impacting local businesses. It’s a big challenge for Jill Shlesinger, owner of Starburst Parlor, the only keto bakery in Las Vegas. […]
Divers discover more human skeletal remains at Lake Mead outside Las Vegas
More skeletal remains have been discovered at Lake Mead following a dive earlier this month, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Wednesday.
Free shows announced throughout Las Vegas following cancellation of When We Were Young
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Despite the last-minute cancellation for Saturday’s portion of the When We Were Young Festival due to severe winds, some bands have taken matters into their own hands. The All-American Rejects will treat fans to a free show at Soul Belly Barbecue (1327 South Main Street), located in the Arts District in downtown […]
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Las Vegas
Golf trips to Las Vegas come in all shapes and sizes—from the high-rollers looking for the best experience or the Sin City visitors looking for an escape from the tables. Either way, we have the best options for every budget and type of golfer. Though the price tags at Shadow Creek and Wynn Golf Club are not for everybody, there are decent options for the everyman, too, such as the lit-up par-3 course at Angel Park.
The Las Vegas Strip Works to Solve Its Biggest Problem
Las Vegas needs to give off an anything-can-happen vibe while also being inherently safe. The city has a dark edge, but it also needs tourists to feel like they can gamble, party, imbibe (and maybe inhale) without being in any real danger. People come to Las Vegas to live a...
