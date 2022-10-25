ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Avery Journal-Times

Bears trade DE Robert Quinn to Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles acquired veteran defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round draft pick on Wednesday. Both teams confirmed the terms of the deal but added that Quinn must pass a physical for the transaction to become official. Quinn, 32, has just one sack in seven games this season after setting a Bears' single-season record with 18.5 last season. ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
FanSided

3 Chicago Bears that could follow Robert Quinn out the door

The Chicago Bears made a massive trade on Wednesday afternoon. They traded Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick. That is a significant NFL trade for a variety of reasons. For one, the National Football League’s only remaining undefeated team just added a premier pass rusher. Quinn...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Patriots' Mac Jones expected to start Week 8 clash with Jets

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will start Week 8's game against the New York Jets, according to ESPN's Field Yates. Jones reportedly took 90% of the first team reps in practice on Wednesday and will start against the Jets on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Bill Belichick was non-committal on New England's starter, but now it appears Jones will be under center. Bailey Zappe returns to a backup role.
NEW YORK STATE
CBS Sports

Jets' James Robinson: On track to practice

Robinson (knee) passed his physical with the Jets and is slated to practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Robinson was reportedly dealing with some knee soreness last week, but the issue won't prevent him from taking part in practice with his new team. That said, per Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, at this stage coach Robert Saleh won't yet commit to Robinson playing Sunday against the Patriots, with the team planning to evaluate where the running back is in terms of the playbook by the end of the week.
CBS Sports

Patriots' Isaiah Wynn: Sidelined Monday night

Wynn (shoulder) was ruled inactive ahead of Monday's game against Chicago. Wynn was limited with a shoulder injury in each practice of Week 8 and will miss his first game of the season Monday. In his stead, expect 12th-year veteran Marcus Cannon to start at right tackle for New England.
CBS Sports

Bears' Lucas Patrick: Exits Monday

Patrick (toe) is questionable to return to Monday's game against the Patriots, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports. Patrick was carted to the Bears' locker room after sustaining a toe injury at some point during the first quarter. The veteran has played multiple positions on the interior of Chicago's offensive line this season, and his absence will leave Sam Mustipher to step in at center against New England, per Adam Jahns of The Athletic.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Patriots' David Andrews: Departs with injury

Andrews exited to be evaluated for a head injury during Monday's game against the Bears. Andrews took a scary hit on a blindside block during an interception return in the fourth quarter, likely leaving him sidelined for the remainder of this contest. In his stead, veteran James Ferentz should step in at center for the Patriots.
CBS Sports

Jaguars' Travis Etienne: No. 1 RB following Robinson trade

Etienne is poised to lead the Jaguars backfield after the team dealt James Robinson (knee) to the Jets on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Etienne took on a majority share of the RBs reps for the Jaguars on Sunday against the Giants, earning 57 of 71 offensive snaps and 15 touches for 119 yards from scrimmage with one rushing TD versus Robinson's 12 snaps and zero touches (one target). Also in Week 7, the Jets lost rookie running back Breece Hall for the season due to a torn ACL, which paved the way for Monday's trade. With only JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner to contend with for reps, Etienne now features as Jacksonville's unquestioned top RB and perhaps best overall skill-position player.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Sports

Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Dealing with ankle sprain

Coach Mike Vrabel indicated that Tannehill (ankle) will probably be limited at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Per Wyatt, Tannehill -- who wasn't wearing a walking boot when he spoke to the media Wednesday -- noted that he has an ankle sprain and is improving as Sunday's game against the Texans approaches. While the veteran signal-caller appears to be trending in the right direction, if Tannehill ends up out or limited this weekend, Malik Willis would be next up for reps, with Logan Woodside being a potential practice squad elevation.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Jets' Corey Davis: Misses practice Wednesday

Davis (knee) didn't practice Wednesday and is considered day-to-day, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Head coach Robert Saleh acknowledged Monday that Davis was uncertain to play this Sunday against the Patriots after suffering an MCL sprain during the Jets' Week 7 win over Denver. Davis missed the entire second half, allowing Denzel Mims and Jeff Smith to take on more perimeter snaps with Elijah Moore (personal) inactive for the contest. The Jets expect Moore back in the lineup this week, regardless of what happens with Davis.
CBS Sports

Ravens' Mark Andrews: Questionable for Thursday

Andrews (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Tampa Bay, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Andrews played through the same injury and handled his full allotment of snaps (87 percent) in Sunday's win over the Browns, but he finished the game without a catch and then was held out of practice Monday through Wednesday. He thus appears truly questionable for Thursday night, while WR Rashod Bateman (foot) looks to be in better shape after the Ravens listed him as a full practice participant Wednesday.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Texans' Kamu Grugier-Hill: Leaving Houston

Grugier-Hill will be cut by the Texans at his request, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. While Grugier-Hill's reason for leaving the team is unclear, a league source confirms this news. He's logged 40 tackles and one pass breakup through his six games with the Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Kenny Golladay: Not practicing Wednesday

Golladay (knee) will not practice Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Golladay and Kadarious Toney (hamstring) are both absent from practice to begin the week, and it's no guarantee that either wideout earns a significant role on offense when healthy. Both Golladay and Toney will have two more chances to increase their activity levels ahead of Sunday's matchup in Seattle.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Patriots' Yodny Cajuste: Nearing return

Cajuste (thumb) was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald reports. Cajuste has been out since Week 4 and has spent the minimum amount of time on IR. He'll now be able to practice with the team, and he has a 21-day window to do so before he needs to be placed on the 53-man roster. The fourth-year-pro has mostly played on special teams, while he'll also provide depth on the team's offensive line.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Buccaneers' Russell Gage: Out versus Ravens

Coach Todd Bowles said Wednesday that Gage (hamstring) is ruled out for Thursday's game against the Ravens, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Gage won't be available for the Buccaneers in Week 8 after injuring his hamstring Sunday, while Julio Jones (knee) is expected to be a game-time decision. The wideout has drawn at least four targets in six straight games, and he will work to get healthy in time to face the Rams in Week 9.

