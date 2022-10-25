ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahrump, NV

travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Pahrump, NV

Pahrump is an exclave 62 miles west of Las Vegas, at the southernmost point of Nye County, Nevada. Pahrump is close to the Nevada-California border and an hour’s drive from the harsh Death Valley National Park. The Southern Paiute were the first people to live in Pahrump, but the...
PAHRUMP, NV
vegas24seven.com

Tivoli Village Announces Food Festivals, Holiday Tree Lighting, More in November

Tivoli Village’s Alta Drive Entrance. (Photo Courtesy Tivoli Village) TIVOLI VILLAGE ANNOUNCES NOVEMBER PROGRAMS, PROMOTIONS. Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier destination for dining, retail, office and health and wellness amenities, announces programs and promotions for November, including a festive holiday tree lighting ceremony to kick off the holiday season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

ICYMI: Pumpkin Days draws hundreds to Ian Deutch Memorial park

The Pahrump Disability Outreach Program, or PDOP, is a small nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of children with disabilities and their families. PDOP also concentrates on education of the community regarding disabilities. The organization held its popular three-day Pumpkin Days event at Ian Deutch Memorial Park on Friday, Oct....
PAHRUMP, NV
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Laughlin, NV

Laughlin in Clark County, Nevada, is a vibrant beachfront community at the southernmost tip of the Silver State. Its population in 2020 was estimated to be 8,658. Enjoy Las Vegas' thrills without the crowds, exorbitant prices, and limited parking at this modest gambling community on the Colorado River. The ideal...
LAUGHLIN, NV
news3lv.com

How the Water Street District in Henderson continues to change

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Southern Nevada is booming with growth, and downtown Henderson is one community that continues to change. Windom Kimsey, president and CEO of TSK Architects, joined us to talk about the ongoing urbanization and revitalization of the Water Street District.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Avril Lavigne no longer performing at ‘When We Were Young’ Saturday in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those heading to the second round of the “When We Were Young” festival this Saturday will notice one headliner has been removed from the lineup. Promoters posted on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that “due to unforeseen circumstance,” singer Avril Lavigne will not longer be performing at this Saturday’s event at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

The Animal Foundation: 115 dogs cleared of respiratory illness, lost dog intakes remain closed

It's been more than three weeks since a respiratory illness outbreak among several dogs at the Animal Foundation (TAF) took place. A suspension on most of its animal control calls involving dogs followed the outbreak at its facility on Mojave Road near Bonanza, which paused all intakes, adoptions, and transfers. The shelter said its lost/stray dog intakes remain closed however other operations remain open.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

Quick Bites: Las Vegas restaurants making news this week

Proper Eats, Clique Hospitality’s food hall set to open at Aria this winter, has added three more dining destinations to its lineup: Portland, Oregon Mediterranean restaurant Shalom Y’all, superstar Las Vegas DJ Steve Aoki’s Pizzaoki, and A Perfect Bite founder Oliver Wharton’s Lola’s Burgers. Chicken...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Emerald Island Casino Throws Player Appreciation ‘Pig Out’ Party

HENDERSON, NEV – A Water Street District staple, Emerald Island Casino, showed its players how much it appreciates them by throwing them a ‘pig out’ party on October 22. Players enjoyed complimentary slow smoked suckling pig, Irish and Keoke coffee, hors d’oeuvres, cake and more. Some...
HENDERSON, NV
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Las Vegas

Golf trips to Las Vegas come in all shapes and sizes—from the high-rollers looking for the best experience or the Sin City visitors looking for an escape from the tables. Either way, we have the best options for every budget and type of golfer. Though the price tags at Shadow Creek and Wynn Golf Club are not for everybody, there are decent options for the everyman, too, such as the lit-up par-3 course at Angel Park.
LAS VEGAS, NV

