Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
‘This is serious’: JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon warns U.S. likely to tip into recession in 6 to 9 months
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon said the U.S. economy was "actually still doing well" at present and consumers were likely to be in better shape compared to the 2008 global financial crisis when the world tips into recession. "But you can't talk about the economy without talking about stuff in...
American cities are preparing for the worst and bracing for ‘stagflation and a possible economic downturn’
City governments are increasingly pessimistic about their budgets.
CNBC
Bank of America CEO says latest spending and savings data show that the U.S. consumer is healthy
Consumers are financially resilient, despite high inflation and concerns the U.S. is nearing a recession, according to. "Analysts might wonder whether the talk of inflation, recession and other factors could [result] in a slower spending growth," Moynihan said Monday during a conference call to discuss third-quarter results that topped analysts' expectations. "We just don't see [that] here at Bank of America."
Wall Street: U.S. housing market to see the second-biggest home price decline since the Great Depression
National home price declines are uncommon, but it does occur on occasion. It happened in the early 1980s, then again in the early 1990s, and most notably in the years following the 2008 housing crash. That said, sharp home price declines are incredibly rare: Only the Great Depression and the Great Recession saw nationwide home prices fall in the double-digits range.
Almost two-thirds of economists think the economy is in or near a recession
Almost two-thirds of corporate economists believe the United States is already in a recession or will be within the next 12 months, according to the latest survey from the National Association for Business Economics.
Bank of America: Zelle Transactions Replace ‘the Check Is in the Mail’
Bank of America’s latest earnings results show that consumers’ embrace of digital banking — particularly P2P transactions — continues to grow by double-digit percentages. And, along the way, consumers’ financial health, and propensity to spend, is at least as strong as it had been before the...
moneytalksnews.com
Time Is Running out to Buy I Bonds With Historically High Interest Rates
All good things must come to an end. Series I Savings Bonds, aka I bonds, have been paying out a record-setting interest rate in recent months, but time is running out to lock in that rate. The composite interest rate for the newly fashionable I bonds hit 9.62% in May,...
The Fed may be running out of ammunition–but U.S. banks have never been healthier. It’s time to admit Dodd-Frank is paying off
People walk past the headquarters of Lehman Brothers in Manhattan, days before the investment bank filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, triggering the Great Financial Crisis of 2008. The architects of the financial system overhaul known as Dodd-Frank suffered numerous slings and arrows while crafting their historic legislation. The final rules...
CNET
Historical CD Interest Rates From 1984 to 2022
The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates five times so far this year, with more rate hikes on the horizon. Such increases translate to higher interest rates when you borrow for a mortgage, auto or personal loan -- but also higher yields on savings accounts and certificates of deposit, or CDs. And opening a CD can be an effective way to save and grow your money in a high-rate environment. Here's an overview of how CD rates have changed over time since the 1980s.
CNBC
'Borrowers are feeling the squeeze' as interest rates climb while inflation remains high, chief financial analyst says
The Fed's moves to fight inflation have made borrowing costlier for consumers. Here's a breakdown of how increases in the benchmark interest rate impacted the rates consumers pay on the most common types of debt. From credit cards to mortgages, it's suddenly a lot more expensive to borrow money. The...
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. yields slide as poor data stir speculation of Fed rate hike pause
NEW YORK, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Treasuries rallied on Tuesday after dismal data on home prices, consumer confidence and manufacturing fueled market speculation that the Federal Reserve will soon slow its campaign to curb inflation by aggressively raising interest rates. U.S. home prices fell more than expected in August, the...
US News and World Report
U.S. Economy Grew 2.6% in the Third Quarter, Reversing Losses Earlier in the Year
The U.S. economy expanded at a 2.6% annual rate in the third quarter, led by exports and spending, the Bureau of Economic Analysis reported on Thursday. The increase follows declines in the two prior quarters, when the economy contracted by 1.9% and 0.6%, respectively. That led to some saying the economy was in a recession during the first half of the year.
US News and World Report
Fed to Hike by 75 Bps Again on Nov. 2, Should Pause When Inflation Halves - Economists: Reuters Poll
BENGALURU (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve will go for its fourth consecutive 75 basis point interest rate hike on Nov. 2, according to economists polled by Reuters, who said the central bank should not pause until inflation falls to around half its current level. Its most aggressive tightening cycle...
U.S. economy returned to growth last quarter, expanding 2.6 percent
The U.S. economy grew at a better-than-expected 2.6 percent annual rate from July through September, snapping two straight quarters of economic contraction and overcoming punishingly high inflation and interest rates. Thursday’s estimate from the Commerce Department showed that the nation’s gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of economic output...
The most popular US mortgage now costs Americans more than it has in 21 years as rates top 7%
The US 30-year fixed mortgage hit 7.16% in the week ending October 21, Mortgage Bankers Association data showed Wednesday. It's the first time the rate has topped 7% since 2001. At the same time, purchase and refinance applications dropped for the 10th time in 11 weeks, the report showed. Rates...
NASDAQ
U.S. mortgage interest rates jump to 7.16%, highest since 2001
The average interest rate on the most popular U.S. home loan rose to its highest level since 2001 as tightening financial conditions weigh on the housing sector, data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) showed on Wednesday. Repeats, text unchanged. Oct 26 (Reuters) - The average interest rate on the...
Mortgage rates top 7% for the first time since 2002
Mortgage rates rose again this week, topping 7% for the first time since 2002.
Albany Herald
Mortgage rates expected to fall to 5.4% by late 2023, banking group projects
After more than doubling this year, mortgage rates are expected to retreat in 2023, according to an updated forecast from the Mortgage Bankers Association. MBA's economists also said they expect the US to enter into a recession in the first part of next year that will be driven by tighter financial conditions, reduced business investment and slower growth globally. That will, in turn, push the unemployment rate up from its current 3.5% to 5.5% by the end of next year, according to the forecast.
Global economy approaching a recession, central banks unchained - Reuters poll
BENGALURU, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The global economy is approaching a recession as economists polled by Reuters once again cut growth forecasts for key economies while central banks keep raising interest rates to bring down persistently-high inflation.
US Jobless Claims Rise Slightly, GDP Tops Expectations Ahead Of Fed's November Interest Rate Decision
Jobless claims increased by 3,000 for the week ending Oct. 22 to 217,000. GDP increased at a 2.6% annualized rate in the third quarter. U.S. initial jobless claims ticked higher last week, but came in below economist estimates and still remain near historically low levels. The Jobless Number: Jobless claims...
Comments / 0