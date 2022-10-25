ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

CNBC

Bank of America CEO says latest spending and savings data show that the U.S. consumer is healthy

Consumers are financially resilient, despite high inflation and concerns the U.S. is nearing a recession, according to. "Analysts might wonder whether the talk of inflation, recession and other factors could [result] in a slower spending growth," Moynihan said Monday during a conference call to discuss third-quarter results that topped analysts' expectations. "We just don't see [that] here at Bank of America."
Fortune

Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression

National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
PYMNTS

Bank of America: Zelle Transactions Replace ‘the Check Is in the Mail’

Bank of America’s latest earnings results show that consumers’ embrace of digital banking — particularly P2P transactions — continues to grow by double-digit percentages. And, along the way, consumers’ financial health, and propensity to spend, is at least as strong as it had been before the...
moneytalksnews.com

Time Is Running out to Buy I Bonds With Historically High Interest Rates

All good things must come to an end. Series I Savings Bonds, aka I bonds, have been paying out a record-setting interest rate in recent months, but time is running out to lock in that rate. The composite interest rate for the newly fashionable I bonds hit 9.62% in May,...
Fortune

The Fed may be running out of ammunition–but U.S. banks have never been healthier. It’s time to admit Dodd-Frank is paying off

People walk past the headquarters of Lehman Brothers in Manhattan, days before the investment bank filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, triggering the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. The architects of the financial system overhaul known as Dodd-Frank suffered numerous slings and arrows while crafting their historic legislation. The final rules...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNET

Historical CD Interest Rates From 1984 to 2022

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates five times so far this year, with more rate hikes on the horizon. Such increases translate to higher interest rates when you borrow for a mortgage, auto or personal loan -- but also higher yields on savings accounts and certificates of deposit, or CDs. And opening a CD can be an effective way to save and grow your money in a high-rate environment. Here's an overview of how CD rates have changed over time since the 1980s.
NASDAQ

TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide as poor data stir speculation of Fed rate hike pause

NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Treasuries rallied on Tuesday after dismal data on home prices, consumer confidence and manufacturing fueled market speculation that the Federal Reserve will soon slow its campaign to curb inflation by aggressively raising interest rates. U.S. home prices fell more than expected in August, the...
US News and World Report

U.S. Economy Grew 2.6% in the Third Quarter, Reversing Losses Earlier in the Year

The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.6% annual rate in the third quarter, led by exports and spending, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Thursday. The increase follows declines in the two prior quarters, when the economy contracted by 1.9% and 0.6%, respectively. That led to some saying the economy was in a recession during the first half of the year.
POLITICO

U.S. economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6 percent

The U.S. economy grew at a better-than-expected 2.6 percent annual rate from July through September, snapping two straight quarters of economic contraction and overcoming punishingly high inflation and interest rates. Thursday’s estimate from the Commerce Department showed that the nation’s gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of economic output...
NASDAQ

U.S. mortgage interest rates jump to 7.16%, highest since 2001

The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan rose to its highest level since 2001 as tightening financial conditions weigh on the housing sector, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) showed on Wednesday. Repeats, text unchanged. Oct 26 (Reuters) - The average interest rate on the...
Albany Herald

Mortgage rates expected to fall to 5.4% by late 2023, banking group projects

After more than doubling this year, mortgage rates are expected to retreat in 2023, according to an updated forecast from the Mortgage Bankers Association. MBA's economists also said they expect the US to enter into a recession in the first part of next year that will be driven by tighter financial conditions, reduced business investment and slower growth globally. That will, in turn, push the unemployment rate up from its current 3.5% to 5.5% by the end of next year, according to the forecast.

