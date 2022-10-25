ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Nicola Sturgeon in police talks over 'secret Chinese base'

The first minister has held talks with Police Scotland over reports that a Glasgow restaurant is being used as a base for Chinese secret police. Human rights body Safeguard Defenders has released a report claiming dozens of outposts have been set up globally to coerce Chinese dissidents back home. The...
The Independent

‘More jobs for the boys’: Labour MP accuses Rishi Sunak of ‘silencing women’s voices at top table’ OLD

A Labour MP has accused Rishi Sunak of “silencing women’s voices at the top table” over the lack of women the new PM has selected for his cabinet.Kate Osborne, who sits on the women and equalities committee, told The Independent she is not surprised the new cabinet is male-dominated, due to the Conservatives treating women as “second-class citizens”.Women make up 22 per cent of the politicians allowed to go to cabinet meetings under Mr Sunak’s premiership, which is a fall from 32 per cent of women at the beginning of Liz Truss’s short stint as PM.It is also lower than...
The Associated Press

Australian health insurer says data of all customers hacked

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s largest health insurer said on Wednesday a cybercriminal had hacked the personal data of all its 4 million customers, as the government introduced legislation that would increase penalties for companies that fail to protect clients’ private information. Medibank said “significant amounts of...
wealthbriefingasia.com

Deutsche Bank Names New Asian Head

The latest moves and appointments at Deutsche Bank. Deutsche Bank appointed this week Nisheet Gupta as managing director and group head of the IPB Global South Asia UK team. Based in London, Gupta reports to Amrit Singh, managing director and head of wealth management of Global South Asia, the German bank said in a statement.
The Independent

Rishi Sunak blasted for ‘failure of leadership’ by snubbing Cop27 climate summit

Rishi Sunak has been accused of a “massive failure of leadership” after backing out of attending the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt next month.Liz Truss was set to attend the United Nations climate conference in Sharm El-Sheikh but Downing Street said on Thursday that Mr Sunak would instead focus on “pressing domestic commitments”.No 10 also confirmed the demotion of the position of environment minister as Graham Stuart was reappointed to the role but stripped of his entitlement to attend Cabinet.This is a massive failure of leadershipWe were the COP26 hosts and now the UK PM will be missing in actionWhat...
The Independent

Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch hits out at LGBT+ magazine CEO in parliament

Equalities minister Kemi Badenoch used her first appearance in parliament in the role to criticise the CEO of Pink News, an LGBT+ magazine.After Benjamin Cohen said Ms Badenoch’s appointment was one “many LGBTQ+ campaigners feared”, citing her abstention on same-sex marriage in Northern Ireland and record on trans rights, the minister accused him of wanting to “insult or accuse” her and claimed that he sued the Liberal Democrat MP for Edinburgh West Christine Jardine.Mr Cohen said he was disappointed at Ms Badenoch spreading “misinformation and untruths”, and requested an apology.Sign up to our newsletters.
The Independent

Rishi Sunak becoming PM will be ‘source of pride to many British Asians’

Rishi Sunak will become the country’s first Hindu prime minister after succeeding in his bid for the top political job.Groups heralded the move a “historic moment” that shows the highest office “can be open to those of all faiths and ethnic backgrounds”.Mr Sunak is a practicing Hindu and takes his Commons oath on the Bhagavad Gita, a sacred Sanskrit text.He was born in 1980 in Southampton to parents of Punjabi descent. His grandparents were born in India and emigrated to the UK from East Africa in the 1960s.It will be an historic moment if Rishi Sunak does become our first...
US News and World Report

Bed Bath & Beyond Interim CEO Sue Gove to Take on Role Permanently

(Reuters) -Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc said on Wednesday that interim Chief Executive Sue Gove will keep the role permanently. Gove, previously the head of the strategy committee and an independent director in the company, was named the interim CEO in June after it replaced Mark Tritton in a management shake-up to reverse a slump in its business.
wealthbriefingasia.com

Goldman Sachs Reportedly Launches China JV

The JV is reportedly focused on areas such as infrastructure and property. Goldman Sachs has reportedly launched a joint venture in China with local logistics company Sunjade. The move is an attempt to boost investment in Chinese logistics, infrastructure and real estate assets, the US firm has been quoted as saying (source: Reuters, 24 October). WealthBriefingAsia has contacted Goldman Sachs for comment and may update in due course.

