China told US banks like Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to avoid publishing politically sensitive research ahead of a key Communist Party summit, report says
JPMorgan's private banking arm in Asia was advised not to comment on sensitive subjects for the time being, sources told the Wall Street Journal.
A $227 million London mansion is up for sale after its Chinese billionaire owner's net worth fell by 83% in 2 years, report says
A $227 million mansion for sale in London is owned by Evergrande founder Hui Ka Yan, the FT reported. The home was originally thought to be owned by Chinese billionaire Cheung Chung-kiu. Hui saw his net worth plummet as he fire-sold assets when Evergrande defaulted on $300 billion debt. A...
Rishi Sunak richer than King Charles III thanks to wife Akshata Murthy's $800 million tech company stake
Rishi Sunak is worth $830 million, almost double that of reigning monarch King Charles III, who inherited an estate and assets valued at $420 million from Queen Elizabeth II.
Wall Street bankers in Riyadh renew warnings over world economy
RIYADH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Top Wall Street bankers renewed their warnings about the world economy on Tuesday amid geopolitical tensions and steep interest rate hikes to tackle decades-high inflation.
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon in police talks over 'secret Chinese base'
The first minister has held talks with Police Scotland over reports that a Glasgow restaurant is being used as a base for Chinese secret police. Human rights body Safeguard Defenders has released a report claiming dozens of outposts have been set up globally to coerce Chinese dissidents back home. The...
‘More jobs for the boys’: Labour MP accuses Rishi Sunak of ‘silencing women’s voices at top table’ OLD
A Labour MP has accused Rishi Sunak of “silencing women’s voices at the top table” over the lack of women the new PM has selected for his cabinet.Kate Osborne, who sits on the women and equalities committee, told The Independent she is not surprised the new cabinet is male-dominated, due to the Conservatives treating women as “second-class citizens”.Women make up 22 per cent of the politicians allowed to go to cabinet meetings under Mr Sunak’s premiership, which is a fall from 32 per cent of women at the beginning of Liz Truss’s short stint as PM.It is also lower than...
Dollar shrugs off suspected Japan intervention; pound eyes UK politics
LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - The dollar rallied on Monday, shaking off another blast of suspected Japanese intervention and sending China's offshore yuan to record lows, while the pound dithered as Britain's Conservative party raced to choose its third leader this year.
Australian health insurer says data of all customers hacked
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s largest health insurer said on Wednesday a cybercriminal had hacked the personal data of all its 4 million customers, as the government introduced legislation that would increase penalties for companies that fail to protect clients’ private information. Medibank said “significant amounts of...
wealthbriefingasia.com
Deutsche Bank Names New Asian Head
The latest moves and appointments at Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank appointed this week Nisheet Gupta as managing director and group head of the IPB Global South Asia UK team. Based in London, Gupta reports to Amrit Singh, managing director and head of wealth management of Global South Asia, the German bank said in a statement.
Britain's first Asian prime minister faces woke criticism over wealth and race
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer did not condemn comments from a party member that claimed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is "not on your side."
Rishi Sunak blasted for ‘failure of leadership’ by snubbing Cop27 climate summit
Rishi Sunak has been accused of a “massive failure of leadership” after backing out of attending the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt next month.Liz Truss was set to attend the United Nations climate conference in Sharm El-Sheikh but Downing Street said on Thursday that Mr Sunak would instead focus on “pressing domestic commitments”.No 10 also confirmed the demotion of the position of environment minister as Graham Stuart was reappointed to the role but stripped of his entitlement to attend Cabinet.This is a massive failure of leadershipWe were the COP26 hosts and now the UK PM will be missing in actionWhat...
Uber whistleblower calls on Europe to tackle ‘undemocratic’ power of tech companies
The whistleblower who revealed how Uber flouted the law and secretly lobbied governments around the world has called on European lawmakers to take on the “disproportionate” and “undemocratic” power held by tech companies. Speaking to a committee of MEPs in the European parliament, Mark MacGann, who...
Fresenius CEO signals realignment, confirms call with Elliott - FAZ newspaper
FRANKFURT, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Newly appointed Fresenius CEO Michael Sen said that the company's debt-financed growth strategy cannot continue, in an interview in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung's Wednesday edition.
Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch hits out at LGBT+ magazine CEO in parliament
Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch used her first appearance in parliament in the role to criticise the CEO of Pink News, an LGBT+ magazine.After Benjamin Cohen said Ms Badenoch’s appointment was one “many LGBTQ+ campaigners feared”, citing her abstention on same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland and record on trans rights, the minister accused him of wanting to “insult or accuse” her and claimed that he sued the Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West Christine Jardine.Mr Cohen said he was disappointed at Ms Badenoch spreading “misinformation and untruths”, and requested an apology.Sign up to our newsletters.
Rishi Sunak becoming PM will be ‘source of pride to many British Asians’
Rishi Sunak will become the country’s first Hindu prime minister after succeeding in his bid for the top political job.Groups heralded the move a “historic moment” that shows the highest office “can be open to those of all faiths and ethnic backgrounds”.Mr Sunak is a practicing Hindu and takes his Commons oath on the Bhagavad Gita, a sacred Sanskrit text.He was born in 1980 in Southampton to parents of Punjabi descent. His grandparents were born in India and emigrated to the UK from East Africa in the 1960s.It will be an historic moment if Rishi Sunak does become our first...
US News and World Report
Bed Bath & Beyond Interim CEO Sue Gove to Take on Role Permanently
(Reuters) -Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Wednesday that interim Chief Executive Sue Gove will keep the role permanently. Gove, previously the head of the strategy committee and an independent director in the company, was named the interim CEO in June after it replaced Mark Tritton in a management shake-up to reverse a slump in its business.
wealthbriefingasia.com
Goldman Sachs Reportedly Launches China JV
The JV is reportedly focused on areas such as infrastructure and property. Goldman Sachs has reportedly launched a joint venture in China with local logistics company Sunjade. The move is an attempt to boost investment in Chinese logistics, infrastructure and real estate assets, the US firm has been quoted as saying (source: Reuters, 24 October). WealthBriefingAsia has contacted Goldman Sachs for comment and may update in due course.
Unelected British Prime Minister and Multimillionaire but Tax Dodger Wife both Had US Green Cards
The new unelected British Prime Minister, Mr Rishi Sunak, had a green card until late 2021that allowed him to declare himself a “permanent US resident” for tax purposes for almost two years while he was chancellor of the exchequer in the U.K and for six years as a Member of Parliament.
